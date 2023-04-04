Brighton boost European aspirations with victory at Bournemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Brighton boost European aspirations with victory at Bournemouth

By Press Association
Julio Enciso celebrates scoring Brighton’s second goal (John Walton/PA)
Julio Enciso celebrates scoring Brighton’s second goal (John Walton/PA)

Evan Ferguson scored a delightful back-heeled opener as Brighton boosted their European aspirations with a 2-0 success which pushed Bournemouth back into the Premier League relegation zone.

Republic of Ireland striker Ferguson stylishly flicked home Kaoru Mitoma’s low cross in the 28th minute to set sixth-placed Albion on course to move within four points of the Champions League spots.

Substitute Julio Enciso secured victory for the Seagulls in added time with his first goal for the club.

Hamed Traore squandered a golden first-half opportunity to equalise for lowly Bournemouth, who slipped into the drop zone on goal difference after missing a host of chances.

A big win for Roberto De Zerbi’s men was tempered slightly by influential midfielder Moises Caicedo limping off 10 minutes from time with an apparent ankle injury.

Brighton travelled along the south coast having not lost on the road since October 22 and with only one defeat this calendar year.

Fit-again striker Ferguson, who missed Saturday’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Brentford due to a minor injury, and defender Adam Webster were recalled, while Bournemouth restored Traore and Ryan Christie to their starting XI.

Following a lack of goalmouth action in an end-to-end opening period delayed by referee Darren Bond requiring assistance with his communication equipment, Albion seized the initiative just before the half-hour mark thanks to a moment of magic.

Bournemouth centre-back Marcos Senesi could only partially clear Pervis Estupinan’s initial cross and, after Japan winger Mitoma sent the ball back across goal, 18-year-old Ferguson produced a nonchalant finish into the bottom-right corner from around seven yards.

Brighton’s breakthrough – the game’s first attempt on target – had the away end singing of a potential European tour next term.

Yet Bournemouth responded well to the setback and should have levelled.

Dominic Solanke stung the palms of Seagulls goalkeeper Jason Steele before on-loan Sassuolo midfielder Traore wastefully poked wide after being slipped clear by Jefferson Lerma and was then denied by a superb block from Webster.

Bournemouth’s chances of survival had been significantly enhanced by three wins in their previous six outings but they began the evening just a point above the bottom three.

Gary O’Neil’s Cherries battled back to beat Fulham 2-1 on Saturday and looked well capable of repeating the feat.

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk came close to turning the ball into his own net under pressure from Solanke early in the second period before Lerma’s dipping effort from the edge of the box was tipped over by the fingertips of Steele.

Either side of those opportunities, Ferguson flashed two attempts off target at the other end.

Marcus Tavernier, who came off the bench to score against the Cottagers at the weekend, was brought on by O’Neil with 58 minutes gone, while David Brooks was later introduced for his first home appearance since being diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin’s lymphoma in October 2021.

Solanke’s powerful shot on the turn struck team-mate Dango Ouattara and flew over as the hosts continued to chase a leveller before Cherries keeper Neto produced a fine stop to deny Pascal Gross.

Caicedo then departed in distress following a collision with Philip Billing.

Danny Welbeck, on in place of Ferguson, almost put the result beyond doubt seven minutes from time when he was denied by Neto following fine work from Mitoma and Solly March.

That honour eventually went to Enciso.

The 19-year-old Paraguayan collected a pass from Gross and coolly stroked home in the first minute of added time as Brighton marched on ahead of tricky trips to Tottenham and Chelsea and a Wembley FA Cup semi-final with Manchester United.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Emma Paterson and Neil Bannerman. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Couple found ‘foaming at mouth’ after car mounts pavement and hits wall
2
Alastair Mackenzie has brought the business back to life by establishing a new service and repair workshop in Hopeman. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Seven years on, how the Junners name is coming back in Moray – but…
3
Cheerz Bar asked to extend their opening hours for a Pet Shop Boys after-party event. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
It’s a sin? Cheerz Bar refused permission to stay open late for Pet Shop…
4
The new bins will eventually be rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three weeks
2
5
The 13-year-old has been found.
Missing Ellon teenager found ‘safe and well’
6
CR0042003 Adele Merson story, Aberdeen. First Minister Humza Yousaf announced a new multi-million pound support for the Scottish National Investment Bank to help accelerate Scotlands just transition during a visit to see progress at the Port of Aberdeen South Harbour expansion project, which provides greater deepwater access and quayside space to support the energy transition. The First Minister was joined by Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition, Mairi McAllan and Bob Sanguinetti, Chief Executive Officer, Port of Aberdeen. Picture shows; First Minister Humza Yousaf . Tuesaday 4 April 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Humza Yousaf wants words with Fergus Ewing’s SNP rebels as Green backlash grows
2
7
An Old Aberdeen shed has been saved after the government stepped in. Image: Ben Hendry/Mhorvan Park
Old Aberdeen shed branded ‘monstrosity’ SAVED by Scottish Government after council wanted it knocked…
5
8
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
9
SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf during his visit to the Clydesdale Housing Association with Mairi McAllan MSP, while on the campaign trail in Lanark. Picture date: Monday March 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Exclusive: Humza Yousaf visits Aberdeen to unveil £25 million for oil and gas transition
10
Marek Rosiak was found with more than 100 indecent images and videos. Image: DC Thomson
Turriff paedophile pensioner caught with over 100 child images avoids prison

More from Press and Journal

weather
I do like to be beside the seaside in Nairn and Stonehaven - at…
ToAndrzej Wlodzimierz Dziuba has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland / DCT Media.
Missing Aberdeen man, 41, may be driving white Audi A5
Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Elgin City defeated by Stirling Albion despite improved display
Stagecoach will continue to run the school bus service - despite Aberdeen City Council cuts. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Stagecoach steps in to save Lochside Academy buses following council cuts
Hull 802 is one of the two ferries ordered by Cmal under construction in Port Glasgow. They are £200m over budget and five years late. Image: Andrew Cawley.
Islander business group writes letter demanding Cmal is 'disbanded immediately' following ferry procurement failures
Missing teenager
Hunt for boy, 14, missing from Boddam for five days
Mavis Macdonald when the shop relocated in 2015 to its current premises. Image: DC Thomson.
New chapter for Nairn Bookshop owner as she puts business up for sale
Former Second World War pilot and Mearns farmer Bill Innes.
Bill Innes of Fordoun: Farmer and former Second World War pilot dies
Muirburn - the burning of heather - makes conditions more suitable for grouse
Max Wiszniewski: New wildlife management and muirburn bill is a start - but more…
Barry Robson during Aberdeen training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson showed strong mentality as Caley Thistle starlet, says Richie…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented