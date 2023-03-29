Credit Suisse still helps rich Americans evade taxes, says US Senate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Credit Suisse still helps rich Americans evade taxes, says US Senate

By Press Association
Credit Suisse said it ‘does not tolerate tax evasion’ (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)
Credit Suisse said it ‘does not tolerate tax evasion’ (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)

US lawmakers said Credit Suisse kept allowing wealthy Americans to dodge tax payments, finding after a two-year investigation that the embattled Swiss bank had violated a 2014 plea agreement for allowing tax evasion by its clients.

The Senate Finance Committee pointed to a possible ongoing criminal conspiracy tied to nearly 100 million US dollars (£81 million) in secret offshore accounts belonging to a family of American taxpayers that the bank failed to disclose.

It also said the bank helped a US businessman conceal more than 220 million US dollars (£179 million) in offshore accounts from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Credit Suisse revealed that it had found 23 accounts each worth at least 20 million US dollars (£16 million) that had not been declared to tax authorities, according to the committee, who said its findings showed that more than 700 million US dollars (£568 million) was concealed in violation of Credit Suisse’s nine-year-old plea deal with the US justice department.

“Credit Suisse got a discount on the penalty it faced in 2014 for enabling tax evasion because bank executives swore up and down they’d get out of the business of defrauding the United States,” Senator Ron Wyden, the Democratic chairman of the committee, said.

“This investigation shows Credit Suisse did not make good on that promise, and the bank’s pending acquisition does not wipe the slate clean,” he added.

The Swiss government pressed for a 3.25 billion US dollars (£2.63 billion) takeover of long-troubled Credit Suisse by its rival bank UBS this month amid turmoil in the global financial system.

The collapse of two US banks unleashed fears that hit Switzerland’s second-largest bank, whose shares tanked and whose customers pulled their money.

The Senate findings pose new problems for UBS as it tries to merge operations into one Swiss megabank, coming the same day that UBS named a new chief executive to help push through the takeover.

Credit Suisse, whose years-long troubles range from hedge fund losses to fines for failing to prevent money laundering by a Bulgarian cocaine ring, said it “does not tolerate tax evasion” and insisted that the Senate report described “legacy issues” — some dating to a decade ago — that had been addressed since.

“We have implemented extensive enhancements since then to root out individuals who seek to conceal assets from tax authorities,” the Zurich-based bank said.

“Our clear policy is to close undeclared accounts when identified and to discipline any employee who fails to comply with bank policy or falls short of Credit Suisse’s standards of conduct,” it said.

The Senate report noted Credit Suisse’s co-operation with the investigation, including having hired new leaders.

The Swiss lender paid a discounted fine of 1.3 billion US dollars (£1.1 billion) to the US justice department after pleading guilty in 2014 to conspiracy to aid and assist US taxpayers in filing false income tax returns and other documents with the IRS.

The bank acknowledged “knowingly and wilfully” helping thousands of Americans open accounts that were not declared to tax authorities and concealing offshore assets.

It avoided criminal charges in exchange for agreeing to report undeclared accounts and provide other information to US officials.

