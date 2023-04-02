Donald Trump to deliver ‘remarks’ at his Florida club after arraignment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Donald Trump to deliver ‘remarks’ at his Florida club after arraignment

By Press Association
Donald Trump is to deliver remarks after his arraignment (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Donald Trump is to deliver remarks after his arraignment (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Former president Donald Trump will deliver remarks on Tuesday night in Florida after his scheduled arraignment in New York on charges related to hush money payments, his campaign announced on Sunday.

Trump is set to deliver remarks at his Mar-a-Lago club after returning from Manhattan, where he is expected to voluntarily turn himself in.

Trump, a 2024 presidential candidate, is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offence, in the indictment handed down by a Manhattan grand jury last week, two people familiar with the matter have told the Associated Press.

They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss information that is not yet public.

Trump
A motorcade carrying former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump International golf club in Florida (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump’s indictment came after a grand jury probe into hush money paid during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence allegations of an extramarital sexual encounter.

The indictment itself has remained sealed, as is standard in New York before an arraignment.

In television interviews on Sunday, Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, said he would pore over the indictment once he gets it, then devise the next legal steps.

Any chatter on whether he would ask for a venue change or file a motion to dismiss is premature, he said, though it is common for defence attorneys to do both.

Trump Legal Troubles Key People
Trump’s lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, has said he would pore over the indictment when he gets it (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

“We’re way too early to start deciding what motions we’re going to file or not file, and we do need to see the indictment and get to work,” he told ABC’s This Week. “I mean, look, this is the beginning,” he added.

The former president is expected to fly to New York on Monday and stay at his Trump Tower in Manhattan overnight ahead of his planned arraignment on Tuesday, according to two people familiar with his plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Trump’s travel.

He is expected to report to the courthouse early on Tuesday morning, where he will be fingerprinted and have a mug shot taken.

Investigators will complete arrest paperwork and check to see if he has any outstanding criminal charges or warrants.

Once the booking is complete, Trump will appear before a judge for an afternoon arraignment.

That will take place in the same Manhattan courtroom where his company was tried and convicted of tax fraud in December and where disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial took place.

Officials from the Secret Service and the New York Police Department toured the courthouse on Friday and met about security plans.

