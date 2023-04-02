Karim Benzema hits quickfire treble in Real Madrid rout and Napoli lose to Milan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Karim Benzema hits quickfire treble in Real Madrid rout and Napoli lose to Milan

By Press Association
Captain Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick in Real Madrid’s 6-0 victory over Valladolid (Pablo Garcia/AP)
Captain Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick in Real Madrid’s 6-0 victory over Valladolid (Pablo Garcia/AP)

Karim Benzema completed a hat-trick inside seven first-half minutes to help Real Madrid to a 6-0 victory over struggling Valladolid.

Rodrygo opened proceedings before his captain nodded in Vinicius Jr’s cross on 29 minutes to double his side’s advantage.

The Frenchman quickly got himself on the scoresheet twice more and Marco Asensio added another after the break before Lucas Vazquez completed the rout in stoppage time.

Atletico Madrid left it late but kept pace with their second-placed city rivals after Angel Correa’s 86th-minute strike made the difference in their 1-0 victory over Real Betis.

Sixth-placed Villarreal secured their fourth win in five matches and pulled within four points of fourth-placed opponents Real Sociedad with a 2-0 victory.

Dani Parejo’s penalty opened the scoring on 77 minutes and Nicolas Jackson doubled the advantage four minutes later before he saw red in time added on.

Almeria remain in the drop zone but drew level on points with 17th-placed Espanyol after a 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo.

AC Milan’s Rafael Leao bagged a brace in his side's victory over Napoli
AC Milan’s Rafael Leao bagged a brace in his side’s victory over Napoli (Alessandro Garofalo/AP)

Serie A leaders Napoli suffered a 4-0 home defeat at the hands of AC Milan, who moved up to third thanks to a Rafael Leao brace and goals from Brahim Diaz and Alexis Saelemaekers.

Second-placed Lazio, four points clear of Milan, managed a 2-0 win over Monza, Pedro opening the scoring on 13 minutes before Sergej Milinkovic-Savic netted after the break.

Roma kept their hopes of playing European football next season alive as a Georginio Wijnaldum goal, Paulo Dybala spot-kick and Stephan El Shaarawy’s stoppage-time strike gave them a 3-0 victory over Sampdoria, who had Jeison Murillo sent off early in the second half.

Bologna saw off Udinese 3-0 and Mattia Caldara’s own goal prevented Spezia from eking out anything more than a 1-1 draw with Salernitana.

In the Bundesliga, two goals in two second-half minutes were enough to secure the relegation-battling Hoffenheim a vital 2-1 victory over Werder Bremen.

Andrej Kramaric broke the deadlock on 50 minutes before Christoph Baumgartner doubled his side’s lead, with Amos Pieper only able to claw back a late consolation for the hosts.

The result means 15th-placed Hoffenheim now sit three points clear of Hertha, who occupy the relegation play-off place.

Cologne and Borussia Monchengladbach played out a goalless draw in Sunday’s only other contest.

Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain lost consecutive home league contests for the first time in two years after substitute Bradley Barcola’s second-half strike was enough to win it for Lyon.

Elsewhere, Edon Zhegrova’s astonishing last-gasp brace lifted Lille into the Europa Conference League qualifiers place after their 3-1 victory over Lorient.

It took 64 minutes for Ibrahima Kone to reply to Remy Cabella’s 13th-minute opener, his second-half strike seeming to settle the result.

But the visitors were soon down to 10 men after Laurent Abergel saw red and Zhegrova more than justified his 82nd-minute substitution, scoring seven minutes later before netting his second in the first minute of stoppage time.

Strasbourg remain just one place clear of the drop zone after failing to capitalise on the red card shown to Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana in the second half of their 4-3 loss, with the Monegasque side also gifting their opponents an own goal.

A pair of spot-kicks saw Clermont Foot emerge 2-1 victors over Ajaccio, Reims beat Nantes 3-0, Anthony Rouault’s red card helped Brest battle to a 3-1 victory over Toulouse, and Angers drew 1-1 with Nice.

