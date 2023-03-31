Reeva Steenkamp’s parents ‘will oppose parole for killer athlete Pistorius’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Reeva Steenkamp’s parents ‘will oppose parole for killer athlete Pistorius’

By Press Association
Oscar Pistorius during a bail hearing in 2013 (Themba Hadebe/AP)
Oscar Pistorius during a bail hearing in 2013 (Themba Hadebe/AP)

Reeva Steenkamp’s parents will oppose Oscar Pistorius’s parole application, their lawyer has said.

Unless the former Olympic runner “comes clean” about the deadly shooting of his model girlfriend 10 years ago, her parents “don’t feel that he is rehabilitated”, Tania Koen said.

Pistorius, a multiple Paralympic champion who made history by running against able-bodied athletes at the 2012 Olympics, was convicted of murder for the Valentine’s Day 2013 shooting of Ms Steenkamp, 29, at his home.

The 36-year-old claims he shot Ms Steenkamp by mistake – thinking she was an intruder.

Oscar Pistorius leaves the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, in 2016 during his trail for the murder of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp
Oscar Pistorius leaves the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, in 2016 during his trail for the murder of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp (Themba Hadebe/AP)

He was sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison and is eligible for parole under South African law after serving half his sentence.

Ms Koen said Ms Steenkamp’s mother, June Steenkamp, who hails from Blackburn, Lancashire, will submit written and oral statements at the hearing to oppose Pistorius’s bid for freedom.

“She doesn’t feel that he must be released,” Ms Koen told reporters outside the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre in Pretoria, where Pistorius has been held since 2016 and where the hearing is expected to take place on Friday.

Submissions from a victim’s relative are one of the factors a parole board takes into account when deciding if an offender can be released early on parole.

Oscar Pistorius
Pistorius in 2012 (PA)

The board will also consider Pistorius’s behaviour in prison and if he would be a threat to society if released.

A decision could come on Friday but is more likely to take days to finalise.

Double-amputee Pistorius fired four shots with his licensed 9mm pistol through a toilet door at his upscale Pretoria home to kill Ms Steenkamp, who was also a reality TV star, in the early hours.

He was ultimately sentenced in 2017 after a series of appeals.

June Steenkamp sat in the back seat of a nearby car while Ms Koen addressed reporters outside the prison gates on Friday morning.

The pair were then driven into the prison in a Department of Corrections vehicle.

June Steenkamp, the mother of Reeva Steenkamp, arrives at the Atteridgeville Prison for the parole hearing of Oscar Pistorius
June Steenkamp, the mother of Reeva Steenkamp, arrives at the Atteridgeville Prison for the parole hearing of Oscar Pistorius (Themba Hadebe/AP)

“She doesn’t feel that he must be released,” Ms Koen said.

A decade after their daughter’s killing, Ms Koen said time “hasn’t healed” the grief for June and her husband Barry.

“He’s the killer of their daughter. For them, it’s a life sentence,” Ms Koen said.

“For them, it’s 10 missed birthdays, 10 Mother’s Days, 10 Father’s Days, 10 Christmases.”

Pistorius’s parole lawyer, Julian Knight, previously said his client has been a “model prisoner”.

He did not respond to messages seeking comment ahead of the hearing.

A number of options are available to the parole board.

Tania Koen, a lawyer representing the parents of Reeva Steenkamp, speaks to the press outside Atteridgeville Prison
Tania Koen, a lawyer representing the parents of Reeva Steenkamp, speaks to the press outside Atteridgeville Prison (Themba Hadebe/AP)

Pistorius could be released on full parole or placed on day parole, where he would be allowed to live and work in the community during the day but have to return to prison at night.

He could also be placed under correctional supervision, which means he would be released but have to spend some of his time during the week at a correctional centre.

Or Pistorius’s parole could be denied.

Once hailed as an inspirational figure for overcoming the adversity of his disability, Pistorius’s trial and downfall captivated the world.

His conviction eventually led to him being sent to the Kgosi Mampuru II maximum security prison, one of South Africa’s most notorious.

He was moved to the Atteridgeville prison in 2016 because that facility is better suited to disabled prisoners.

Pistorius’s lower legs were amputated when he was a baby because of a congenital condition and he walks with prosthetics.

Prison staff at the entrance to Atteridgeville Prison ahead of Friday's parole hearing
Prison staff at the entrance to Atteridgeville Prison ahead of Friday’s parole hearing (Themba Hadebe/AP)

There have been glimpses of his life in prison, with reports claiming he had at one point grown a beard, gained weight and taken up smoking and was unrecognisable from the world-famous athlete he once was.

He has spent much of his time working in an area of the prison grounds where vegetables are grown, sometimes driving a tractor.

He also ran bible classes for other inmates, his father, Henke Pistorius, said in an interview in 2018.

There have also been flashes of trouble.

Pistorius sustained an injury in an altercation with another inmate over a public telephone at the prison in 2017.

A year earlier, Pistorius received treatment for injuries to his wrists, which his family denied were a result of self-harm but instead of him falling in his cell.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Hampton by Hilton hotel in Westhill will house the refugees. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Concerns raised as Westhill hotel set to receive 173 male refugees
12
2
AWPR crash pedestrian
Pedestrian dies after being knocked down by car on AWPR
3
The partnership running Inverurie Medical Practice is handing back the contract amid a shortage of GPs. Image: Google Street View
‘There are simply not enough trained GPs out there:’ Inverurie Medical Practice to hand…
2
4
Dry and trimmed cannabis buds stored in a glass jars.
Aberdeen man caught with £22,000 of cannabis in boot of car
5
Ben Wyvis & Glen Glass in the Highlands of Scotland; Shutterstock ID 237192106; purchase_order: ; job:
Highland gangland boss back behind bars after police bring down £500,000 drugs operation
6
Corran Ferry
Corran Ferry: Residents told it could be ‘up to six months before two vessels’…
7
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
8
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
9
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Craig Kerr Picture shows; Craig Kerr. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police
10
An artist's impression of plans for the future of the Bridge of Don under council proposals. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A two-lane Bridge of Don? 7 plans for Aberdeen transport visualised

More from Press and Journal

Julie Innes was given her commendation by Princess Anne. Image: Scottish Prison Service.
Chaplain praised for creating clothing bank for women prisoners
Helicopter on oil rig platform.
Valaris urged to follow TotalEnergies’ lead and open up on North Sea rig incident
Highland League Weekly Friday preview for March 31 is available to watch for free - right here - now!
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview with match build-up, predictions and your chance to…
Head to the Highland Food and Drink Trail on the banks of the River Ness. Image: Sandy McCook
5 things to do this weekend: Highland Food and Drink Trail, Climate Week and…
New Peterhead signing Jack MacIver made his debut against Alloa. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead: Jack MacIver insists club is united in relegation battle
Barry Robson during Aberdeen training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Onus on Barry Robson to secure Aberdeen managerial post beyond the summer
Ben Bamford and Ben Stuart, second from the right and far right respectively, with Jock Gardiner and John Duncan of Alba Equity. Image: Big Partnership
Video: Leap Automation hails north-east's 'super tech and entrepreneurial community'
Banchory's Douglas Arms Hotel up for sale after collapse into administration. Image: Graham & Sibbald
Banchory's Douglas Arms collapses into administration
Sea rocket, Coul Links SSSI beach. Image: Andrew Weston
Coul Links: Environmentalists issue new appeal to public to stop golf course plans
Aberdeen Women's Bayley Hutchison. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women forward Bayley Hutchison admits disappointment of not playing international football

Editor's Picks

Most Commented