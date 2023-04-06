Emmanuel Macron appeals to Xi Jinping to ‘bring Russia to its senses’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Emmanuel Macron appeals to Xi Jinping to ‘bring Russia to its senses’

By Press Association
Emmanuel Macron chats with Chinese president Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony held outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing (Ng Han Guan, Pool/AP)
Emmanuel Macron chats with Chinese president Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony held outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing (Ng Han Guan, Pool/AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron appealed on Thursday to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who received an effusive welcome from Vladimir Putin in Moscow last month, to “bring Russia to its senses” and help make “lasting peace” in Ukraine.

Mr Macron pointed to Chinese support for the UN Charter, which calls for respect of a country’s territorial integrity, and for nuclear agreements.

He said peace and stability based on those were threatened by the Russian president’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Xi’s government said it had a “no limits friendship” with Russia ahead of the February 2022 attack but has tried to appear neutral. Beijing has called for peace talks.

“I know I can count on you, under the two principles I just mentioned, to bring Russia to its senses and bring everyone back to the negotiating table,” Mr Macron told Mr Xi in Beijing.

“We need to find a lasting peace,” Mr Macron said. “I believe that this is also an important issue for China, as much as it is for France and for Europe.”

Mr Xi did not mention Ukraine or Russia but said he welcomed relations with France.

He said Beijing and Paris are “staunch promoters of multipolarisation of the world”, a reference to reducing US dominance in economic and political affairs.

Mr Xi’s government sees Russia as a source of energy and as a partner in opposing what they say is US aggression and unfair criticism of their human rights records.

China France
French President Emmanuel Macron inspects an honour guard (Ng Han Guan, Pool/AP)

China is the biggest buyer of Russian oil and gas, which helps prop up the Kremlin’s revenue in the face of western sanctions.

That increases Chinese influence, but Mr Xi appears reluctant to jeopardise that partnership by pressuring Putin.

“China has always adhered to an objective and fair position on the issue of the Ukraine crisis,” said a foreign ministry spokesman, Mao Ning.

“We have been an advocate of a political solution to the crisis and a promoter of peace talks.”

Earlier, Mr Macron said during a meeting with the ruling communist party’s number two leader, Li Qiang, that France wants to “build a common path” in dealing with “all the major conflicts” in addition to Ukraine.

China France
Xi Jinping, centre left, and Emmanuel Macron, centre right, in the Great Hall of the People (Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool/AP)

Mr Li said there was likely to be a “broad consensus” between Mr Macron and Mr Xi but gave no indication whether Beijing might be willing to lobby Moscow to make peace.

The meeting will “send positive signals of concerted efforts by China, France and Europe to maintain world peace and stability,” Mr Li said.

Mr Macron was accompanied to Beijing by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in a show of European unity.

Last week Ms von der Leyen said the European Union must be prepared to develop measures to protect trade and investment that China might exploit for security and military purposes.

Meanwhile, Nato’s 31 member countries warned on Wednesday of “severe consequences” should China start sending weapons and ammunition to Russia.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said giving lethal aid would be a “historic mistake”.

He warned there would be “severe consequences” but declined to give details.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
2
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
3
Forfar Mart is expected to run for a further month and will cease auction sales thereafter
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
4
The new bins will eventually be rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three…
3
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Canadian man who was caught flying into Aberdeen airport with almost 33 kilos of cannabis has been sentenced to two years and eight months in prison. Pawlo Albanskyj, 29, from Mississauga near Toronto, was stopped as he arrived on a flight from Toronto via Amsterdam Picture shows; 33kg (?295,000 worth) of cannabis seized from suitcases at Aberdeen airport. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (airport)/National Crime Agency (cannabis haul) Date; Unknown
Canadian who smuggled £295,000 of cannabis into Aberdeen airport jailed
6
Ryan Maclean established Highland Agricultural Contracting in 2018.
Shear energy and expertise for young contractor
7
Drivers have caused damage to the Bellfield Car Park in Banchory. Pictured is councillor Ann Ross who is urging residents to report anti-social driving. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
‘Something needs to be done’: Banchory car park damaged while loud exhausts from ‘cruisers’…
8
Leanne Roger at the Stinky Beasties pet shop in Banchory. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Banchory pet shop owner hoping to convert people to vegan and natural products
9
Muchacho was located in Rose Street in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Mexican street food takeaway Muchacho in Aberdeen city centre closes down
10
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

Save our Surgeries group are planning a protest at the Moray Coast Medical Practice over branch surgery closures in Burghead and Hopeman.
'If they don't come to us, then we'll go to them': Save our Surgeries…
Aberdeen's over-50s basketball team with the Strathclyde Masters Tournament trophy.
Aberdeen over-50s basketball team win Strathclyde Masters Tournament
Come on ye reds ... young fans join the chant with their Euro Extra editions of the "Evening Express.". Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen reached the European Cup Winners' Cup final with five-star display against Waterschei
To go with story by Felicity Donohoe. YL 0810 lif Picture shows; HMP Grampian learning centre. HMP Grampian . Supplied by Scottish Prison Service Fife College Date; Unknown Pictured is a locator of HMP and YOI Grampian, South Road Peterhead. Her Majesty's Prison and Young Offenders Institute Grampian. Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 24/08/2021 CR0037538
Death of female prisoner ruled 'unavoidable' following inquiry
Paula started Sugar Blossom Cakes last year. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Sugar Blossom Cakes owner hits the sweet spot with giant macarons and flavours galore
Thanks to funding, local artists and makers from Deemouth Artist Studios can sell their beautiful designs at EDIT, a new shop in Upperkirkgate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Torry-based art studio helping transform city centre shopping
Gordie Mutch. Image: Jacob Ebrey Photography
Turriff racing driver Gordie Mutch on his GT Cup ambitions after debut to remember
Different businesses have different funding needs. Image: Shutterstock
To InfinitX and beyond for entrepreneurs and investors
Paddle boarding is one of the outdoor activities enjoyed in previous years. Image: Shutterstock
Children could miss out on summer adventure as outdoor activities are cut
Stuart Gerrard admitted putting a video of a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Image: DC Thomson
'I can ruin your life with one video': Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented