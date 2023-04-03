Suspect arrested over Russian military blogger’s bomb death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Suspect arrested over Russian military blogger’s bomb death

By Press Association
Russian police officers stand outside the cafe in St Petersburg (AP)
Russian police officers stand outside the cafe in St Petersburg (AP)

Russian police have arrested a woman suspected of delivering a bomb that killed a well-known military blogger who had fervently supported Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Vladlen Tatarsky, 40, was killed in an explosion on Sunday as he led a discussion at a cafe on the banks of the Neva River in the historic heart of St Petersburg.

More than 30 people were injured by the blast, and 10 of them remain in a serious condition, according to authorities.

Russia’s top counterterrorism agency said the attack was staged by Ukrainian security agencies.

Russia Cafe Explosion
Russian security services blamed Ukraine for the bombing (AP)

The National Anti-Terrorist Committee said the attack on Tatarsky was “planned by Ukrainian special services” with the involvement of people who have cooperated with an anti-corruption foundation created by jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

It noted that the arrested suspect was an “active supporter” of Navalny’s group.

Russian news reports said the bomb was hidden in a bust of the blogger that the suspect had given to him as a gift just before the explosion.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, the top state criminal investigation agency, said Darya Tryopova was arrested on suspicion of involvement in Mr Tatarsky’s killing.

Russia Cafe Explosion scene
A suspect has been arrested over the incident (AP)

Tryopova is a 26-year-old St Petersburg resident who had been previously detained for taking part in anti-war rallies.

The Interfax news agency initially reported her arrest late on Sunday, but later said that she was on the run while her mother and sister were summoned for questioning. The interior ministry had put Tryopova on the wanted list on Monday.

Witnesses said that the suspect asked questions and exchanged remarks with Mr Tatarsky during the discussion.

One witness, Alisa Smotrova, said the woman told Mr Tatarsky that she had made a bust of the blogger but that guards had asked her to leave it at the door, suspecting it could be a bomb.

They joked and laughed, and then she went to the door, grabbed the bust and presented it to Mr Tatarsky.

A video shows Mr Tatarsky making jokes about the bust and putting it on the table next to him just before the explosion.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a murder investigation.

Russia Cafe Explosion scene
Vladlen Tatarsky, pictured in front of a projection of an image of him, just before the fatal explosion (AP)

No-one has publicly claimed responsibility, but military bloggers and patriotic commentators immediately blamed Ukraine for the attack and compared the bombing to last August’s assassination of nationalist TV commentator Darya Dugina.

She was killed when a remotely controlled explosive device planted in her SUV blew up as she was driving on the outskirts of Moscow.

Russian authorities blamed Ukraine’s military intelligence for Ms Dugina’s death, but Kyiv denied any involvement.

Ms Dugina’s father, Alexander Dugin, a nationalist philosopher and political theorist who strongly supports the invasion of Ukraine, hailed Mr Tatarsky as an “immortal” hero who died to save the Russian people.

Reacting to Mr Tatarsky’s death, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said his activities “have won him the hatred of the Kyiv regime” and noted that he and other Russian military bloggers have long faced Ukrainian threats.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian owner of the Wagner Group military contractor spearheading Moscow’s offensive in eastern Ukraine, said he owned the cafe and had handed it over to a patriotic group for meetings.

He said he doubts the Ukrainian authorities’ involvement in the bombing, saying the attack was likely launched by a “group of radicals” unrelated to the government in Kyiv.

Russia Cafe Explosion scene
Mr Tatarsky had blogged from the front line in Ukraine (AP)

A top Ukrainian government official cast the explosion that killed Tatarsky as part of internal turmoil.

“Spiders are eating each other in a jar,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote in English on Twitter late Sunday.

“Question of when domestic terrorism would become an instrument of internal political fight was a matter of time.”

Vladlen Tatarsky was the pen name for Maxim Fomin, who had accumulated more than 560,000 followers on his Telegram messaging app channel. He had filed regular reports from Ukraine.

Born in the Donbas, Ukraine’s industrial heartland, Mr Tatarsky worked as a coal miner before starting a furniture business. When he ran into financial difficulties, he robbed a bank and was sentenced to prison.

He fled from custody after a Russia-backed separatist rebellion engulfed the Donbas in 2014, weeks after Moscow’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

Mr Tatarsky joined separatist rebels and fought on the front line before turning to blogging.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jolene Stewart and Alexander Stewart attacked a good Samaritan. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Good Samaritan scarred for life after violent drunk bites his ear
2
Lee Crescent has been closed off. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
‘Where are the workers?’: Fuming resident slams Aberdeen roadwork diversion
3
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Four-year-old girl taken to hospital after falling out of window in Inverurie
4
Douglas Boal outside court. Image: DC Thomson
Singer admits stalking colleague by bombarding her with YouTube videos
5
Pictured left to right: Graeme Bruce of Burns Construction, Paul Moffatt of Henry Riley, and Robert Copland of Burns Construction. Image: West Coast Estates.
New Aberdeen Co-op store expected to provide 30 jobs set to open in April
6
Kingshouse Hotel in Glencoe. Image: Supplied
Man taken to hospital as A82 partially reopens at Kingshouse in Glencoe
7
New life could be breathe into the former TSB bank in Forres. Image: Design team/ Google Maps
New life for Forres bank, storage building for Elgin City and a new cafe
8
There's a plethora of plush properties on the market this week including this handsome home, The Steading, located at Milton Of Logie, Dinnet.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland
9
100mph careless driver caught near Findon. Image: Google Street View
Speeder caught doing 100mph on B road handed six-month ban
10
Police and Scottish Ambulance Service attended the crash south of Turriff. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend crash on A947 near Turriff

More from Press and Journal

St Johnstone's Daniel Phillips pulls Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie back. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group
Aberdeen fan view: Could the Dons rue the dismissal of the captain?
David Carson, centre, leads the Inverness celebrations after netting the winner at Morton. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Caley Thistle fan view: Rare David Carson strike leaves Oakley in the shade
Daniel Simpson says a 50mph speed limit would help increase safety on the A82 due to blind corners.
'It was a miracle': Dad-to-be calls for improved safety after surviving serious crash on…
Emma Paterson and Neil Bannerman. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Couple found 'foaming at mouth' after car mounts pavement and hits wall
Ross County's Dylan Smith and Oh Hyeon-gyu of Celtic in action. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: An opportunity missed for the Staggies
Robbie Moult standing in front of FreshMex's Aberdeen Schoolhill restaurant.
Aberdeen's FreshMex boss lands spicy six-figure deal to sell flavours in Asda
Target sports
Target sports venue reopens in Portree following six-month refurbishment
The two-vehicle crash happened on the A9 Inverness to Perth road near Kindallachan. Image: Google Street View
Traffic disruption on A9 after two-vehicle crash between Dunkeld and Pitlochry
Police responded to a disturbance on George Street in Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon. Image: Google Street View
Man, 25, charged following disturbance in Aberdeen city centre
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Caber Coffee bucking trend by slashing prices Picture shows; Caber Coffee managing director Findlay Leask. Aberdeen. Supplied by Granite PR Date; Unknown
Aberdeen coffee business is putting its prices down, rather than up

Editor's Picks

Most Commented