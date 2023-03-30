Gerwyn Price hungry for more success after going gluten-free

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gerwyn Price hungry for more success after going gluten-free

By Press Association
Gerwyn Price has put his resurgence in form down to a gluten-free diet (Steven Paston/PA)
Gerwyn Price has put his resurgence in form down to a gluten-free diet (Steven Paston/PA)

Gerwyn Price has put his resurgence in form down to him adopting a gluten-free diet.

‘The Iceman’ questioned his future in the sport after his World Championship quarter-final defeat, which came after he donned ear defenders to block out crowd abuse.

But he has turned things around in the last couple of months, winning two nights of the Premier League – including a memorable homecoming in Cardiff – and picking up his first title of 2023 at the European Open last weekend.

 

Price, 38, puts his return to form down to his new diet.

“I have been playing well for the last eight or nine weeks,” he told the PA news agency. “I was under a lot of pressure but that’s when I seem to do well.

“I have taken on a gluten-free diet, it has put me in a better place, I am feeling a lot better.

“I have seen a lot of specialists to try and find out what is triggering the water retention in my hand and my feet.

“Whenever the temperature rises in my body or in a room then things don’t seem to be right.

Price wore ear defenders at the recent World Championship
Price wore ear defenders at the recent World Championship (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I have seen specialists who don’t seem to know what the answer is so I read up and I have done some research and it could be down to needing a gluten-free diet.

“I have done that diet for the last six or seven weeks and things have started to get better, my mind seems to be better.”

Price, who is targeting another win in the Premier League in Berlin on Thursday night, says his new way of life has pros and cons. He finds it difficult to book a restaurant that caters for him, but at least he can still eat a cooked breakfast.

More importantly, the diet has given him mental clarity.

“Things like that put your mental state back where it should be,” he added.

“Winning helps and getting results and everything seems to fall into place.

“It is a cocktail of things that is helping, the crowd has been on my side which is really nice and gives me the freedom to play, so things are looking really good.

“It is a little bit awkward sometimes when you want to go out for family meals, you are having to find somewhere that actually does gluten-free.

“But you’d be surprised by what you can eat, a full English breakfast is mostly gluten-free.

“It is quite hard but being gluten-free cleans up your diet anyway and gets rid of rubbish foods, which certainly helps. It gives me focus anyway.”

