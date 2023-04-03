Rapper-turned-country singer Jelly Roll reigns at CMT Music Awards show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Rapper-turned-country singer Jelly Roll reigns at CMT Music Awards show

By Press Association
Jelly Roll (Invision/AP)
Jelly Roll (Invision/AP)

Jelly Roll was the big winner at the CMT Music Awards, as the rapper-turned-country singer took home three awards as an outsider who won over fans with his confessional songs.

The tattooed Son Of A Sinner singer became emotional during the show in Austin, Texas, as he thanked the country radio industry for its acceptance and shouted out to those who felt like him.

“You can be whatever you want to be. I promise you that. I told them that I wanted to be a country singer and I am standing here at the CMT Awards with the male video of the year, baby,” he shouted.

LeAnn Rimes and Wynonna Judd
LeAnn Rimes, left, and Wynonna Judd hug after a tribute performance to Lynyrd Skynyrd (Invision/AP)

Earlier in the night, he brought a choir out for his prayer-themed song Need a Favour.

The show, which aired on CBS, started off with a sombre tone as country singer and co-host Kelsea Ballerini read off the names of six victims of a school shooting killed Monday in Nashville, Tennessee.

She noted how she shared their pain, explaining that in 2008 she witnessed a school shooting in her hometown high school cafeteria in Knoxville and prayed for “real action” that would protect children and families.

Slash and Billy Gibbons
Slash and Billy Gibbons perform at the awards show, held at the Moody Centre in Austin, Texas (Invision/AP)

Earlier in the evening, country artists wore black ribbons on the red carpet to honour the victims of the shooting.

But the show prioritised nostalgia overall as performances merged rock, blues and country straight from the heart of Texas, mixing in tributes and covers alongside newer artists and fan-favourite hit songs.

Country superstar and five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain was given the Equal Play Award, recognising her for being a “visible and vocal advocate” for diverse voices in country music.

Kane and Katelyn Brown
Kane and Katelyn Brown receive their award (Invision/AP)

Texas native and Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion introduced Twain and the pair danced and hugged to Twain’s hit, Man, I Feel Like a Woman.

The lyrics to the song became an undercurrent to a decades-long career of advocacy, Twain said.

“I promise I will continue to champion the many outstanding country artists that are not currently played, they are not currently streamed, toured, signed or awarded at the level they deserve,” Twain said. “I believe in an all-inclusive country music.”

Chapel Hart
Trea Swindle, Danica Hart and Devynn Hart of Chapel Hart (Invision/AP)

Lainey Wilson won twice with female video of the year for “Heart Like a Truck” and collaborative video of the year for Wait In The Truck with HARDY.

“My heart is ’bout to beat right out my chest, I’ll be honest with y’all,” Wilson said after winning female video of the year, calling the hit song an anthem for surviving the “scratches, the dents and the bumps along the way”.

Co-host Kane Brown took home the last award of the night with his wife, Katelyn, winning video of the year for their duet, Thank God.

Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette performed You Oughta Know (Invision/AP)

“This is all so new to me. And when we recorded this song a year ago, I never in my life would ever think this was ever going to happen,” Katelyn Brown said.

Later in the show, Ballerini took to the stage flanked by drag artists, as states across the country consider legally limiting drag show performances.

The Tennessee native sang If You Go Down (I’m Going Down Too) and danced with Kennedy Davenport, Jan Sport, Manila Luzon and Olivia Lux, all stars of the show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Shania Twain and Megan Thee Stallion
Shania Twain, left, accepts the equal play award from Megan Thee Stallion (Invision/AP)

Tennessee was the first state to place strict limits on drag show performances, which were set to take effect this month. The law has been temporarily blocked after a lawsuit was filed earlier this week.

Collaborations took centre stage for most of the three-hour show. Country Music Hall of Famer Wynonna Judd and Ashley McBryde performed a cover of Foreigner’s I Want to Know What Love Is while heavy fog rolled over the stage and into the crowd.

Pop singer Gwen Stefani performed her No Doubt mid-1990s pop-punk hit Just A Girl alongside country singer Carly Pearce.

Carly Pearce and Gwen Stefani
Carly Pearce and Gwen Stefani perform Just A Girl (Invision/AP)

Alanis Morissette brought more 90s rock to the stage with a group performance of You Oughta Know featuring Wilson, Ingrid Andress, Madeline Edwards and Morgan Wade.

Carrie Underwood, the most-awarded artist in CMT history with 25 awards, performed Hate My Heart as fireworks lit up the Austin night.

Four-time Grammy winner Gary Clark Jr performed a tribute to the late Texas guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughn at the top of the show.

Paul Rodgers
Paul Rodgers performs during the Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute (Invision/AP)

Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd were honoured with a tribute performance following the death in March of the last original member, Gary Rossington.

ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Slash of Guns N’ Roses and the Allman Brothers’ Warren Haynes and Chuck Leavell wrapped the show, with singers Paul Rodgers and Cody Johnson and backup vocals from LeAnn Rimes and Judd.

