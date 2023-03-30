Donald Trump ‘indicted’ and set to be first ex-president to face criminal charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Donald Trump ‘indicted’ and set to be first ex-president to face criminal charge

By Press Association
Donald Trump is set to become the first former president to face a criminal charge (Alex Brandon/AP)
Donald Trump is set to become the first former president to face a criminal charge (Alex Brandon/AP)

A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.

It is the first ever criminal case against a former US president and a jolt to Mr Trump’s bid to retake the White House in 2024.

Mr Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly attacked the investigation, called the indictment “political persecution” and predicted it would damage Democrats in 2024.

The indictment is an extraordinary development after years of investigations into his business, political and personal dealings.

It is likely to galvanise critics who say Mr Trump lied and cheated his way to the top and embolden supporters who feel the Republican is being unfairly targeted by a Democratic prosecutor.

In a statement, his lawyers, Susan Necheles and Joseph Tacopina, said: “He did not commit any crime. We will vigorously fight this political prosecution in court.”

The district attorney’s investigation centred on money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, whom he allegedly feared would go public with claims that they had extramarital sexual encounters with him.

Mr Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly attacked the investigation as politically motivated, was expected to surrender to authorities next week, though the details were still being worked out, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorised to discuss a matter that remained under seal.

In bringing the charges, the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, is embracing an unusual case that had been investigated by two previous sets of prosecutors, both of which declined to take the politically explosive step of seeking Mr Trump’s indictment.

In the weeks leading up to the indictment, Mr Trump railed about the investigation on social media and urged supporters to protest on his behalf, prompting tighter security around the Manhattan criminal courthouse.

Mr Trump faces other potential legal perils as he seeks to reassert control of the Republican Party and stave off a slew of one-time allies who are seeking or are likely to oppose him for the presidential nomination.

The district attorney in Atlanta has for two years been investigating efforts by Mr Trump and his allies to meddle in Georgia’s 2020 vote count.

Former US president Donald Trump
Former US president Donald Trump (Andrew Harnik/AP)

And a US Justice Department special counsel is investigating Mr Trump’s storage of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida and his efforts to reverse his election loss.

The fate of the hush money investigation seemed uncertain until word got out in early March that Mr Bragg had invited Mr Trump to give evidence before a grand jury, a signal that prosecutors were close to bringing charges.

Mr Trump’s lawyers declined the invitation, but a lawyer closely allied with the former president briefly gave evidence in an effort to undercut the credibility of Mr Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen.

Late in the 2016 presidential campaign, Cohen paid Ms Daniels 130,000 dollars to keep her silent about what she says was a sexual encounter with Mr Trump a decade earlier after they met at a celebrity golf tournament.

Cohen was then reimbursed by Mr Trump’s company, the Trump Organisation, which also rewarded the lawyer with bonuses and extra payments logged internally as legal expenses.

Over several months, Cohen said, the company paid him 420,000 dollars.

Earlier in 2016, Cohen had also arranged for the publisher of the supermarket tabloid the National Enquirer to pay Playboy model Karen McDougal 150,000 dollars to squelch her story of a Trump affair in a journalistically dubious practice known as “catch-and-kill”.

The payments to the women were intended to buy secrecy, but they backfired almost immediately as details of the arrangements leaked to the news media.

Former US president Donald Trump
Former US president Donald Trump (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Federal prosecutors in New York ultimately charged Cohen in 2018 with violating federal campaign finance laws, arguing that the payments amounted to impermissible help to Mr Trump’s presidential campaign.

Cohen pleaded guilty to those charges and unrelated tax evasion counts and served time in federal prison.

Mr Trump was allegedly implicated in court filings as having knowledge of the arrangements, but US prosecutors at the time baulked at bringing charges against him.

The Justice Department has a longtime policy that it is likely unconstitutional to prosecute a sitting president in federal court.

Mr Bragg’s predecessor as district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr, then took up the investigation in 2019.

While that probe initially focused on the hush money payments, Mr Vance’s prosecutors moved on to other matters, including an examination of Mr Trump’s business dealings and tax strategies.

