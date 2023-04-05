Jacinda Ardern gets standing ovation after last speech to New Zealand parliament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jacinda Ardern gets standing ovation after last speech to New Zealand parliament

By Press Association
Jacinda Ardern makes her final speech to New Zealand’s Parliament (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP)
Jacinda Ardern makes her final speech to New Zealand’s Parliament (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP)

Jacinda Ardern has used her final speech to New Zealand’s Parliament to describe in emotional terms how she navigated a pandemic and a mass shooting during her tumultuous five-year tenure as prime minister.

She also told humorous anecdotes like how a European leader so admired the striking hair of her chief-of-staff that he fluffed it like a hairdresser — which she joked had helped secure a free-trade deal — and how her mother once sent her a uplifting message: “Remember, even Jesus had people who didn’t like him.”

On a more serious note, she urged lawmakers to take the politics out of climate change.

“There will always be policy differences,” Ms Ardern said during her valedictory address, wearing a traditional Maori cloak called a korowai. “But beneath that, we have what we need to make the progress we must.”

New Zealand Ardern
Jacinda Ardern wore a Maori cloak (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP)

When she finished speaking after about 35 minutes, she was greeted with a standing ovation by lawmakers from across the political spectrum and rousing renditions of several Indigenous Maori songs.

A global icon of the left and an inspiration to women around the world, Ms Ardern stepped down as prime minister in January, saying: “I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It is that simple.”

But she stayed on as a lawmaker until April to avoid triggering a special election ahead of the nation’s general elections in October.

Later this month, Ms Ardern will begin a new, unpaid role combating online extremism as special envoy for the Christchurch Call.

It is an initiative she started with French president Emmanuel Macron in May 2019, two months after a white supremacist gunman killed 51 people at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.

She has also announced she is joining the board of trustees for The Earthshot Prize, an environmental charity started by the Prince of Wales.

New Zealand Ardern
Jacinda Ardern, second left, is hugged by finance minister Grant Robertson after her final speech (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP)

Ms Ardern said she entered politics based on her convictions but got used to her tenure being defined by a different list.

“A domestic terror attack. A volcanic eruption. A pandemic. A series of events where I found myself in people’s lives during their most grief-stricken or traumatic moments,” she said. “Their stories and faces remain etched in my mind, and likely will forever.”

She also described how she and fiance Clarke Gayford thought they could not have children after a failed round of IVF.

“Rather than process that, I campaigned to become prime minister,” she joked. “A rather good distraction as far as they go. Imagine my surprise when a couple of months later, I discovered I was pregnant.”

Ms Ardern became just the second elected world leader to give birth while holding office after she and Mr Gayford had daughter Neve in 2018.

Ms Ardern described how she had approached the Covid-19 pandemic on a scientific basis and how New Zealand fared best among developed nations when measuring excess mortality.

She said she once tried to argue with a lone protester about a false conspiracy theory.

“But after many of these same experiences, and seeing the rage that often sat behind these conspiracies, I had to accept I was wrong,” she said. “I could not single-handedly pull someone out of a rabbit hole.”

Ms Ardern said she worried that during the pandemic, the nation had lost a sense of security, and the ability to engage in robust debate in a respectful way.

She also described how she never thought she was meant to have the role of prime minister, and how it came about through a surprising chain of events.

While she could not control how her tenure would be defined by others, Ms Ardern said she hoped it had demonstrated something else.

“That you can be anxious, sensitive, kind and wear your heart on your sleeve,” she said. “You can be a mother, or not, you can be an ex-Mormon, or not, you can be a nerd, a crier, a hugger, you can be all of these things, and not only can you be here, you can lead, just like me.”

Editor's Picks