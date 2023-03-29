Israeli PM rebuffs Biden’s suggestion he ‘walk away’ from legal overhaul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Israeli PM rebuffs Biden’s suggestion he ‘walk away’ from legal overhaul

By Press Association
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was sovereign and made decisions ‘by the will of its people and not based on pressures from abroad’ (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was sovereign and made decisions ‘by the will of its people and not based on pressures from abroad’ (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuffed US president Joe Biden’s suggestion that the premier “walks away” from a contentious plan to overhaul the legal system, saying the country made its own decisions.

The exchange was a rare bout of public disagreement between the two close allies and signals building friction between Israel and the US over Mr Netanyahu’s judicial changes, which he postponed after mass protests.

Asked by reporters late on Tuesday what he hoped the Israeli premier did with the legislation, Mr Biden replied: “I hope he walks away from it.”

The president added that Mr Netanyahu’s government “cannot continue down this road” and urged compromise on the plan unsettling Israel.

The president also stepped around US ambassador Thomas Nides’s suggestion that Mr Netanyahu would soon be invited to the White House, saying: “No, not in the near term.”

Mr Netanyahu replied that Israel was sovereign and “makes its decisions by the will of its people and not based on pressures from abroad, including from the best of friends”.

The frosty exchange came a day after Mr Netanyahu called for a halt to his government’s contentious legislation “to avoid civil war” in the wake of two consecutive days of mass protests that drew tens of thousands of people on to Israel’s streets.

US president Joe Biden
US president Joe Biden said the Israeli prime minister’s government ‘cannot continue down this road’ (Susan Walsh/AP)

“Hopefully the prime minister will act in a way that he can try to work out some genuine compromise. But that remains to be seen,” Mr Biden said to reporters.

Israeli protest organisers called for a demonstration in support of Mr Biden outside the US embassy building in Tel Aviv on Thursday, while Mr Netanyahu’s allies doubled down on their criticism. Speaking to Kan public radio, education minister Yoav Kisch said that “a friend may not try to impose on the other regarding internal issues”.

Mr Netanyahu and his religious and ultranationalist allies announced the judicial overhaul in January, days after forming their government, the most right-wing in Israel’s history.

The proposal has plunged Israel into its worst domestic crisis in decades. Business leaders, top economists and former security chiefs have all come out against the plan, saying it was pushing the country towards dictatorship.

Tens of thousands Israelis protesting against Mr Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan outside the parliament in Jerusalem earlier this week
Tens of thousands Israelis protested against Mr Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan outside the parliament in Jerusalem earlier this week (AP)

The plan would give Mr Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges, and his allies the final say in appointing the nation’s judges. It would also give parliament, which is controlled by his allies, authority to overturn supreme court decisions and limit the court’s ability to review laws.

Critics say the legislation would concentrate power in the hands of the coalition in parliament and upset the balance of checks and balances between branches of government.

Mr Netanyahu said he was “striving to achieve via a broad consensus” in talks with opposition leaders that began on Tuesday.

Yair Lapid, the opposition leader in Israel’s parliament, wrote on Twitter that Israel had been the US’s closest allies for decades but “the most radical government in the country’s history ruined that in three months”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
mobile speed camera
Here’s where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and…
2
James Watt has said the party will go ahead after all. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
‘That’s better’: Brewdog plans beatnik EGM for Ellon in July after listening to shareholders
3
Councillors have been made aware of issues at an Aberdeen school. Image: Shutterstock.
Short supplies for school lunches at Aberdeen primary school blamed for leaving some children…
4
Education Scotland has issued a number of improvement to be made at Northfield Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Good and bad in every school’: P&J readers react to damning Northfield Academy inspection…
5
Home is where the heart is at Craigmill which has a fitness suite, 10 acres of land and five bedrooms. Photos supplied by Remax.
Amazing Alford home with sauna, steam room and resistance pool on the market for…
6
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Crofter put up ‘offensive’ signs about neighbours and tailgated their vehicle
7
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
8
The Huntly-based care home will no longer be run by Balhousie Care Group. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Balhousie will no longer run Huntly care home after ‘serious and significant’ concerns raised
9
Ace Winches has donated 33 computers to Turriff Academy. Jane Bisset, Turriff Academy deputy head, pupil Lauren Ratter, Valerie Cheyne, Ace Winches chief compliance officer, pupil Emily Robinson and Scott Hunter, Turriff Academy head of technology. Image: Fifth Ring
Ace Winches founder donates 33 computers to his old school
10
Kim Twidale leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man cleared of meat cleaver murder bid after victim tells trial: ‘I probably did…

More from Press and Journal

Sean Welsh is shown a red card by referee Grant Irvine. Image: SNS
Sean Welsh red card appeal success for Caley Thistle as SFA change it to…
Aberdeenshire Council is once again encouraging residents and visitors to help tackle the issues around urban gulls across the region. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire residents told not to feed gulls as nesting season begins
More food trucks have pitched up on Aberdeen beachfront, much to the annoyance of some local cafe owners. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'You have to move with the times': Readers back Aberdeen beach food trucks after…
23 July 2022. Bellslea Park, Seaforth Street, Fraserburgh. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Fraserburgh FC and Nairn County FC. PICTURE CONTENT: L - Kieran Simpson of Fraserburgh and R - Sam Bashua of Deveronvale
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson relishing Brechin test
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
Inverness Gaelic School. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Highland Council to explore 3-18 Gaelic school campus for Inverness
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041759 Story by Jamie Durent Glebe Park, Brechin Highland League match between Brechin City and Wick Academy Pictured is Wick manager and player Gary Manson Saturday 25th March 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gary Manson looks for Wick Academy improvement from low point
Humza Yousaf speaks to the media after being voted the new First Minister at the Scottish Parliament. Image: Jane Barlow/PA
Iain Maciver: Does Humza have bigger fish to fry than small businesses?
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man was caught with a knife in Co-op Picture shows; Co-op Church Street Inverness. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man jailed after being caught with knife in city centre Co-op
Former Caley Thistle defender Ross Tokely. Image: SNS Group
Hampden push can lead to play-off drive for Caley Thistle, says Ross Tokely

Editor's Picks

Most Commented