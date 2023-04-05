Marcus Rashford fires Manchester United back to winning ways against Brentford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Marcus Rashford fires Manchester United back to winning ways against Brentford

By Press Association
Marcus Rashford (left) earned Manchester United victory (Nick Potts/PA)
Marcus Rashford (left) earned Manchester United victory (Nick Potts/PA)

Marcus Rashford fired Manchester United to their first Premier League win in six weeks as Erik ten Hag’s men overcame Brentford 1-0 to move back into the top four.

February’s Carabao Cup triumph underlined the progress overseen by the Dutchman this season, but the Red Devils’ failure to win any of their three league matches since Wembley has raised eyebrows.

Sunday’s meek defeat at Newcastle led Ten Hag to once again publicly question his players’ hunger, but United showed character three days later to edge out surprise package Brentford at Old Trafford.

In-form Rashford struck the first-half winner from the impressive Marcel Sabitzer’s knockdown, putting the hosts on course for just their fourth Premier League win in 10 top-flight matches.

United did drop off after the break as Brentford bounced back from a subdued first-half display, but Thomas Frank’s men were unable to eke out an equaliser on Wednesday.

David De Gea spread himself to block substitute Kevin Schade’s effort as United gained a measure of revenge for August’s 4-0 loss to the Bees in Ten Hag’s second match in charge.

That defeat was among a handful of alarming performances that have seen the side return to what the former Ajax boss calls “old habits”.

Marcus Rashford scores what proved to be the winne
Marcus Rashford scores what proved to be the winner (Nick Potts/PA)

Ten Hag reacted by sticking with an unchanged side after last month’s annihilation at Liverpool and did similar this time around, plumping for only one change from Newcastle.

It meant Wout Weghorst dropped to the bench for the first time since joining on loan in January, with United having to remain patient as the Bees’ five-man backline sat deep and frustrated.

A lack of movement and creativity meant the Red Devils offered little in response until showing flickers of life midway through the opening period.

Scott McTominay fizzed narrowly over after one-footed Antony caught Brentford off guard by cutting back with his weaker right, only to return to his favoured foot soon after and strike wide.

Marcus Rashford (centre) celebrates his goal
Marcus Rashford (centre) celebrates his goal (Nick Potts/PA)

The Brazil international was again involved as United opened the scoring in the 27th minute.

Antony collected a cleared corner and lifted the ball back into the box, with Sabitzer smartly cushioning a header into the path of Rashford to fire home from six yards.

That snapshot lit up a drab game played in miserable conditions at Old Trafford, where Luke Shaw’s 250th United appearance lasted just 37 minutes. Tyrell Malacia replaced the injured left-back.

Antony volleyed wide shortly after Shaw’s exit and had two further shots before the break, with Rashford having two himself as he attempted to extend United’s lead.

Shandon Baptiste (right) sees his shot blocked by Scott McTominay
Shandon Baptiste (right) sees his shot blocked by Scott McTominay (Nick Potts/PA)

Brentford were surprisingly passive but dithering De Gea nearly gave them a way back in shortly after the break as Ivan Toney charged down his kick, with his block taking the ball just wide.

Jadon Sancho and Antony had efforts before Sabitzer was denied as United again pushed for a second, but Brentford were growing in confidence.

Substitute Shandon Baptiste had a shot deflected wide and De Gea bravely stood his ground to block an attempt by fellow introduction Schade. The United goalkeeper requited treatment after the collision.

Ten Hag and Frank both made changes in a bid to change the dynamic of this game, with an initial uptick in Brentford’s threat petering out as the hosts held firm.

There was a collective groan when sub Fred fired into the Stretford End but Brentford offered little in response, with Aaron Hickey missing from distance and Ivan Toney chipping over for Brentford in stoppage time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
2
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
3
Forfar Mart is expected to run for a further month and will cease auction sales thereafter
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
4
The new bins will eventually be rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three…
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Canadian man who was caught flying into Aberdeen airport with almost 33 kilos of cannabis has been sentenced to two years and eight months in prison. Pawlo Albanskyj, 29, from Mississauga near Toronto, was stopped as he arrived on a flight from Toronto via Amsterdam Picture shows; 33kg (?295,000 worth) of cannabis seized from suitcases at Aberdeen airport. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (airport)/National Crime Agency (cannabis haul) Date; Unknown
Canadian who smuggled £295,000 of cannabis into Aberdeen airport jailed
6
Ryan Maclean established Highland Agricultural Contracting in 2018.
Shear energy and expertise for young contractor
7
Drivers have caused damage to the Bellfield Car Park in Banchory. Pictured is councillor Ann Ross who is urging residents to report anti-social driving. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
‘Something needs to be done’: Banchory car park damaged while loud exhausts from ‘cruisers’…
8
Leanne Roger at the Stinky Beasties pet shop in Banchory. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Banchory pet shop owner hoping to convert people to vegan and natural products
9
Muchacho was located in Rose Street in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Mexican street food takeaway Muchacho in Aberdeen city centre closes down
10
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

A90 Toll of Birness
A90 Toll of Birness restricted in both directions due to broken down vehicle
A group of officials open the new and safer Dalfaber level crossing in Aviemore. Image: Frances Porter Photography
New safety barriers at Aviemore level crossing opened after several near misses
Isabel Hogg with pupils Harley Randle and Elizabeth Anderson. Image: Isabel Hogg.
Flying bells come to Aberdeenshire as children learn about Easter in France
Caley Thistle's Austin Samuels in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's Austin Samuels hopes he is hitting full fitness at the right time
CR0041977 Brechin City v Brora Rangers Brora keeper Logan Ross pounces on the ball in a late goalmouth scramble Botti Biabi trying to make contact ....Pic Paul Reid
Andy Kirk calls on Brechin to be clinical after draw with Brora
Poppy O'Toole has joined the celebrity line-up for Taste of Grampian in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian…
Rory McIlroy reacts to his shot off the 17th tee during the third round of the CJ Cup.
Stephen Gallacher: I would love to see Rory McIlroy complete major grand slam at…
Did you know Schoolhill has a connection to Sudan? (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Leila Aboulela: Chance encounter with an Aberdeen statue cured my homesickness
Lynette Sangster has hit out at the sentence given to her abuser Sammy Stewart. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
'An insult to every domestic abuse victim': Mum brands sentence for serial abuser 'a…
Construction work on the Coire Glas hydro pumped storage scheme started with timber clearance and rock drilling (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
Angus Peter Campbell: I'm in two minds about the renewable energy revolution

Editor's Picks