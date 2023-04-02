War crimes warrant for Putin could complicate peace efforts, observers warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

War crimes warrant for Putin could complicate peace efforts, observers warn

By Press Association
An international arrest warrant has been issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin (Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik/Kremlin pool photo/AP)
An international arrest warrant has been issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin (Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik/Kremlin pool photo/AP)

An international arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin raises the prospect of the man whose country invaded Ukraine facing justice, but it complicates efforts to end that war in peace talks.

Both justice and peace appear to be only remote possibilities today, and the conflicting relationship between the two is a quandary at the heart of a decision on March 17 by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to seek the Russian leader’s arrest.

Judges in The Hague found “reasonable grounds to believe” that Mr Putin and his commissioner for children’s rights were responsible for war crimes, specifically the unlawful deportation and unlawful transfer of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.

As unlikely as Mr Putin sitting in a Hague courtroom seems now, other leaders have faced justice in international courts.

Former Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic, a driving force behind the Balkan wars of the 1990s, went on trial for war crimes, including genocide, at a United Nations tribunal in The Hague after he lost power. He died in his cell in 2006 before a verdict could be reached.

Serbia, which wants European Union membership but has maintained close ties to Russia, is one of the countries that has criticised the ICC’s action. The warrants “will have bad political consequences” and create “a great reluctance to talk about peace (and) about truce” in Ukraine, populist Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.

Destroyed building
A building destroyed by a Russian missile strike in Kupiansk, Ukraine (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Others see consequences for Mr Putin, and for anyone judged guilty of war crimes, as the primary desired outcome of international action.

“There will be no escape for the perpetrator and his henchmen,” European Union leader Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday in a speech to mark the one-year anniversary of the liberation of Bucha, the Ukraine town that saw some of the worst atrocities in the war.

“War criminals will be held accountable for their deeds,” she added.

Hungary did not join the other 26 EU members in signing a resolution in support of the ICC warrant for Mr Putin. The government’s chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, said Hungarian authorities would not arrest the Russian leader if he were to enter the country.

Mr Gulyas called the warrants “not the most fortunate because they lead toward escalation and not toward peace”.

Mr Putin appears to have a strong grip on power, and some analysts suspect the warrant hanging over him could provide an incentive to prolong the fighting.

“The arrest warrant for Putin might undermine efforts to reach a peace deal in Ukraine,”

Daniel Krcmaric, an associate professor of political science at Northwestern University, said: “The arrest warrant for Putin might undermine efforts to reach a peace deal in Ukraine.”

Crying girl
A 10-year-old girl cries next to the body of her brother, who was killed in a rocket attack by Mr Putin’s forces in February in Lyman (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

One potential way of easing the way to peace talks could be for the United Nations Security Council to call on the International Criminal Court to suspend the Ukraine investigation for a year, which is allowed under Article 16 of the Rome Statute treaty that created the court.

But that appears unlikely, said Mr Krcmaric, whose book The Justice Dilemma deals with the tension between seeking justice and pursuing a negotiated end to conflicts.

“The Western democracies would have to worry about public opinion costs if they made the morally questionable decision to trade justice for peace in such an explicit fashion,” he said, adding that Ukraine is also unlikely to support such a move.

Russia immediately rejected the warrants. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow does not recognise the ICC and considers its decisions “legally void”. Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, which is chaired by Mr Putin, suggested the ICC headquarters on the Netherlands’ coastline could become a target for a Russian missile strike.

Alexander Baunov, an analyst with the Carnegie Endowment, observed in a commentary that the arrest warrant for Mr Putin amounted to “an invitation to the Russian elite to abandon Putin” that could erode his support.

While welcoming the warrants for Mr Putin and his commissioner for children’s rights, rights groups also urged the international community not to forget the pursuit of justice in other conflicts.

“The ICC warrant for Putin reflects an evolving and multifaceted justice effort that is needed elsewhere in the world,” Human Rights Watch associate international justice director Balkees Jarrah said in a statement.

“Similar justice initiatives are needed elsewhere to ensure that the rights of victims globally — whether in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Myanmar, or Palestine — are respected.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jolene Stewart and Alexander Stewart attacked a good Samaritan. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Good Samaritan scarred for life after violent drunk bites his ear
2
Lee Crescent has been closed off. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
‘Where are the workers?’: Fuming resident slams Aberdeen roadwork diversion
3
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Four-year-old girl taken to hospital after falling out of window in Inverurie
4
Douglas Boal outside court. Image: DC Thomson
Singer admits stalking colleague by bombarding her with YouTube videos
5
Pictured left to right: Graeme Bruce of Burns Construction, Paul Moffatt of Henry Riley, and Robert Copland of Burns Construction. Image: West Coast Estates.
New Aberdeen Co-op store expected to provide 30 jobs set to open in April
6
Kingshouse Hotel in Glencoe. Image: Supplied
Man taken to hospital as A82 partially reopens at Kingshouse in Glencoe
7
New life could be breathe into the former TSB bank in Forres. Image: Design team/ Google Maps
New life for Forres bank, storage building for Elgin City and a new cafe
8
There's a plethora of plush properties on the market this week including this handsome home, The Steading, located at Milton Of Logie, Dinnet.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland
9
To go with story by Jenni Gee. 100mph careless driver caught near Findon Picture shows; B9163 near Findon. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Speeder caught doing 100mph on B road handed six-month ban
10
Police and Scottish Ambulance Service attended the crash south of Turriff. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend crash on A947 near Turriff

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. Caber Coffee bucking trend by slashing prices Picture shows; Caber Coffee managing director Findlay Leask. Aberdeen. Supplied by Granite PR Date; Unknown
Aberdeen coffee business is putting its prices down, rather than up
Grammar's Tom Aplin holds off a challenge. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar produce 'gutsy display' against Biggar; Highland impress in Dundee
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates in the goal after scoring with a header. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Five-star Culter book North Regional Cup final date in style
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Op-ed for business supplement Picture shows; Jai Aenugu, founder and chief executive of Aberdeen-based cybersecurity firm TechForce.. don't know. Supplied by TechForce Date; 06/07/2018
Jai Aenugu: How vulnerable to a cyberattack are you?
Andrew Edwards was found to be driving while nearly four times the drink-drive limit. Image: DC Thomson.
Drink-driver crashed into road sign while racing other vehicle
Former Aberdeen FC club captain, Russell Anderson, now an independent financial adviser at Aberdein Considine, Bon Accord Crescent, Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine 26-1-18
Russell Anderson: Should you use pension pot to pay off your mortgage?
Portraits of first ministers past and present, displayed in Bute House (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
Len Ironside: In this new era, the SNP must focus on listening and delivering
Sean Mills makes a break for Gordonians. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Rugby: Gordonians suffer first defeat of the season; Orkney make it six successive home…
Colleen Moorhouse is is one of the 24 models taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Meet the Courage on the Catwalk model who kept fundraising for charity while going…
David Carson celebrates his late winner at Morton. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Caley Thistle hero David Carson has eyes on the prize after sinking Morton

Editor's Picks

Most Commented