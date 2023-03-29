Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis calls general election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis calls general election

By Press Association
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Petros Giannakouris/AP)
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called a May 21 general election despite his party’s narrowing lead in opinion polls in the aftermath of the country’s worst train disaster.

The February collision between a passenger train and a freight train in northern Greece left 57 people dead and stirred public anger.

The conservative New Democracy party’s lead in opinion polls over main left-wing rival Syriza was cut to four points, according to opinion polls.

“The country and its citizens need clear skies… our work continues more boldly and with fewer compromises,” Mr Mitsotakis said during a televised cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Greece Train Collision
Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, second left, visits the scene of February’s train crash (Dimitris Papamitsos/Greek Prime Minister’s Office/AP)

Mr Mitsotakis, 55, the son of the late former prime minister Constantine Mitsotakis, has remained popular throughout his four-year term which was due to end in July.

But his reputation has been dented by allegations of wiretapping by state security services, as well as the government’s failure to protect rail network safety.

Greece is moving to a proportional representation system that is likely to result in six parties with seats in parliament and the slide in the polls has made a coalition government more likely.

Mr Mitsotakis insisted New Democracy was seeking outright victory.

“Greek men and women, in the elections of May 21, will finally have a choice on whether the country will continue to seek and win the challenge of modernization,” he said.

The left-wing Syriza party said it would seek political partnerships but has ruled out forming a coalition with the conservatives.

Spokesman Alexis Charitsis told Antenna television: “At Syriza, we will seek a government of co-operation, even if we have an outright victory.

“The country is facing huge challenges and needs the widest possible social consensus.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Experienced coach Steve Agnew joined Aberdeen to assist interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Steve Agnew latest as Barry Robson gets set to take Aberdeen reins for rest…
2
Education Scotland has issued a number of improvement to be made at Northfield Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Good and bad in every school’: P&J readers react to damning Northfield Academy inspection…
3
Plans for a new Banchory retail park have been approved
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks all coming to Banchory as ‘long-awaited’ plans approved
4
Uig Harbour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Ferries cancelled after fire crews called to blaze in engine room of CalMac ferry…
5
Northfield Academy
Aberdeen City Council calls for Scottish Government support after damning Northfield Academy inspection
6
19Apr13. Sheriff Court, Inverness. COURT-NO BYLINE. Pictured leaving court, Rory MacKay sentenced to 11 months in jail after steeling a purse of credit cards and then went on a crime spree in the city. . . .19/04/13
‘No alternative’ to jail for prolific Inverness thief with 89 offences of dishonesty
7
Pavilion Cafe owner Paul Dawson wants a limit on beachfront food trucks to help keep order. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s out of control’: Aberdeen beach cafes fight food truck influx
8
The drugs were found in Hilton Avenue in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.
Man charged after £65,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen
9
Cummings Park Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Boy, 17, on murder bid charge as man found with multiple stab wounds
10
Allan Henderson and the No 10 marquee.
Pub boss hopes to bring controversial marquee back to Aberdeen park to boost business…
2

More from Press and Journal

More food trucks have pitched up on Aberdeen beachfront, much to the annoyance of some local cafe owners. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'You have to move with the times': Readers back Aberdeen beach food trucks after…
23 July 2022. Bellslea Park, Seaforth Street, Fraserburgh. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Fraserburgh FC and Nairn County FC. PICTURE CONTENT: L - Kieran Simpson of Fraserburgh and R - Sam Bashua of Deveronvale
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson relishing Brechin test
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
Inverness Gaelic School. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Highland Council to explore 3-18 Gaelic school campus for Inverness
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041759 Story by Jamie Durent Glebe Park, Brechin Highland League match between Brechin City and Wick Academy Pictured is Wick manager and player Gary Manson Saturday 25th March 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gary Manson looks for Wick Academy improvement from low point
Humza Yousaf speaks to the media after being voted the new First Minister at the Scottish Parliament. Image: Jane Barlow/PA
Iain Maciver: Does Humza have bigger fish to fry than small businesses?
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man was caught with a knife in Co-op Picture shows; Co-op Church Street Inverness. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man jailed after being caught with knife in city centre Co-op
Former Caley Thistle defender Ross Tokely. Image: SNS Group
Hampden push can lead to play-off drive for Caley Thistle, says Ross Tokely
Strathspey Thistle Robert MacCormack. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Strathspey's Robert MacCormack pleased with progression ahead of facing Huntly
Orkney roads
'Apocalyptic picture' for Orkney's roads as council only allocating a third of what's needed

Editor's Picks

Most Commented