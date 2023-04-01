We feel the fans’ pain: Graham Potter urges Chelsea to respond to latest defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We feel the fans’ pain: Graham Potter urges Chelsea to respond to latest defeat

By Press Association
Graham Potter was subjected to boos from Chelsea fans after the defeat to Aston Villa (John Walton/PA)
Graham Potter was subjected to boos from Chelsea fans after the defeat to Aston Villa (John Walton/PA)

Graham Potter said he feels the pain of Chelsea supporters after some fans called for him to leave at the end of his side’s 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

Boos rang around Stamford Bridge as Potter’s side fell to a fourth home loss since the manager took charge in September, a result which saw them slip below Villa into the Premier League’s bottom half.

Goals in either half from Ollie Watkins and John McGinn were enough to ruin any hope Chelsea had of building on the good form they had found prior to the international break, as once again a lack of goalscoring threat meant promising build-up play was wasted.

Defender Marc Cucurella was at fault as Watkins gave the visitors the lead after 18 minutes, but it was a brilliant 30-yard strike from McGinn that buried the hosts’ attempts at a fightback, curling into the bottom corner after the Blues defence had failed to clear a set-piece.

Thereafter Chelsea struggled to rediscover the attacking fluency they had enjoyed in the first half, slipping to a defeat that had some voices near the dugout demanding the manager’s removal.

“I thought the team gave everything,” said Potter.

“The intention of the team was there. You can tell by how many times we got in their box, the shots we had. There was a positive intent but the scoreline is painful for us.

“Today is a bit of a setback, of course it is. We can feel the pain of the supporters. We have to dust ourselves down and go again for Tuesday.

“I understand when you lose at home, the emotion of the game is such that people are going to be disappointed and frustrated and angry. Where we are in the league table, no one’s happy with. Whatever criticism comes I have to accept.

“We got into some good opportunities from an attacking perspective. We won the ball back high. We had a one v one with Misha (Mykhailo Mudryk) a couple of times. But it’s an error for the first goal. Whenever there’s an error there’s always something you can do better.

“We’ve got no time to feel sorry for ourselves. We have to respond. We have to prepare for another big game.”

Chelsea face Liverpool at home on Tuesday as they look to cling to the coattails of the sides above them chasing European qualification.

Defeat to Villa leaves them five points adrift of a guaranteed European place, with any hope of reaching the Champions League now almost entirely resting on winning this year’s competition.

Chelsea’s Mason Mount applauds the fans after the defeat
Chelsea’s Mason Mount applauds the fans after the defeat (John Walton/PA)

Yet the manger insisted that, despite the slide down the league, his side are taking positive steps towards turning the situation around.

“If you look at the stats, apart from the most important stat, there’s a lot there that says we did a lot well,” said Potter.

“Ultimately, the two boxes are the most important area, and that’s where we’ve come short.

“The first half, we’ve had a couple of opportunities but obviously the goal is a blow for us. We need to do better than that in that situation. Of course it’s difficult then, you’re 1-0 down at home.

“The one today was a strike from the edge of the box. It’s probably not that big a chance. It’s a great strike, second phase, edge of the box. These things sometimes can happen.

“Generally we’ve made improvements from the turn of the year, but clearly we need to improve. You only have to look at the league table to see that.”

Villa boss Unai Emery was full of praise for Watkins after he continued his fine run of goalscoring form.

The striker has now scored 10 goals this season and has looked rejuvenated since Emery replaced Steven Gerrard in October.

“The first thing is his commitment to practice every day, trying to improve,” said Emery.

“We’re trying to help him to use his characteristics and his skill in our shape. He is very demanding every day to try to practice. We think he can improve.

“As a striker, it’s very difficult to be clinical with every chance they have. He has to be very demanding, following the same way when he is scoring, when he’s not scoring, whether he’s being clinical or not being clinical. That is his mentality.”

