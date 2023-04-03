Russia blames Ukraine for bomb that killed military blogger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Russia blames Ukraine for bomb that killed military blogger

By Press Association
Flowers and a poster with a photo of blogger Vladlen Tatarsky (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)
Flowers and a poster with a photo of blogger Vladlen Tatarsky (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

Russian authorities blamed Ukrainian intelligence agencies on Monday for orchestrating a bombing at a St Petersburg cafe that killed a Russian military blogger who fervently supported Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, and they arrested a suspect.

Ukrainian authorities did not directly respond to the accusation, but President Volodymyr Zelensky said in reference to the attack that he does not think about events in Russia, and a senior Ukrainian official earlier described the bombing as part of Russia’s internal turmoil.

Vladlen Tatarsky, 40, was killed on Sunday as he led a discussion at the cafe on the banks of the Neva River in the historic heart of Russia’s second-largest city, officials said.

Mr Tatarsky, who had filed regular reports from the front lines in Ukraine, was the pen name for Maxim Fomin. He had accumulated more than 560,000 followers on his Telegram messaging app channel.

The bombing, which also wounded more than 30 other people, was the latest attack inside Russia on a high-profile pro-war figure. Last year, a nationalist TV commentator was assassinated when a bomb exploded in her vehicle outside Moscow.

Investigators said they believe the bomb at the cafe was hidden in a bust of the blogger that a member of the audience gave him just before the explosion. A video showed him joking about the bust and putting it on a table next to him.

Russia Cafe Explosion
Russian police officers are seen at the site of an explosion at a cafe in St Petersburg, Russia (AP Photo)

Russian authorities announced the arrest of Darya Trepova, a 26-year-old St Petersburg resident seen on video presenting Mr Tatarsky with the bust, and classified the case as an act of terrorism.

Police had detained Trepova for participating in a rally against the war on February 24, 2022, the day of the invasion, and she spent 10 days in jail.

The Interior Ministry released a video showing Trepova telling a police officer that she brought the statuette that exploded to the cafe. When asked who gave it to her, she said she would explain it later. The circumstances under which Trepova spoke were unclear, including whether she was under duress.

According to Russian media reports, Trepova told investigators she was asked to deliver the bust, but did not know what was inside it.

The National Anti-Terrorist Committee, which coordinates counter-terrorism operations, said the bombing was “planned by Ukrainian special services”, noting Trepova was an “active supporter” of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Mr Navalny, the Kremlin’s fiercest foe who had exposed official corruption and organised massive anti-government protests, is serving a nine-year fraud sentence that he has denounced as a political vendetta.

Mr Navalny associate Ivan Zhdanov warned that authorities could use the claim of involvement by political opponents as a pretext to extend his prison term. He also charged that Russian security agencies could be behind the explosion to cast Mr Navalny’s supporters as an “internal enemy”.

According to Russian media reports, police tracked down Trepova using surveillance cameras, although she reportedly cut her long blond hair short to change her look and moved to a different apartment in an apparent attempt to escape.

Military bloggers and patriotic commentators compared the bombing to the August 2022 assassination of nationalist TV commentator Darya Dugina, who was killed when a remote-controlled explosive planted in her vehicle blew up as she drove on the outskirts of Moscow.

APTOPIX Russia Cafe Explosion
The site of an explosion at a cafe in St Petersburg, Russia (AP Photo)

Russian authorities blamed Ukraine’s military intelligence for Ms Dugina’s death, but Kyiv denied involvement.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the attacks on Ms Dugina and Mr Tatarsky proved that Moscow was justified in launching what it describes as “the special military operation” in Ukraine.

Moscow has offered a series of explanations for the invasion, denounced by Ukraine and the West as an unprovoked act of aggression, while providing little if any evidence for the charges.

“Russia has faced the Kyiv regime, which has supported terrorist activities,” Mr Peskov said in a conference call with reporters. “That is why the special military operation is being conducted.”

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the St Petersburg millionaire restaurateur who heads the Wagner Group military contractor spearheading Moscow’s offensive in eastern Ukraine, said he owned the cafe and allowed patriotic groups to use it for meetings. He said he doubts the involvement of Ukrainian authorities in the bombing, saying it was likely launched by a “group of radicals” unrelated to the government in Kyiv.

Mr Zelensky brushed off questions about the bombing.

“I don’t think about what is happening in St Petersburg or Moscow. Russia should think about this. I am thinking about our country,” Mr Zelensky told journalists.

While not claiming responsibility for various explosions, bombings and other attacks within Russia since the invasion began, Ukrainian authorities have often greeted them jubilantly and insisted on Ukraine’s right to launch such assaults.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak responded to the news of the bombing by casting it as a result of infighting in Russia.

“Spiders are eating each other in a jar,” he tweeted in English late on Sunday. “Question of when domestic terrorism would become an instrument of internal political fight was a matter of time.”

On Monday, Mr Podolyak said Russia has “returned to the Soviet classics”, pointing to its increasing isolation, the rise of espionage cases and an increase in political repression.

Last week, Russia’s security service announced the arrest of American reporter Evan Gershkovich on spying charges, the first time a US correspondent has been detained on such accusations since the Cold War. His newspaper, The Wall Street Journal, has vehemently rejected the allegations and demanded his release.

Mr Tatarsky was born in Ukraine’s industrial heartland of the Donbas and worked as a coal miner before starting a furniture trade business. When he ran into financial difficulties, he robbed a bank and was sentenced to prison.

He fled custody after a Russia-backed separatist rebellion engulfed the Donbas in 2014, weeks after Moscow’s illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. Then he joined separatist rebels and fought on the front line before turning to blogging.

While Russian authorities have silenced alternative voices by shutting down independent news outlets critical of the war and jailing critics of President Vladimir Putin, military bloggers have played an increasingly visible role. While strongly supporting the war, they also have frequently pointed out flaws in Russian military strategy and occasionally criticised the military brass.

