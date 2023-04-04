Finland to become Nato member in Brussels ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Finland to become Nato member in Brussels ceremony

By Press Association
Finland is to become a member of Nato (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)
Finland is to become a member of Nato (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

Finland is poised to join Nato in a historic realignment triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but the head of the military alliance said no more troops would be sent to the Nordic country unless it asked for help.

Russia has already warned that it would bolster defences along its border with Nato if the alliance deploys any additional troops or equipment to its new member.

“There will be no Nato troops in Finland without the consent of Finland,” Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg told reporters at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels a few hours before the country joins.

But he refused to rule out the possibility of holding more military exercises there and said that Nato would not allow Russia’s demands to dictate the organisation’s decisions.

EU NATO
A Finnish soldier participates in amphibious operations as part of a Nato sea exercise (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

“We are constantly assessing our posture, our presence. We have more exercises, we have more presence, also in the Nordic area,” he said.

Finland is set to officially become the 31st member of Nato and take its place among the ranks of the world’s biggest security alliance.

Alarmed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, Finland applied to join in May, setting aside years of military non-alignment to seek protection under the organisation’s security umbrella. Neighbouring Sweden also applied, but its accession process may take a few months longer.

Finland shares a 832-mile border with Russia, so its entry will more than double the size of Nato’s border with Russia. The move is a strategic and political blow to President Vladimir Putin, who has long complained about Nato’s expansion toward Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Finland’s membership reflects the alliance’s anti-Russian course and warned that Moscow will respond depending on what weapons Nato allies place there.

“We will closely monitor what will be going on in Finland and how Nato will use the territory of Finland for the deployment of weapons, equipment and infrastructure next to our border that would potentially threaten us. Measures will be taken dependent on that,” Mr Peskov said in a conference call with reporters.

But Mr Peskov also sought to play down the impact, noting that Russia has no territorial disputes with Finland.

It is not clear what additional military resources Russia could send to the Finnish border. Moscow has deployed the bulk of its most capable military units to Ukraine.

Mr Stoltenberg said that once it joins, Finland will benefit from Nato’s “iron-clad security guarantee” under which all member countries vow to come to the defence of any ally that comes under attack.

“By (Finland) become a full-fledged member, we are removing the room for miscalculation in Moscow about Nato’s readiness to protect Finland, and that makes Finland safer and stronger, and all of us safer,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

Finland’s entry, to be marked with a flag-raising ceremony at Nato headquarters, falls on the organisation’s own birthday – the 74th anniversary of the signing of its founding Washington Treaty on April 4 1949. It also coincides with a meeting of the alliance’s foreign ministers.

Finland’s president, foreign and defence ministers will take part in the ceremony.

Turkey became the last Nato member country to ratify Finland’s membership protocol on Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Alastair Mackenzie has brought the business back to life by establishing a new service and repair workshop in Hopeman. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Seven years on, how the Junners name is coming back in Moray – but…
2
Christian Ramirez.
Christian Ramirez reveals he suffered panic attack due to toll on his mental health…
3
Emma Paterson and Neil Bannerman. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Couple found ‘foaming at mouth’ after car mounts pavement and hits wall
4
Karen Adam, SNP MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast. Image: Supplied.
Innocent woman investigated after Aberdeenshire MSP’s complaints of ‘malicious’ abuse
5
SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf during his visit to the Clydesdale Housing Association with Mairi McAllan MSP, while on the campaign trail in Lanark. Picture date: Monday March 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Exclusive: Humza Yousaf visits Aberdeen to unveil £25 million for oil and gas transition
6
Taylor's of Torry has closed its doors for the last time. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
‘It really has been a pleasure’: Taylor’s of Torry closes after nearly 100 years…
2
7
Daniel McGladrigan has been caught for a second time with a hoard of child images. Image: DC Thomson.
Paedophile avoids prison despite being caught with indecent images for second time
8
Pictured is Taron Egerton on the set of Tetris, currently being filmed at the Aberdeen University Zoology Building. Pictured by Darrell Benns Pictured on 22/02/2021 CR0026770
Behind the scenes: How Tetris crew turned Aberdeen into Soviet-era Moscow and Japan
9
The fire happened on East Beach in Lossiemouth.
Fire on Lossiemouth beach sand dunes being treated as deliberate
10
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man broke down in a layby on the way to a party and decided to crack open the drinks Picture shows; A832 near Kinlochewe. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Driver drank to pass the time after becoming stranded in the snow

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes with the cinch SPFL Premiership Player of the Month award for March. Image: SPFL
Duk hails Aberdeen fans after winning Premiership Player of the Month prize
Non-GPs can now give out fit notes in the NHS Grampian area. Image: Shutterstock.
More health professionals able to provide fit notes in NHS Grampian area after successful…
Gulls are causing problems across the north and north-east. Image: Keith Broomfield.
Gull deterrents installed across Elgin ahead of breeding season
Left to right: Ryan McKay and Emma Gray, joint managing partners and Neil Robb. Image: Neville Robertson Communication
Who's the Boss: New director for Blackadders and board members join VisitAberdeenshire and Greyhope…
Alex Ferguson sharing a joke with Teddy Scott at his testimonial dinner at the Marcliffe in 1998.
Willie Miller: Six new medals are much-deserved recognition for figures who made Aberdeen's Gothenburg…
Pictures from Lossiemouth United FC's first mini-kickers session for three to five years olds. Pictures supplied by Lossiemouth United FC
Community comes first for Junior club Lossiemouth United as they look to build full…
Chloe Woolley with her son Theo and some of the Easter eggs they are donating to Highland Hospice. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'In memory of Grandma': Inverness fundraiser drops off 100 Easter eggs for Highland Hospice
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Stuart Mitchell appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Stuart Mitchell. Aberdeen/Peterhead. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dealer who flung £5,000 drugs from window during raid given 'glimmer of hope' he'll…
Jodie Sloss standing with her arms crossed in front of the McLaren 570FGT4.
Jodie Sloss: How Oban Formula Women winner went from Ford Fiesta to McLaren
Marek Rosiak was found with more than 100 indecent images and videos. Image: DC Thomson
Turriff paedophile pensioner caught with over 100 child images avoids prison

Editor's Picks

Most Commented