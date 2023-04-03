Nato countries eye more help for Ukraine, with no peace deal in sight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nato countries eye more help for Ukraine, with no peace deal in sight

By Press Association
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric, centre, and German economy and climate minister Robert Habeck visit a school basement in the village of Yagidne, Chernihiv region, Ukraine, where civilians were kept for days (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric, centre, and German economy and climate minister Robert Habeck visit a school basement in the village of Yagidne, Chernihiv region, Ukraine, where civilians were kept for days (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Ukraine’s Western allies have sent the country 65 billion euro (£57 billion) in military aid to help thwart Russia’s full-scale invasion, Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

With no peace negotiations on the horizon, Mr Stoltenberg said the alliance is gearing up to send more assistance.

“We cannot allow Russia to continue to chip away at European security,” Mr Stoltenberg told a news conference in Brussels, adding “there are no signs that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is preparing for peace. He is preparing for more war”.

Nato foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Tuesday “will discuss how we can step up our support, including by continuing to strengthen Ukraine’s armed forces,” Mr Stoltenberg said, adding: “Our support is for the long-haul.”

Analysts suspect Mr Putin plans to dig in and hold out against a possible Ukrainian counter-offensive in the coming months, hoping that the West’s costly support for Kyiv will unravel.

Mr Putin’s invasion in February 2022 backfired in some key respects. It led Nato to deploy more troops and weapons into the territories of its members in Eastern Europe and persuaded Sweden and Finland to scrap their neutrality and seek Nato membership.

Ukrainian serviceman
A Ukrainian serviceman of 12 aviation brigade sits inside an Mi-8 combat helicopter (AP)

Finland will formally join the alliance on Tuesday, Mr Stoltenberg said.

The war has also more tightly bound together foreign leaders viewed by Mr Putin as adversaries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is to head to Warsaw on Wednesday for a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda. Polish authorities announced the visit on Monday in an unusually early disclosure of the Ukrainian leader’s travel plans.

Robert Habeck
German economy and climate minister Robert Habeck visit the school basement in the village of Yagidne, Chernihiv region where civilians were kept for days (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Amid fears among Russia’s other neighbours about the Kremlin’s ambitions, the leaders of Germany, Romania and Moldova were due Monday to look at ways of shoring up defences along Nato’s eastern flank.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is meeting Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Bucharest.

Their talks were expected to focus on security, the economy and energy supply.

Meanwhile, German vice chancellor Robert Habeck, who is also the economy minister and responsible for energy, arrived in Kyiv on Monday for an unannounced visit.

He travelled with a business delegation that included the head of Germany’s main industry lobby group, the Federation of German Industries.

Mr Habeck said the trip was meant to send a clear signal “that we believe they will be victorious, that they will be rebuilt, that there is an interest on Europe’s part not just to support them in an emergency, but in Ukraine being an economically strong partner in the future”.

Ukrainian helicopter
Ukrainian Mi-8 combat helicopters of 12 aviation brigade fly towards Russian positions during a combat mission in Kharkiv (AP)

Mr Zelensky and Mr Habeck visited the village of Yahidne – 87 miles north of Kyiv. Mr Zelensky visited the Yahidne secondary school, where Russian occupiers forcibly kept 367 Ukrainian civilians in the basement for 27 days in March of last year. Eleven people died in the dark, crowded basement.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, where much of the fighting has taken place in recent months, six civilians were killed in a single Russian rocket strike on the town of Kostiantynivka, Ukraine’s presidential office said.

Four more civilians were killed in the northern Chernihiv region when their vehicles hit land mines, underlining the perils of living in the war zone.

Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said that a spell of cold weather has deepened the civilians’ plight.

“Freezing temperatures and snow make life unbearable for civilians, they have to survive in damp basements without power and communications and can only occasionally get out to warm themselves around a campfire,” Mr Kyrylenko said in televised remarks.

“The Russians never run out of ammunition, equipment and personnel whom they use as cannon fodder to keep trying to storm cities.”

