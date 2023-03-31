Daniel Ricciardo vows to return to Formula One

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daniel Ricciardo vows to return to Formula One

By Press Association
Red Bull reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Red Bull reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Daniel Ricciardo is confident his Formula One dream is not over and said: “If I really want to return to the grid, I will make it happen”.

Ricciardo is spending this season on the sidelines after he was dumped by McLaren following two lacklustre years with the British team.

The 33-year-old is back in the paddock for this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix in his role as Red Bull reserve driver.

However, the eight-time race winner’s options for a full-time seat next year, certainly with a front-rank team, appear limited.

Alan Jones, the 1980 world champion, this week said he cannot see his compatriot returning to F1. Jones, Australia’s last world champion, also said Ricciardo spent too much time concentrating on activities outside of the cockpit rather than in it.

But responding to Jones’ comments, Ricciardo said: “I know me better than anyone. I know my feelings, and my desires, and my drive and it is going to be up to me and how badly I want it.

“I will show that intent with what I am doing off track, behind closed doors and when I am working with the team. A lot of people might just see what you are doing on social media, and it is often not a true representation of everything that is going on.

Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo lost his drive with McLaren after two poor years (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“I sit here today and I have confidence I will get back on the grid if that [pointing to his heart] is truly there, and three months into this year that doesn’t feel like it is lost. There have been little signs here and there that I have that desire, that hunger and that motivation.

“I know I cannot get to every team and be like, ‘I am driving for you next year’, but I feel like if I really want it, I will make it happen.

“I obviously don’t know what opportunities there will be and I won’t have 100 per cent of the say. But I am confident I can get back to the grid and be competitive and show a little bit of my old self.”

Following his messy divorce from McLaren, Ricciardo spoke with Haas and Alpine about a drive for this year.

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner, who elected to sign Nico Hulkenberg after axing Mick Schumacher, said Ricciardo wanted 10million US dollars (£8m) to race for the American team.

However, Ricciardo, who was speaking at an event alongside champion surfer Mick Fanning to launch Red Bull Racing’s partnership with premium outdoor retailer YETI, said money will not be a motivating factor behind a possible comeback.

“Transparently it wouldn’t be about the money,” added Ricciardo. “I have had a pretty long career in F1 and when I look back, let’s say, I can buy the pair of jeans that I want to buy.

“But this year I will reflect on myself and where I am at in life. The reason to get back into it would be the reason why I started racing in the first place.

“It wasn’t to be famous. It wasn’t to make money but it was because I want to be the best, I want to win races and I want it more than anybody else and that is what will give me the drive to get back on the grid.

“One thing I do know is as much as I do see myself or want to put myself racing next year, I wouldn’t say that is at any cost.

“I want to be in a competitive car and I don’t want to restart my whole career from ground zero. I don’t see a decade ahead of me.”

