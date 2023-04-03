War crimes trial of Kosovo’s former president opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

War crimes trial of Kosovo’s former president opens

By Press Association
Hashim Thaci appears before the Kosovo Tribunal (Pool via AP)
Hashim Thaci appears before the Kosovo Tribunal (Pool via AP)

Kosovo’s former president has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder, torture and persecution as he went on trial with three other ex-leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA).

Hashim Thaci resigned from office in 2020 to defend himself against the charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during his country’s 1998-99 war for independence from Serbia.

“I am fully not guilty,” Thaci told judges at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers as the trial opened in the Netherlands.

The other three defendants also repeated not guilty pleas made at earlier pretrial hearings.

Pro-Thaci supporters
Supporters of former Kosovo president Hashim Thaci and three other defendants protest in The Hague, Netherlands (AP)

The case has stirred an outpouring of support from across the political spectrum in Kosovo. On Sunday, thousands of people took to the streets to show their support for the defendants.

Many Kosovars consider the Netherlands-based court an injustice and view it as an attempt to rewrite the history of their struggle for independence.

Prosecutor Alex Whiting said the KLA, a guerrilla force which battled against the powerful Serbian military, had “a very clear and explicit policy of targeting collaborators and perceived traitors including political opponents”.

Mr Whiting said prosecutors would prove that the KLA and was responsible for hundreds of murders and illegal detentions across Kosovo and northern Albania in 1998 and 1999 and that the four accused are responsible for those crimes as military leaders of the KLA general staff.

The prosecutor said the case was about key defending principles.

Kosovo War Crimes judges
Judges Fergal M Gaynor, Guenael Mettraux, Charles L Smith III and Christoph Barthe (Pool/AP)

“This case is about defending the rule of law during wartime, which is when the rule of law is most threatened,” Mr Whiting said.

“Nobody is above the law, even during wartime.”

Lawyers for Thaci and the other defendants are scheduled to deliver their opening statements on Tuesday. The first witnesses are expected to testify next week.

The trial is taking place at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, which is based in the Netherlands but is part of Kosovo’s legal system.

Thaci is standing trial along with Kadri Veseli, Rexhep Selimi and Jakup Krasniqi for offences allegedly committed across Kosovo and northern Albania from 1998 to September 1999, during and after the war.

Kosovo protest
Thaci faces charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity (AP)

Most of the 13,000 people who died in the 1998-1999 war in Kosovo were ethnic Albanians. A 78-day campaign of Nato air strikes against Serbian forces ended the fighting. About one million ethnic Albanian Kosovars were driven from their homes.

The court in The Hague and a linked prosecutor’s office were created after a 2011 report by the Council of Europe, a human rights body, that included allegations that KLA fighters trafficked human organs taken from prisoners and killed Serbs and fellow ethnic Albanians. The organ harvesting allegations were not included in the indictment against Thaci.

In 2008, Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia. The United States and most of the West recognise the declaration, but Serbia – supported by allies Russia and China – does not.

Kosovo-Serbia relations remain tense despite efforts from Washington and the European Union, with a recent Western plan envisaging normalisation of their relations.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jolene Stewart and Alexander Stewart attacked a good Samaritan. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Good Samaritan scarred for life after violent drunk bites his ear
2
Lee Crescent has been closed off. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
‘Where are the workers?’: Fuming resident slams Aberdeen roadwork diversion
3
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Four-year-old girl taken to hospital after falling out of window in Inverurie
4
Douglas Boal outside court. Image: DC Thomson
Singer admits stalking colleague by bombarding her with YouTube videos
5
Pictured left to right: Graeme Bruce of Burns Construction, Paul Moffatt of Henry Riley, and Robert Copland of Burns Construction. Image: West Coast Estates.
New Aberdeen Co-op store expected to provide 30 jobs set to open in April
6
Kingshouse Hotel in Glencoe. Image: Supplied
Man taken to hospital as A82 partially reopens at Kingshouse in Glencoe
7
New life could be breathe into the former TSB bank in Forres. Image: Design team/ Google Maps
New life for Forres bank, storage building for Elgin City and a new cafe
8
There's a plethora of plush properties on the market this week including this handsome home, The Steading, located at Milton Of Logie, Dinnet.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland
9
100mph careless driver caught near Findon. Image: Google Street View
Speeder caught doing 100mph on B road handed six-month ban
10
Police and Scottish Ambulance Service attended the crash south of Turriff. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend crash on A947 near Turriff

More from Press and Journal

St Johnstone's Daniel Phillips pulls Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie back. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group
Aberdeen fan view: Could the Dons rue the dismissal of the captain?
David Carson, centre, leads the Inverness celebrations after netting the winner at Morton. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Caley Thistle fan view: Rare David Carson strike leaves Oakley in the shade
Daniel Simpson says a 50mph speed limit would help increase safety on the A82 due to blind corners.
'It was a miracle': Dad-to-be calls for improved safety after surviving serious crash on…
Emma Paterson and Neil Bannerman. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Couple found 'foaming at mouth' after car mounts pavement and hits wall
Ross County's Dylan Smith and Oh Hyeon-gyu of Celtic in action. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: An opportunity missed for the Staggies
Robbie Moult standing in front of FreshMex's Aberdeen Schoolhill restaurant.
Aberdeen's FreshMex boss lands spicy six-figure deal to sell flavours in Asda
Target sports
Target sports venue reopens in Portree following six-month refurbishment
The two-vehicle crash happened on the A9 Inverness to Perth road near Kindallachan. Image: Google Street View
Traffic disruption on A9 after two-vehicle crash between Dunkeld and Pitlochry
Police responded to a disturbance on George Street in Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon. Image: Google Street View
Man, 25, charged following disturbance in Aberdeen city centre
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Caber Coffee bucking trend by slashing prices Picture shows; Caber Coffee managing director Findlay Leask. Aberdeen. Supplied by Granite PR Date; Unknown
Aberdeen coffee business is putting its prices down, rather than up

Editor's Picks

Most Commented