Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter had never seen her so ‘shaken up’ after ski crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter had never seen her so ‘shaken up’ after ski crash

By Press Association
Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter had ‘never seen her so shaken up’ after ski crash (Jeffrey D Allred/ AP)
Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter had ‘never seen her so shaken up’ after ski crash (Jeffrey D Allred/ AP)

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter had never seen her mother “shaken up like that”, and was “concerned” following her ski crash, a US court has heard.

Apple Martin, who was around 11 or 12 at the time of the incident, said her mother had been “frantic” and “in a state of shock” following the collision in 2016.

The Oscar-winning actress has claimed that retired optometrist Terry Sanderson collided with her at the Deer Valley resort in Utah, which resulted in her losing “half a day of skiing” with her family.

Mr Sanderson has accused the actress of crashing into him, and says he sustained several broken ribs and severe head injuries.

On Tuesday the court heard parts of statements given by Ms Paltrow’s children, Apple and Moses Martin, who had been skiing with her on the day of the collision.

In her statement, read out by the legal teams, Apple said she had heard a “commotion” on the slope before skiing down for lunch, where her mother had been “visibly upset”.

Ms Paltrow had stopped skiing for the rest of the day and gone for a massage, the court heard.

“(My mother) told us what happened… She came in and I noticed she looked a bit shocked, and I asked what happened and she said ‘this a-hole ran into me, he ran right into my back’,” Apple said.

Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit
Gwyneth Paltrow listens in court during her trial on Tuesday March 28 (Jeffrey D Allred/The Deseret News/AP)

“She was in a state of shock and she decided after that she was not going to ski for the rest of the day which she never does, she always stays on, but she was in shock and a bit of pain.”

Asked if she had been concerned about her mother, Apple replied: “Yes.”

“I had never seen her shaken up like that and she was very clearly visibly upset and she had some sort of pain… she was in a little bit of pain and I remember that’s why she went to the spa to get a massage,” she said.

“I remember she was very frantic. She was in a state of shock, she was very upset.”

Moses, who was nine at the time of the incident, said he recalled seeing his mother on the ground for “a while” and heard her swearing at Mr Sanderson.

“I saw my mother and a person behind her who had crashed,” his statement, also read by the legal teams, said.

“I was standing around (and) I realised it was my mother – when I skied over I heard my mom yelling at the guy. She was saying something along the lines of ‘what the f word’.

“I believe she was on the ground lying down.”

Asked if his mother had got up after the collision, Moses answered: “Yes, but not for a while… two minutes.”

Moses added that his instructor Eric Christiansen was “not at all” angry and “not yelling”, as has previously been claimed during the trial.

Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit
Terry Sanderson has accused the actress of crashing into him, and says he sustained several broken ribs and severe head injuries (Jeffrey D Allred/AP)

Asked why he remembered this, Moses responded: “Because I remember him addressing the situation very calmly.

“He tried to find out what was going on and how he could help people… He tried to get everyone out of the situation safely.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the court heard that Ms Paltrow’s version of events were “consistent with the laws of physics”.

Jurors were given a short physics lesson by biomechanical engineer Dr Irving Scher, in which he wrote out several calculations and stick-figure diagrams on a large board with a marker.

Dr Scher said calculations by Dr Richard Boehne, heard in court last week, had been “thrown off” by an incorrect velocity, and that corrected measurements meant Mr Sanderson’s injuries should have been “much worse”.

Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit
Dr Irving Scher shows an accident simulation during testimony in Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial (Jeffrey D Allred/The Deseret News via AP)

“Ms Paltrow’s version of events is consistent with the laws of physics in how people turn and rotate,” he said.

The court has already heard evidence from Ms Paltrow and Mr Sanderson.

Mr Sanderson said he had become a “self-imposed recluse” after the incident and had been advised never to ski again in case of further injury.

Ms Paltrow previously said she felt “very sorry” for Mr Sanderson but reiterated that she was not “at fault” for the crash.

Mr Sanderson is seeking damages of a minimum of 300,000 dollars (£244,000), while Ms Paltrow’s counter-claim is for one dollar.

The trial in Park City, Utah, continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Experienced coach Steve Agnew joined Aberdeen to assist interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Steve Agnew latest as Barry Robson gets set to take Aberdeen reins for rest…
2
Education Scotland has issued a number of improvement to be made at Northfield Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Good and bad in every school’: P&J readers react to damning Northfield Academy inspection…
3
Plans for a new Banchory retail park have been approved
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks all coming to Banchory as ‘long-awaited’ plans approved
4
Uig Harbour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Ferries cancelled after fire crews called to blaze in engine room of CalMac ferry…
5
Northfield Academy
Aberdeen City Council calls for Scottish Government support after damning Northfield Academy inspection
6
19Apr13. Sheriff Court, Inverness. COURT-NO BYLINE. Pictured leaving court, Rory MacKay sentenced to 11 months in jail after steeling a purse of credit cards and then went on a crime spree in the city. . . .19/04/13
‘No alternative’ to jail for prolific Inverness thief with 89 offences of dishonesty
7
Pavilion Cafe owner Paul Dawson wants a limit on beachfront food trucks to help keep order. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s out of control’: Aberdeen beach cafes fight food truck influx
8
The drugs were found in Hilton Avenue in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.
Man charged after £65,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen
9
Cummings Park Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Boy, 17, on murder bid charge as man found with multiple stab wounds
10
Allan Henderson and the No 10 marquee.
Pub boss hopes to bring controversial marquee back to Aberdeen park to boost business…
2

More from Press and Journal

More food trucks have pitched up on Aberdeen beachfront, much to the annoyance of some local cafe owners. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'You have to move with the times': Readers back Aberdeen beach food trucks after…
23 July 2022. Bellslea Park, Seaforth Street, Fraserburgh. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Fraserburgh FC and Nairn County FC. PICTURE CONTENT: L - Kieran Simpson of Fraserburgh and R - Sam Bashua of Deveronvale
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson relishing Brechin test
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
Inverness Gaelic School. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Highland Council to explore 3-18 Gaelic school campus for Inverness
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041759 Story by Jamie Durent Glebe Park, Brechin Highland League match between Brechin City and Wick Academy Pictured is Wick manager and player Gary Manson Saturday 25th March 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gary Manson looks for Wick Academy improvement from low point
Humza Yousaf speaks to the media after being voted the new First Minister at the Scottish Parliament. Image: Jane Barlow/PA
Iain Maciver: Does Humza have bigger fish to fry than small businesses?
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man was caught with a knife in Co-op Picture shows; Co-op Church Street Inverness. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man jailed after being caught with knife in city centre Co-op
Former Caley Thistle defender Ross Tokely. Image: SNS Group
Hampden push can lead to play-off drive for Caley Thistle, says Ross Tokely
Strathspey Thistle Robert MacCormack. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Strathspey's Robert MacCormack pleased with progression ahead of facing Huntly
Orkney roads
'Apocalyptic picture' for Orkney's roads as council only allocating a third of what's needed

Editor's Picks

Most Commented