Mr Vance ultimately charged the Trump Organisation and its chief financial officer with tax fraud related to fringe benefits paid to some of the company’s top executives.

The hush money matter became known around the DA’s office as the “zombie case”, with prosecutors revisiting it periodically but never opting to bring charges.

Mr Bragg saw it differently.

After the Trump Organisation was convicted on the tax fraud charges in December, he brought fresh eyes to the well-worn case, hiring longtime white-collar prosecutor Matthew Colangelo to oversee the probe and convening a new grand jury.

Prosecutors Matthew Colangelo, left, and Susan Hoffinger, right, leave a state office building in New York
Prosecutors Matthew Colangelo, left, and Susan Hoffinger, right, leave a state office building in New York (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

Cohen became a key witness, meeting with prosecutors nearly two dozen times, turning over emails, recordings and other evidence and giving evidence before the grand jury.

Mr Trump has long decried the Manhattan investigation as “the greatest witch hunt in history”.

He has also lashed out at Mr Bragg, calling the prosecutor, who is black, racist against white people.

The criminal charges in New York are the latest salvo in a profound schism between Mr Trump and his home town – a reckoning for a one-time favourite son who grew rich and famous building skyscrapers, hobnobbing with celebrities and gracing the pages of the city’s gossip press.

Mr Trump, who famously riffed in 2016 that he “could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody” and “wouldn’t lose voters”, now faces a threat to his liberty or at least his reputation in a borough where more than 75% of voters – many of them potential jurors – went against him in the last election.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
AWPR crash pedestrian
Pedestrian dies after being knocked down by car on AWPR
2
Hampton by Hilton hotel in Westhill will house the refugees. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Concerns raised as Westhill hotel set to receive 173 male refugees
7
3
Cascada singer Natalie Horler. Photo by Kordula Kohlschmitt
Cascada star Natalie Horler promises ‘high energy, fun night’ when the chart-toppers perform in…
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New owner for Muir of Ord Co-op Picture shows; Artist's impression of Muir of Ord Co-op. n/a. Supplied by DM Hall Date; Unknown
Muir of Ord’s new Co-op sold for more than £1.25 million
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Craig Kerr Picture shows; Craig Kerr. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police
6
The school will work in partnership to deliver a new art project. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘The young people at Northfield are incredible’: Council seizing opportunity for much-needed change
7
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
8
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
9
Ben Wyvis & Glen Glass in the Highlands of Scotland; Shutterstock ID 237192106; purchase_order: ; job:
Highland gangland boss back behind bars after police bring down £500,000 drugs operation
10
Scottish baby names 2022 illustration with letters and baby
Rubix, Pacesetter and Cosanostra: The full list of Scottish baby names used in 2022…

More from Press and Journal

Dry and trimmed cannabis buds stored in a glass jars.
Aberdeen man caught with £22,000 of cannabis in boot of car
Stone mason and site manager Gail Howie with LTM Group is pictured, working on the South Street building. Image: John Paul Photography
Gordon & MacPhail Elgin latest: South Street work well under way and High Street…
Charlie Christie has high hopes for his former Inverness team-mate Barry Robson as manager of Aberdeen. Image: SNS Group
Barry Robson deserved Aberdeen nod, says ex-Inverness boss and team-mate Charlie Christie
Sean Blair, winning this line-out for Highland, is set for a weekend return against Dundee. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland on red alert for Dundee trip as they hunt down fourth-placed Gala
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: North-east technology sector should be embraced
Aberdeen Grammar co-lead coach Greig Ryan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar co-lead coach Greig Ryan says road to recovery will be a challenging…
An artist's impression of plans for the future of the Bridge of Don under council proposals. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
A two-lane Bridge of Don? 7 plans for Aberdeen transport visualised
Gordonians coach Ryan Morrice.
Gordonians braced for one of their toughest trips of the season
Two-goal Toby Macleod, who is now at Wick, starred for Orkney in their 6-1 victory at Golspie Sutherland earlier this season.
Orkney relish chance to tackle another big-hitter as Golspie Sutherland come calling
Being super-squeamish made parenting tricky at points for Moreen (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Even TV soaps are getting too gory to stomach

Editor's Picks

Most Commented