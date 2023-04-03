Probe after train derails in Montana

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Probe after train derails in Montana

By Press Association
Montana Rail Link employees look across the river at rail cars which were derailed near Quinn’s Hot Springs, west St. Regis (The Missoulian via AP)
Montana Rail Link employees look across the river at rail cars which were derailed near Quinn’s Hot Springs, west St. Regis (The Missoulian via AP)

About 25 train carriages have derailed in north-western Montana, with no injuries or evacuations reported, authorities said.

The carriages, which were not believed to be carrying anything hazardous, derailed near the town of Paradise along the Clark Fork River, a police spokesman said.

Train derailment in Montana
Montana Rail Link is investigating the derailment (The Missoulian via AP)

Firefighters and representatives of Montana Rail Link, which was operating the train, were responding and investigating what the carriages were carrying, he added.

Photos posted on social media show some of the cars appearing to dip into the river.

Train derailment in Montana
The carriages were not thought to be carrying harmful materials (The Missoulian via AP)

The train carriages did not release any hazardous materials, Montana Rail Link said in a statement. The company said the cause of the derailment is being investigated.

The firm added: “We are committed to addressing any impacts to the area as a result of this accident, prioritising the safety of our employees and the public, and understanding the reasons for this incident.”

Train derailment in Montana
No-one was hurt in the incident (Daffney Clairmont via AP)

Montana’s US senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester said in separate tweets that they were monitoring the derailment and were in touch with local officials.

Federal regulators and members of US congress are urging the railways to do more to prevent derailments after recent fiery wrecks involving hazardous chemicals in Ohio and Minnesota prompted evacuations.

