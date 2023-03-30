Hundreds gather to mourn Nashville school shooting victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds gather to mourn Nashville school shooting victims

By Press Association
Hundreds gathered on Wednesday at a candlelight vigil in Nashville to honour and mourn the three children and three adults who were killed in a shooting at a Christian school this week (Wade Payne/AP)
Hundreds gathered on Wednesday at a candlelight vigil in Nashville to honour and mourn the three children and three adults who were killed in a shooting at a Christian school this week (Wade Payne/AP)

Hundreds gathered on Wednesday at a candlelight vigil in Nashville to honour and mourn the three children and three adults who were killed in a shooting at a Christian school this week.

The downtown ceremony for the victims of the shooting at The Covenant School was sombre and at times tearful, as speaker after speaker read the names of the victims and offered condolences to their loved ones.

The family of Mike Hill, a 61-year-old custodian who was among those killed, was in attendance, including his seven children.

First Lady Jill Biden was also on hand but did not address the crowd.

A woman wipes away tears as she visits a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant School on Wednesday in Nashville
A woman wipes away tears as she visits a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant School on Wednesday in Nashville (Wade Payne/AP)

Sheryl Crow sang I Shall Believe and ended with the lyrics from a Dionne Warwick song: “What the world needs now is love, sweet love.”

Margo Price sang an a cappella version of Tears of Rage. And Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show led the crowd in the Christian hymn, Will the Circle Be Unbroken, which brought many to tears.

“Just two days ago was our city’s worst day,” mayor John Cooper said. “I so wish we weren’t here, but we need to be here.”

Shaundelle Brooks, who lost her 23-year-old son, Akilah Dasilva, in the 2018 Nashville Waffle House shooting, said she went to the vigil to support the families of those slain at the school.

First lady Dr Jill Biden attends the Nashville Remembers candlelight vigil to mourn and honour the victims of The Covenant School mass shooting
First lady Dr Jill Biden attends the Nashville Remembers candlelight vigil to mourn and honour the victims of The Covenant School mass shooting (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean/AP)

“I know what it’s like to be a parent — what it feels like, like you’re drowning and can’t move, and that weakness and that hole that comes in your stomach,” she said.

Police have said a 28-year-old former student drove up to the school on Monday morning, shot out the glass doors, entered and began firing indiscriminately.

The dead were identified as students Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all nine years old; Katherine Koonce, 60, the head of the school; substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61; and Mr Hill.

Authorities have not yet determined the killer’s motive but say the assailant did not target specific victims.

Singer Sheryl Crow performs during a vigil held for victims of The Covenant School school shooting on Wednesday
Singer Sheryl Crow performs during a vigil held for victims of The Covenant School shooting on Wednesday (Wade Payne/AP)

Margot Price, who has been particularly vocal about Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s position on state gun laws, tweeted after the shooting: “Our children are dying and being shot in school, but you’re more worried about drag queens than smart gun laws? You have blood on your hands.”

Crow and Secor also called for stricter gun laws in tweets posted after the shooting.

But there was no talk of gun control at the vigil, as people steered clear of the political divide between blue-leaning Nashville and ruby red Tennessee. Republicans and Democratic politicians stood together in asking for remembrance of the six who died.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pope Francis sent condolences to Nashville and offered prayers to those affected.

Police said the shooter, identified as Audrey Hale, was under a doctor’s care for an undisclosed emotional disorder and was not on the radar of police before the attack. Hale was fatally shot by police at the school on Monday.

Authorities have given unclear information on Hale’s gender.

For hours on Monday, police identified the shooter as a woman. Later in the day, the police chief said Hale was transgender. In an email on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said Hale “was assigned female at birth” but used masculine pronouns on a social media profile.

Maria Colomy, a former teacher at the Nossi College of Art & Design in Nashville, recalled Hale as a talented artist while a student in Ms Colomy’s social media class in 2017. Ms Colomy remembered Hale “going above and beyond” on projects.

Nashville School Shooting
A mourner wipes away a tear during the Nashville Remembers candlelight vigil (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean/AP)

She said she saw postings on Facebook during the past year in which Hale wrote about the death of a romantic partner and asked to be called by a male name and male pronouns.

Hale had “been very publicly grieving” on Facebook, Ms Colomy said. “It was during that grief (Hale) said, ‘In this person’s honour, I am going to be the person who I want to be, and I want to be called Aiden.’”

On Hale’s first day at the Nossi School, Ms Colomy said she saw Hale become frustrated while trying to log into the student portal and start to cry.

A family pauses at a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant School
A family pauses at a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant School (Wade Payne/AP)

“I went up to (Hale) and said, ‘Hey, if you need to step out, it’s totally OK,’” Ms Colomy said.

But after that, Ms Colomy said Hale began to feel safe at school and “really started thriving”.

Samira Hardcastle, who attended both middle and high school with Hale, said Hale seemed sweet and socially awkward. Ms Hardcastle said she spoke to Hale briefly last month at an event for a mutual friend, and nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

“I don’t think we can rationalise irrational actions, so I am just trying to make peace with that,” she said.

