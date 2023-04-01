Pakistani police arrest eight after 12 killed in Ramadan food stampede

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Pakistani police arrest eight after 12 killed in Ramadan food stampede

By Press Association
A police officer examines the site of stampede, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, March 31, 2023. Several people were killed in the deadly stampede at a Ramadan food distribution center outside a factory in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi, police and rescue officials said. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
A police officer examines the site of stampede, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, March 31, 2023. Several people were killed in the deadly stampede at a Ramadan food distribution center outside a factory in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi, police and rescue officials said. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Police in Pakistan have arrested eight people in Karachi after a stampede killed 12 people at a Ramadan food and cash distribution point.

Hundreds of women and children had rushed to collect free food and cash outside a factory in an industrial area of the southern port city on Friday. Business owners often hand out cash and food during the Islamic holy month, especially to the poor.

An initial report from police said nine women, aged between 40 and 80, and three children, aged 10 to 15, died in the crush.

Pakistan Ramadan Stampede
Police at the site of the stampede (Fareed Khan/AP)

Police said the eight arrests include the factory manager, who did not tell local authorities about the Ramadan alms giving.

“Factory management did not open the inside gate of the factory and, due to the narrow street, the people at the tail of the line pushed elderly women and children,” police spokesman Dr Hafeez Bugti told the media during a visit to the site.

“As a result, pressure increased enormously, and women and children became the victims of the stampede.”

Police say they issued and publicised an order saying that any person or organisation planning to distribute food or other items to the poor must inform authorities in advance.

Pakistan Ramadan Stampede
Victims’ relatives at a morgue in Karachi (Ikram Suri/AP)

The chief minister of Sindh province, where Karachi is located, announced compensation for people injured in the stampede and relatives of the victims.

Murad Ali Shah said each family who lost a loved one will receive 500,000 rupees (£1,400), while everyone injured will receive 100,000 rupees (£285).

Funerals were held on Saturday for some of the victims.

Naseem Begum, 50, and Ma’afia Begum, 55, were buried in Karachi’s Orangi Town neighbourhood, and Shehzadi Umar, 60, was laid to rest in her home town of Mirpur Mathelo, eight hours from Karachi.

Pakistan Ramadan Stampede
Each family who lost a loved one will receive 500,000 rupees (Fareed Khan/AP)

At least 23 people have died in Ramadan food stampedes since the start of the holy month. On Saturday, police fired tear gas at crowds who had gathered to receive free flour in the north-western city of Peshawar.

Cash-strapped Pakistan launched an initiative to distribute free flour among low-income families to ease the impact of record-breaking inflation and soaring poverty during the holy month.

While Friday’s handout was not part of that government programme, crowds have swelled at the distribution centres in recent days.

The free flour distribution initiative was launched by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. His coalition government is facing the country’s worst economic crisis amid a delay in getting a key £890 million tranche of a £4.8 billion bailout package originally signed in 2019 with the International Monetary Fund.

Weekly inflation is 45%, unseen since Pakistan got its independence from British colonial rule in 1947, and rising food costs and soaring fuel bills have raised fears of public unrest.

