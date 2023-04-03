Trump heads to New York amid tight security ahead of his surrender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trump heads to New York amid tight security ahead of his surrender

By Press Association
The plane carrying former president Donald Trump lifts off at Palm Beach International Airport (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)
The plane carrying former president Donald Trump lifts off at Palm Beach International Airport (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Former US president Donald Trump has boarded his private plane and flew from Florida toward New York ahead of his expected booking and arraignment, as the nation’s largest city bolstered security and warned potential agitators that it is “not a playground for your misplaced anger”.

Mr Trump’s ground journey from his Mar-a-Lago club to his red, white and blue Boeing 757, emblazoned with “TRUMP” in gold letters was carried live on national television and took him past supporters waving banners and cheering the former president.

Mr Trump and his supporters criticise the case against him — stemming from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign — as politically motivated.

The scene was quite different in New York, where Mr Trump built a national profile in business and entertainment but became deeply unpopular as he moved into politics.

APTOPIX Trump Indictment
Former president Donald Trump waves before boarding his plane at Palm Beach International Airport (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

His return to the city opens an unprecedented chapter in American history, with Mr Trump being the first former president to face criminal charges even as he is in the midst of a third campaign for the White House.

The former president planned to spend the night at Trump Tower, then surrender to authorities on Tuesday for booking and a likely afternoon arraignment.

So far, officials have not seen an influx of people coming into the city, as was the case in Washington in the days before the January 6 2021 insurrection.

Still, authorities warned that possessing a weapon in certain areas of the city, including near courthouses, is a crime.

“While there may be some rabble-rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple: control yourselves,” said New York Mayor Eric Adams.

“New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger. We are the safest large city in America because we respect the rule of law in New York City.”

Trump Indictment
Members of the NYPD block off the street near Trump Tower (Bryan Woolston/AP)

Trump Tower was open on Monday, but authorities were planning to close nearby streets as Mr Trump came and went, and additional security was also in the works.

They have taken steps to close and secure the courthouse floor where the former president is set to appear for an arraignment on Tuesday afternoon.

Trump supporters, including one of his staunchest defenders in Congress, Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, planned a rally in New York late on Tuesday morning, probably before Mr Trump would have to stand before a judge as part of the arraignment.

Mr Adams took the unusual step of calling out the congresswoman by name.

“Although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, she’s stated she’s coming to town,” Mr Adams said. “While you’re in town, be on your best behavior.”

The former president and his aides were eagerly embracing the expected media circus. After initially being caught off guard by news of the indictment when it broke on Thursday evening, Mr Trump and his team are focused on using what they call a weak case against Mr Trump to his advantage.

Trump Indictment
Supporters of former president Donald Trump chant and wave flags at a rally in West Palm Beach (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

More than 1,200 miles away in Florida, demonstrators supporting Mr Trump began gathering before dawn at a West Palm Beach shopping centre on the way to the airport, hours before he was set to pass along the route.

Boca Raton firefighter Erik Solensten and his retired colleague, John Fischer, got an early start putting up banners.

One was 30 by 6 feet, picturing police officers and firefighters saying, “Thanks for having our backs, President Trump.”

“We are fire-rescue. We are prepared and don’t like to wait for things to happen,” said Mr Solensten, who took a holiday day to show support for Mr Trump. “He needs morale just like everyone else needs morale. He’s done more for this country than any 10 presidents combined.”

Mr Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offence, in the indictment handed down by a Manhattan grand jury last week.

The investigation is scrutinising six-figure payments made to porn actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Both say they had sexual encounters with the married Mr Trump years before he got into politics. Mr Trump denies having sexual liaisons with either woman and has denied any wrongdoing involving payments, arguing that the case against him is politically motivated.

No former president has ever been indicted and Mr Trump’s active campaign for the presidency during next year’s election only further raises the political stakes.

