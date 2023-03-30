Gwyneth Paltrow should not be made to pay ‘ransom’ over ski crash, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Gwyneth Paltrow should not be made to pay ‘ransom’ over ski crash, court told

By Press Association
Gwyneth Paltrow should not be made to pay a ‘ransom’ over the ski crash, court told (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Gwyneth Paltrow should not be made to pay a ‘ransom’ over the ski crash, court told (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Gwyneth Paltrow should not be made to pay a three-million-dollar “ransom” for a “meritless claim” over a skiing collision seven years ago, a US court has heard.

The Oscar-winning actress had shown “courage” by attending court for the two-week trial where she had become a “punching bag”, jurors were told

Ms Paltrow is accused of “slamming” into retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, leaving him with several broken ribs and severe brain injuries.

She has denied the claims, alleging that Mr Sanderson crashed into her at the Deer Valley resort in Utah, and caused her to lose “half a day of skiing”.

Closing arguments took place in front of a packed courtroom on Thursday, as the high-profile trial drew to a close, with lawyers for Mr Sanderson suggesting he be paid damages of more than three million US dollars (£2.4 million).

Stephen Owens, representing Gwyneth Paltrow, said the actress had sat in court for two weeks as a “punching bag” and had been “uncomfortable” during proceedings.

“It takes a lot of courage does it not?” he told the jury in his own closing argument.

“(Mr Sanderson’s) life has been laid open – that’s because of him. He hit her. He hurt her and he wants three million dollars for it.

“That’s not fair. The easy thing for my client would have been to write a cheque and be done with it – but what does that tell her kids?”

Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit
Gwyneth Paltrow has shown ‘courage’ by attending court for the trial, jurors heard (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)

“It’s wrong, it’s actually wrong that he hurt her and he wants money from her.”

Describing Ms Paltrow’s reaction to the crash at the time, Mr Owens said: “Gwyneth is pissed off.

“If you hit someone do you yell at the person you just hit? No. The hittee – is usually the unhappy one.”

He added: “This is a meritless claim.

“You don’t throw a three-million-dollar bombshell in the courtroom, call her (Gwyneth Paltrow) King Kong, and walk away. You shouldn’t reward that.

“Gwyneth, who could have just paid it out, paid the ransom, (said) ‘no I’m not doing that. I’m not going to have someone hurt me and then ask me for a lot of money. I’m not going to do it’.”

Ms Paltrow has counter-sued Mr Sanderson for one dollar.

“We ask you for the dollar not because she had to go in and get an early massage, but because it screwed up a very carefully planned time in her life,” Mr Owens said.

“We want our dollar.”

Earlier, jurors heard from Mr Sanderson’s legal team, who said that Ms Paltrow was “not a liar” but was wrong about what she believes happened during the incident seven years ago.

Robert Sykes told jurors that the actress’s views on the collision were “sincerely expressed” but incorrect.

“Gwyneth Paltrow in this case is not a liar. Terry Sanderson is not a liar,” he said.

“Gwyneth is a good person. She is a good mother and she loves her children and she is passionate about things.

Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit
Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson claims to have broken ribs and brain injuries in the collision (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool, File)

“I think that she believes, and I believe Gwyneth Paltrow when she says ‘Terry hit me in the back’ – it’s a sincere belief but the problem is a sincere belief doesn’t make it so.”

Mr Sykes continued: “So often people that are in these types of events have totally different viewpoints.

“We don’t hold anything against Gwyneth for her viewpoint – it’s sincerely expressed, but she’s wrong based on the evidence. And Terry is correct.”

Mr Sykes added: “That day that Terry left his house to go skiing, he anticipated like many other days in his life, a fun day of skiing, and he never returned home that night as the same Terry. He never came home, figuratively speaking.

“Terry has tried to get off that mountain but he’s really still there. Part of Terry will forever be (there).

“We hope you will help bring Terry home off that mountain with a fair verdict today.”

Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit
Gwyneth Paltrow took her turn in the witness box (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool, File)

In his own remarks, James Egan, also representing the actress, said: “Ms Paltrow wants (Terry Sanderson) off the mountain too – but she does not want to be responsible for the cost.”

Lawrence Buhler, representing Mr Sanderson, previously suggested that the jury award him damages totalling 3,276,000 US dollars (£2,645,861).

Writing on a board in court, Mr Buhler explained his working, saying: “Sixteen hours a day, times 365 days a year – Terry is likely to live another 10 years, though we hope he lives a lot longer – that’s 17 years.

“Sixteen times 365, times 17, times – I’m going to say 33 dollars (£26). This equation is 3,276,000 dollars.”

He added: “This case is not about celebrity, this is about a man’s life.”

In the past week, both Ms Paltrow and Mr Sanderson have entered the witness box to recount their version of events.

Throughout the trial jurors have also heard from a variety of medical experts, ski instructors, and members of both Mr Sanderson’s and Ms Paltrow’s families, including the actress’s children, Apple and Moses Martin.

Jurors have now been sent to deliberate on their verdicts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
AWPR crash pedestrian
Pedestrian dies after being knocked down by car on AWPR
2
Hampton by Hilton hotel in Westhill will house the refugees. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Concerns raised as Westhill hotel set to receive 173 male refugees
7
3
Cascada singer Natalie Horler. Photo by Kordula Kohlschmitt
Cascada star Natalie Horler promises ‘high energy, fun night’ when the chart-toppers perform in…
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New owner for Muir of Ord Co-op Picture shows; Artist's impression of Muir of Ord Co-op. n/a. Supplied by DM Hall Date; Unknown
Muir of Ord’s new Co-op sold for more than £1.25 million
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Craig Kerr Picture shows; Craig Kerr. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police
6
The school will work in partnership to deliver a new art project. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘The young people at Northfield are incredible’: Council seizing opportunity for much-needed change
7
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
8
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
9
Ben Wyvis & Glen Glass in the Highlands of Scotland; Shutterstock ID 237192106; purchase_order: ; job:
Highland gangland boss back behind bars after police bring down £500,000 drugs operation
10
Scottish baby names 2022 illustration with letters and baby
Rubix, Pacesetter and Cosanostra: The full list of Scottish baby names used in 2022…

More from Press and Journal

Dry and trimmed cannabis buds stored in a glass jars.
Aberdeen man caught with £22,000 of cannabis in boot of car
Stone mason and site manager Gail Howie with LTM Group is pictured, working on the South Street building. Image: John Paul Photography
Gordon & MacPhail Elgin latest: South Street work well under way and High Street…
Charlie Christie has high hopes for his former Inverness team-mate Barry Robson as manager of Aberdeen. Image: SNS Group
Barry Robson deserved Aberdeen nod, says ex-Inverness boss and team-mate Charlie Christie
Sean Blair, winning this line-out for Highland, is set for a weekend return against Dundee. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland on red alert for Dundee trip as they hunt down fourth-placed Gala
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: North-east technology sector should be embraced
Aberdeen Grammar co-lead coach Greig Ryan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar co-lead coach Greig Ryan says road to recovery will be a challenging…
An artist's impression of plans for the future of the Bridge of Don under council proposals. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
A two-lane Bridge of Don? 7 plans for Aberdeen transport visualised
Gordonians coach Ryan Morrice.
Gordonians braced for one of their toughest trips of the season
Two-goal Toby Macleod, who is now at Wick, starred for Orkney in their 6-1 victory at Golspie Sutherland earlier this season.
Orkney relish chance to tackle another big-hitter as Golspie Sutherland come calling
Being super-squeamish made parenting tricky at points for Moreen (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Even TV soaps are getting too gory to stomach

Editor's Picks

Most Commented