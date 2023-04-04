Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 charges

By Press Association
Former US president Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment (Seth Wenig, Pool/AP)
Former US president Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment (Seth Wenig, Pool/AP)

Former US president Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

The plea came during a brief arraignment in a New York courtroom as Mr Trump faced a grand jury indictment arising from a hush money payment to a porn actor during Mr Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Judge Juan Merchan warned the former president to refrain from rhetoric that could inflame or cause civil unrest.

Judge Merchan also warned Mr Trump that he could be removed from the courtroom if he was disruptive, but Mr Trump spoke only a few times to respond to questions.

The arraignment, though procedural in nature, amounts to a remarkable reckoning for Mr Trump after years of investigations into his personal, business and political dealings.

Any alleged offence punishable by more than one year in prison is called a felony in the US justice system.

Trump Indictment
Former US president Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment (Andrew Kelly/Pool Photo via AP)

The case is unfolding against the backdrop not only of his third campaign for the White House but also against other investigations in Washington and Atlanta that might yet produce even more charges.

A silent and stony-faced Mr Trump entered the courtroom shortly before 2.30pm local time without saying anything.

Minutes earlier, he narrated his feelings in real time, describing the experience as “SURREAL” as he travelled from Trump Tower to lower Manhattan to face a judge as the first former president in American history to be criminally prosecuted.

Wearing his signature dark suit and red tie, Mr Trump turned and waved to crowds outside the building before heading inside to be fingerprinted and processed.

Trump Indictment
Donald Trump appears in court in New York (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool)

Mr Trump, who was impeached twice by the US House but was never convicted in the US Senate, is the first former president to face criminal charges.

Mr Trump is scheduled to return to his Palm Beach, Florida, home, Mar-a-Lago, on Tuesday evening to give remarks. At least 500 prominent supporters have been invited, with some of the most pro-Trump congressional Republicans expected to attend.

A conviction would not prevent Trump from running for or winning the presidency in 2024.

The investigation is scrutinising six-figure payments made to porn actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Both say they had sexual encounters with the married Mr Trump years before he got into politics.

Mr Trump denies having sexual liaisons with either woman and has denied any wrongdoing involving payments.

He is next due in court in December, but his lawyers asked for him to be excused from attending the hearing in person because of extraordinary security proceedings.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Emma Paterson and Neil Bannerman. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Couple found ‘foaming at mouth’ after car mounts pavement and hits wall
2
Alastair Mackenzie has brought the business back to life by establishing a new service and repair workshop in Hopeman. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Seven years on, how the Junners name is coming back in Moray – but…
3
Cheerz Bar asked to extend their opening hours for a Pet Shop Boys after-party event. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
It’s a sin? Cheerz Bar refused permission to stay open late for Pet Shop…
4
The new bins will eventually be rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three weeks
2
5
The 13-year-old has been found.
Missing Ellon teenager found ‘safe and well’
6
CR0042003 Adele Merson story, Aberdeen. First Minister Humza Yousaf announced a new multi-million pound support for the Scottish National Investment Bank to help accelerate Scotlands just transition during a visit to see progress at the Port of Aberdeen South Harbour expansion project, which provides greater deepwater access and quayside space to support the energy transition. The First Minister was joined by Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition, Mairi McAllan and Bob Sanguinetti, Chief Executive Officer, Port of Aberdeen. Picture shows; First Minister Humza Yousaf . Tuesaday 4 April 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Humza Yousaf wants words with Fergus Ewing’s SNP rebels as Green backlash grows
2
7
An Old Aberdeen shed has been saved after the government stepped in. Image: Ben Hendry/Mhorvan Park
Old Aberdeen shed branded ‘monstrosity’ SAVED by Scottish Government after council wanted it knocked…
5
8
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
9
SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf during his visit to the Clydesdale Housing Association with Mairi McAllan MSP, while on the campaign trail in Lanark. Picture date: Monday March 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Exclusive: Humza Yousaf visits Aberdeen to unveil £25 million for oil and gas transition
10
Marek Rosiak was found with more than 100 indecent images and videos. Image: DC Thomson
Turriff paedophile pensioner caught with over 100 child images avoids prison

More from Press and Journal

weather
I do like to be beside the seaside in Nairn and Stonehaven - at…
ToAndrzej Wlodzimierz Dziuba has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland / DCT Media.
Missing Aberdeen man, 41, may be driving white Audi A5
Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Elgin City defeated by Stirling Albion despite improved display
Stagecoach will continue to run the school bus service - despite Aberdeen City Council cuts. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Stagecoach steps in to save Lochside Academy buses following council cuts
Hull 802 is one of the two ferries ordered by Cmal under construction in Port Glasgow. They are £200m over budget and five years late. Image: Andrew Cawley.
Islander business group writes letter demanding Cmal is 'disbanded immediately' following ferry procurement failures
Missing teenager
Hunt for boy, 14, missing from Boddam for five days
Mavis Macdonald when the shop relocated in 2015 to its current premises. Image: DC Thomson.
New chapter for Nairn Bookshop owner as she puts business up for sale
Former Second World War pilot and Mearns farmer Bill Innes.
Bill Innes of Fordoun: Farmer and former Second World War pilot dies
Muirburn - the burning of heather - makes conditions more suitable for grouse
Max Wiszniewski: New wildlife management and muirburn bill is a start - but more…
Barry Robson during Aberdeen training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson showed strong mentality as Caley Thistle starlet, says Richie…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented