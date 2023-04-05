Seamus Power makes back-to-back holes-in-one during Masters par-three contest

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ireland’s Seamus Power amazingly made back-to-back holes-in-one during the par-three contest ahead of the 87th Masters.

Power span his tee shot on the eighth back into the hole for an ace and repeated the feat just moments later on the last on the newly renovated layout at Augusta National.

The world number 34 is the third player to make consecutive aces in the traditional curtain-raiser, joining Claude Harmon (1968) and Toshi Izawa (2002).

Seamus Power finishes ace-ace. Back-to-back holes-in-one! On No. 8: pic.twitter.com/M1Vdn2NNHe — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) April 5, 2023

“It’s a dream come true,” Power said. “Obviously to get one was special, but to get the second one was a bit surreal. It was an absolute blast out there.

“I hit a sand wedge on eight. Probably landed 30 feet behind it and spun back and similar on nine; I slightly pulled it and it kicked to the right and spun back in so yeah, very lucky obviously.

“It’s obviously such a special tradition here on a Wednesday. Being able to share it with my brother out there, that was probably the best part.

“I don’t know whether it carries into tomorrow, but it’s certainly a lifelong memory that I’ll treasure.”

SLAM DUNK! Scottie Scheffler finishes the Par 3 Contest with an ace #theMasters pic.twitter.com/820ZFcWxG2 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 5, 2023

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler also made a hole-in-one in bizarre circumstances, the world number one’s tee shot on the ninth plunging straight into the cup after he and playing partners Tom Kim and Sam Burns had teed off simultaneously.

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson’s hole-in-one on the fourth and one from Tom Hoge on the eighth took the total number of aces in the contest’s history to 107, with Hoge going on to win with a total of six under par.

Since the event started in 1960, nobody has ever become par-three and Masters champion in the same week.