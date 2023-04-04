Ex-Kosovo president tells judges he is not guilty of war crimes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Kosovo president tells judges he is not guilty of war crimes

By Press Association
Former Kosovo president Hashim Thaci is on trial (Koen van Weel/Pool via AP)
Former Kosovo president Hashim Thaci is on trial (Koen van Weel/Pool via AP)

Former Kosovo president Hashim Thaci has insisted he is an innocent man as he addressed a panel of international judges hearing his trial on 10 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

At the end of his lawyers’ opening statement to the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, Thaci stood up and told black-robed judges that he expects evidence to lead to his acquittal, saying that “victims do not obtain justice when the innocent are pursued”.

Thaci was a student who came out of what he described as political exile in Switzerland to join Kosovo’s struggle for independence from Serbia.

He was embraced by Western leaders who invited him to 1999 peace talks in France in his role as political director of the Kosovo Liberation Army and was he seen as a leader who could guide the country toward independence.

Kosovo War Crimes
Former Kosovo president Hashim Thaci, left, and Rexhep Selimi, rear right, appear before the court (Koen van Weel/Pool via AP)

Thaci said he regretted that late US secretary of state Madeleine Albright and other international diplomats who have died in the nearly quarter of a century since the war could not speak on his behalf.

“They would have testified on my part about what I have said and what I did during that very important time in Kosovo’s history,” he said. “I’m happy that many others like them have come forward to testify about my innocence.”

But prosecutors paint a different picture, alleging Thaci and three other former senior leaders of the KLA on trial with him were responsible for murders and the illegal detention and abuse of people they considered traitors or collaborators with Serb forces.

“I’m innocent of all these allegations,” Thaci said. “However, I’m ready to face this new challenge and succeed for my family, my people and my country.”

Defence lawyer Gregory Kehoe told judges that Thaci had no “effective command and control” over the KLA at the time international prosecutors hold him responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed by members of the guerilla force in Kosovo’s 1998-99 war for independence from Serbia.

The issue of how much control Thaci and three other former high-ranking KLA leaders on trial with him had over KLA fighters will be key in the trial that opened on Monday and is expected to last many months.

Thaci and his fellow accused, Kadri Veseli, Rexhep Selimi and Jakup Krasniqi, are each charged with offences including murder, torture and persecution allegedly committed across Kosovo and northern Albania from 1998 to September 1999, during and after the war.

Mr Kehoe’s opening statement aimed to counter prosecutors’ assertions on the trial’s opening day that Thaci and three-co-defendants were all members of the KLA general staff who pursued a policy of targeting civilians perceived as collaborators and traitors.

Prosecution lawyer Matt Halling told judges on Monday that “each of the four accused wielded power, authority and influence” which enabled them to enact the policy.

Kosovo War Crimes
Supporters of former Kosovo president Hashim Thaci and three other defendants protest in The Hague (Peter Dejong/AP)

The trial is being held at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, a branch of the Kosovo legal system that was established in The Hague in part due to fears about witness safety and security.

Most of the 13,000 people who died in the 1998-1999 war in Kosovo were ethnic Albanians. A 78-day campaign of Nato air strikes against Serbian forces ended the fighting. About one million ethnic Albanian Kosovars were driven from their homes.

The trial triggered a large demonstration in Kosovo on Sunday in support of the four defendants and another protest on Monday in The Hague by hundreds of Kosovars who waved flags and banners, including one that proclaimed “KLA fought for freedom”.

