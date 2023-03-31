Carlos Alcaraz a step closer to back-to-back Miami titles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carlos Alcaraz a step closer to back-to-back Miami titles

By Press Association
Alcaraz beat Taylor Fritz in straight sets in the Miami Open quarter final.(Jim Rassol, PA)
Alcaraz beat Taylor Fritz in straight sets in the Miami Open quarter final.(Jim Rassol, PA)

World number one Carlos Alcaraz is one step closer to winning back-to-back Miami Open titles after beating American Taylor Fritz in straight sets to book himself a semi-final bout with 10th seed Jannik Sinner.

The 19-year-old was at his best once again, winning 6-4 6-4 in just under 80 minutes and continuing his vicious run of form that saw him win in Indian Wells less than a fortnight ago.

Speaking in his courtside interview, broadcast on Amazon Prime Video, Alcaraz said: “I had never played (Fritz) before but I knew I had to play my game, you know, the way that I was playing the previous matches, you know a high level for me.”

When asked about his upcoming match against Sinner, Alcaraz said he was “excited” to play the Italian in the semi-final.

“I played against him in the final rounds of the tournaments which means he is playing at a great level but I am sure we are going to play for big things in the future and I can’t wait to see us improve,” he said.

Daniil Medvedev ended the run of qualifier Christopher Eubanks to reach his first Miami Open semi-final.

American Eubanks has been enjoying the best fortnight of his career and will break into the top 100 for the first time next week, but Medvedev proved too strong in a 6-3 7-5 victory.

The Russian has won 22 of his last 23 matches, losing only in the Indian Wells final to Alcaraz, and is bidding for a fourth title from five tournaments.

Medvedev has already played 30 matches in 2023, and he told Amazon Prime Video: “That’s crazy because I feel great. I don’t know if it’s going to cost me at the end of the season – I hope not.

“That’s what we try to do with my team. Last year was not amazing but we were practising and working a lot. One moment I was like, ‘When is it going to pay off?’ This year it managed to click. I’m looking forward to one more.”

He was the player under pressure to start with, saving five break points in his second service game against the rangy Eubanks, but Medvedev came out strongly after a brief rain delay, winning five games in a row.

The only blip came with a loss of serve after he broke Eubanks to lead 4-2 in the second set but the American was unable to hold to force a tie-break.

In the last four, Medvedev will meet his good friend Karen Khachanov, who eased to a 6-3 6-2 victory over Francisco Cerundolo.

In the WTA, Elena Rybakina is the first woman through to the Miami Open final after her win against American Jessica Pegula 7-6 6-4.

It was her 13th straight win as the Wimbledon champion continued the run of form that saw her winning in Indian Wells earlier this month.

“I didn’t think I am going to be getting in the finals, so I am really happy and very proud,” Rybakina said after the match.

Petra Kvitova battled to a 6-4 3-6 6-3 win against Ekaterina Alexandrova to reach the Miami semi-finals for the first time at the age of 33.

The veteran Czech claimed the crucial break of serve in the eighth game of the third set after withstanding pressure and will meet Romanian Sorana Cirstea for a place in the final.

