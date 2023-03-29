Jeremy Renner to reveal details in first interview since his snowplough accident

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jeremy Renner has revealed he would relive his serious snowplough accident if it meant saving his nephew again in a trailer for his first interview since the incident.

The Marvel actor, 52, has sat down with US broadcaster Diane Sawyer for an hour-long special where he detailed his experience and the aftermath of being crushed by a six-tonne snowploughing machine earlier this year.

The programme, which will air on April 6, will also feature interviews with Renner’s nephew and a recording of the 911 call following the accident.

In a trailer for the Sawyer interview, Renner revealed he was “awake through every moment” of the incident in which broke more than 30 bones.

The actor confirmed he broke eight ribs in 14 places, sustained multiple breaks to his legs and severe damage to his shoulder and face.

He also had a lung collapse and a rib bone pierced his liver which left him wondering “What’s my body look like? Am I just going to be a spine and a brain like a science experiment?”

Despite the extreme damage to his body, Renner tells Sawyer: “I’d do it again. Because it (the snowplough) was going right at my nephew.”

Asked if he sees the same face when he looks in the mirror now, he replies: “No, I see a lucky man.”

Renner has kept his followers updated on his recovery over the last few months, which has included an anti-gravity treadmill and strengthening exercises.

“I chose to survive. You’re not going to kill me. No way,” he says in the teaser trailer.

When questioned if he would like to do Marvel stunts again, he adds: “I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refuelled and refilled with love and titanium.”

The trailer also features a recording of the 911 call in which the actor can be heard moaning in pain as well as a clip of his nephew recalling how he found Renner at the scene.

“I just perfectly see him in a pool of blood coming from his head. I ran up to him. I didn’t think he was alive,” he says.

Earlier this month, Renner shared on his Instagram story a heartfelt message from his nephew in which he said he was “very lucky” to have an Avenger for an uncle.

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph will air on April 6 on ABC.