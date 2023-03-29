Video shows guards walking away from Mexico migrant centre fire that killed 38

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Video shows guards walking away from Mexico migrant centre fire that killed 38

By Press Association
Venezuelan sisters comfort each other outside the immigration detention centre in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico (Fernando Llano/AP)
Venezuelan sisters comfort each other outside the immigration detention centre in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico (Fernando Llano/AP)

Guards at a detention centre in northern Mexico walked away when migrants placed mattresses against the bars of their cell and set them on fire, surveillance video has shown.

Staff at the immigration detention facility in Ciudad Juarez, which is across the US border from El Paso, Texas, and a major crossing point for migrants, made no apparent attempt to release the men before smoke filled the room and killed 38 of them, the footage shows.

Hours after the fire broke out late on Monday, rows of bodies were laid out under silver sheets outside the centre.

A Venezuelan migrant woman cries in front at of the immigration detention centre in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico
A Venezuelan migrant woman cries in front of the immigration detention centre in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico (Christian Chavez/AP)

Authorities originally reported 40 dead, but later said some may have been counted twice in the confusion. Twenty-eight people were injured and were in a “delicate-serious” condition, according to the National Immigration Institute.

At the time of the blaze, 68 men from Central and South America were being held at the facility, the agency said. The institute said almost all were from Guatemala, Honduras, Venezuela and El Salvador.

In the video, two people dressed as guards rush into the camera frame, and at least one migrant appears by the metal gate on the other side. But the guards did not appear to make any effort to open the cell doors and instead ran away as billowing clouds of smoke filled the structure within seconds.

Adan Augusto Lopez, Mexico’s interior secretary, confirmed the authenticity of the video.

Migrants grieve outside the immigration detention centre
Migrants grieve outside the detention centre following the fire (Christian Chavez/AP)

Immigration authorities identified the dead and injured as being from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Venezuela, Colombia and Ecuador, according to a statement from the Mexican attorney general’s office.

Mexico’s president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the fire was started by migrants in protest after learning they would be deported.

“They never imagined that this would cause this terrible misfortune,” Mr Lopez Obrador said.

The deaths forced the government to rent refrigerated trailers to hold the migrants’ bodies, Chihuahua state prosecutor Cesar Jauregui told reporters.

Viangly Infante Padron, a 31-year-old Venezuelan migrant seeking asylum in the US with her husband and three children, had been waiting outside the detention centre for his release when the fire broke out.

Paramedics and security forces work amid the covered bodies of migrants who died in the fire at the immigration detention centre in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico
Paramedics and security forces outside the centre following the fire (Christian Chavez/AP)

“There was smoke everywhere,” she said.

“The ones they let out were the women, and those (employees) with immigration,” she said.

“The men, they never took them out until the firefighters arrived.”

She said she saw several dead bodies before finding her husband in an ambulance.

“I was desperate because I saw a dead body, a body, a body, and I didn’t see him anywhere.”

Barrier tape across the entrance to the detention centre
Barrier tape across the entrance to the detention centre (Christian Chavez/AP)

Tensions between authorities and migrants had apparently been running high in recent weeks in Ciudad Juarez, where shelters are full of people waiting for opportunities to cross into the US or for the asylum process to play out.

More than 30 migrant shelters and other advocacy organisations published an open letter on March 9 that complained about the criminalisation of migrants and asylum seekers in the city.

It accused authorities of abusing migrants and using excessive force in rounding them up, including complaints that municipal police questioned people in the street about their immigration status without cause.

Migrant advocates said on Tuesday that the immigration facility was over capacity and that the site of the fire was small and lacked ventilation.

“You could see it coming,” the advocates’ statement said. “Mexico’s immigration policy kills.”

Migrants ask a member of the Mexican National Guard if there is any new information available regarding the victims of the fire
A woman asks a member of the Mexican National Guard for information regarding the victims of the fire (Fernando Llano/AP)

The national immigration agency said that it “energetically rejects the actions that led to this tragedy” without any further explanation.

The “extensive use of immigration detention leads to tragedies like this one,” Felipe Gonzalez Morales, the United Nations special rapporteur for human rights of migrants, said via Twitter.

In keeping with international law, immigration detention should be an exceptional measure and not generalised, he wrote.

Mexico has emerged as the world’s third most popular destination for asylum seekers, after the US and Germany. But it is still largely a country that migrants pass through on their way to the US.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
mobile speed camera
Here’s where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and…
2
James Watt has said the party will go ahead after all. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
‘That’s better’: Brewdog plans beatnik EGM for Ellon in July after listening to shareholders
3
Councillors have been made aware of issues at an Aberdeen school. Image: Shutterstock.
Short supplies for school lunches at Aberdeen primary school blamed for leaving some children…
4
Education Scotland has issued a number of improvement to be made at Northfield Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Good and bad in every school’: P&J readers react to damning Northfield Academy inspection…
5
Home is where the heart is at Craigmill which has a fitness suite, 10 acres of land and five bedrooms. Photos supplied by Remax.
Amazing Alford home with sauna, steam room and resistance pool on the market for…
6
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Crofter put up ‘offensive’ signs about neighbours and tailgated their vehicle
7
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
8
The Huntly-based care home will no longer be run by Balhousie Care Group. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Balhousie will no longer run Huntly care home after ‘serious and significant’ concerns raised
9
Ace Winches has donated 33 computers to Turriff Academy. Jane Bisset, Turriff Academy deputy head, pupil Lauren Ratter, Valerie Cheyne, Ace Winches chief compliance officer, pupil Emily Robinson and Scott Hunter, Turriff Academy head of technology. Image: Fifth Ring
Ace Winches founder donates 33 computers to his old school
10
Kim Twidale leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man cleared of meat cleaver murder bid after victim tells trial: ‘I probably did…

More from Press and Journal

Sean Welsh is shown a red card by referee Grant Irvine. Image: SNS
Sean Welsh red card appeal success for Caley Thistle as SFA change it to…
Aberdeenshire Council is once again encouraging residents and visitors to help tackle the issues around urban gulls across the region. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire residents told not to feed gulls as nesting season begins
More food trucks have pitched up on Aberdeen beachfront, much to the annoyance of some local cafe owners. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'You have to move with the times': Readers back Aberdeen beach food trucks after…
23 July 2022. Bellslea Park, Seaforth Street, Fraserburgh. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Fraserburgh FC and Nairn County FC. PICTURE CONTENT: L - Kieran Simpson of Fraserburgh and R - Sam Bashua of Deveronvale
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson relishing Brechin test
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
Inverness Gaelic School. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Highland Council to explore 3-18 Gaelic school campus for Inverness
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041759 Story by Jamie Durent Glebe Park, Brechin Highland League match between Brechin City and Wick Academy Pictured is Wick manager and player Gary Manson Saturday 25th March 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gary Manson looks for Wick Academy improvement from low point
Humza Yousaf speaks to the media after being voted the new First Minister at the Scottish Parliament. Image: Jane Barlow/PA
Iain Maciver: Does Humza have bigger fish to fry than small businesses?
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man was caught with a knife in Co-op Picture shows; Co-op Church Street Inverness. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man jailed after being caught with knife in city centre Co-op
Former Caley Thistle defender Ross Tokely. Image: SNS Group
Hampden push can lead to play-off drive for Caley Thistle, says Ross Tokely

Editor's Picks

Most Commented