Scottie Scheffler out to join exclusive club with back-to-back Masters titles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Scottie Scheffler out to join exclusive club with back-to-back Masters titles

By Press Association
Scottie Scheffler will defend his Masters title at Augusta National from April 6-9 (Eric Gay/AP)
Scottie Scheffler will defend his Masters title at Augusta National from April 6-9 (Eric Gay/AP)

As one of just 25 players to have been ranked world number one in the men’s game, Scottie Scheffler is already a member of a pretty exclusive club.

But in a few days’ time at Augusta National the unassuming Texan will attempt to join an even more elite group as he bids to defend his Masters title.

Despite the Masters having the smallest field of any of the four majors and being the only one played on the same course every year, Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods remain the only players to have slipped on the famous green jacket in consecutive years.

The list of defending champions who even had a chance to secure back-to-back wins is not exactly long either, with 2015 winner Jordan Spieth coming closest in recent times when he squandered a five-shot lead 12 months later and finished second to Danny Willett.

“Well I think it’s very hard to win one major and it’s probably even harder to win two,” Scheffler said in a teleconference to promote his title defence.

“As you go from one to the next it probably gets harder as it increases. So I think with a small sample size of back-to-back champions, that’s just because they’re really, really good at golf.

“So, as I’m approaching the Masters, I’m not going to think of myself as the defending champion, I’m just going to go out there like I usually do and try and execute shots and play good solid rounds of golf.

“Yes, I am the defending champion and I would love to defend and bring this jacket back home with me, but I’m not going to be thinking about that standing there on the first tee. I’m going to be thinking about hitting the fairway and trying to hit the green.

Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler will attempt to become just the fourth player to win consecutive Masters titles (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Everybody starts at even par. Doesn’t matter if I’m defending champion or not, they don’t give me any shots.”

While that is, of course, true, Scheffler has already defended one title this year at the WM Phoenix Open and came close to another, reaching the semi-finals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin.

In between those events he also won the prestigious Players Championship by five shots, despite revealing that he had again struggled with his emotions before the final round.

Scheffler admitted he had “cried like a baby” with wife Meredith on the morning of the final round of the Masters, but added: “I hope it resonated with people.

“I like to be honest in these settings and that was definitely something that I wanted to be honest about. I think it was very helpful.

“It’s always special in marriage when you’re able to share what’s really going on. I think that’s one of the cool things about marriage, that somebody loves you for who you truly are, not some fake version of yourself.

“So any time I can get that stuff out in the open, and she can speak truth to me, is very special for both of us and it definitely helped me not only that day, but it’s very helpful in life as well.”

While Scheffler may be happy to let his emotions be known after the event, anyone expecting them to be on display out on the course will be in for a disappointment.

And he highlighted how that worked in his favour on his way to the green jacket last year, when his three-shot overnight lead had been trimmed to one and he hit a shocking tee shot on the third.

“Golf is a very, very imperfect game and I think being aware of that is really important, especially when you get in those high-stress situations,” Scheffler said.

“I usually kind of fade it off the tee and that shot on three hooked like 40 yards. I had no idea how I hit that bad of a shot.

“But Teddy (Scott, his caddie) and I had a good conversation about nerves and taking things from the range to the golf course and once again just staying patient, not trying to be perfect and recognizing that it’s an imperfect game.”

Fortunately for Scheffler, Cameron Smith had also hit a poor tee shot on the third and, after both men had failed to find the green in two, Scheffler chipped in for a birdie and Smith failed to save par, restoring the former’s three-shot lead.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Highland gamekeeper who fired a shotgun at a 'precious' sparrowhawk has been fined ?1,575 for the 'abhorrent' act. Rory Parker was caught firing two shots into the sky on the Moy Estate on September 16 2021 Picture shows; Convicted Highland gamekeeper Rory Parker and a female sparrowhawk . N/A. Supplied by RSPB Scotland (left) / Scottish Life/Ronald Findlay (right) Date; Unknown
Video: Highland gamekeeper fined after blasting protected sparrowhawk with shotgun
2
From the front: Head chef at Tyron Ellul (right) with new owner of Tolbooth, Paul Mair (left), in Stonehaven with the rest of the staff. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Owner of Aberdeen’s popular Cafe Boheme to take over Stonehaven’s Tolbooth restaurant
3
North-east MSP Douglas Lumsden has spoken out about long ambulance delays after his father was left waiting outside ARI. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘It can’t go on like this’: North-east MSP slams long ambulance delays after dad’s…
4
The Hampton by Hilton Hotel has recently been empty. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A warm welcome or worries about pressure on Westhill facilities? Community reacts to news…
7
5
Sea rocket, Coul Links SSSI beach. Image: Andrew Weston
Coul Links: Environmentalists issue new appeal to public to stop golf course plans
6
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Tom Didcott is allergic to meat Picture shows; Tom Didcott. Beauly. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; 14/03/2023
Man could die if he eats meat because tiny creature bit him

More from Press and Journal

Landlords and tenants may have good relationships but they can stop future angst by keeping a copy of any agreements they make. Picture by Kim Cessford/ DCT Media
Bob McIntosh: Memories do fade so always write it down
The event will take place at Quoybrae Mart from 9am.
Caithness Young Farmers prepare for overwintering
Willie Grieve at the ploughing marathon fundraiser.
Ploughing marathon raises funds for champion's trip to Latvia
Douglas Paterson tends to his sheep while holding the government letter on his farm at Veltigar, near Tankerness, Orkney.
Wartime letter tells of government's food plea
Ryan Maclean established Highland Agricultural Contracting in 2018.
Shear energy and expertise for young contractor
This Limousin from Robert Graham sold for £3,850.
Caledonian Marts smashes OTM record
Auction marts throughout the country have been recording an increase on sale averages each week. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Sheep producers finally see a lift in trade
The highest cause of fatalities on farms involved people being struck by farm vehicles such as quad bikes which are often used during lambing season.
Farmers encouraged to check insurance during spring season
Kate Forbes wanted to remain as finance secretary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Kate Forbes reveals she wanted to stay on as SNP finance chief after snubbing…
Coinneach MacLeod. Image: Susie Lowe.
'He’s having fun': Hebridean Baker makes it to The Wall Street Journal

Editor's Picks

Most Commented