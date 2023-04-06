Cristian Stellini: Harry Kane criticism after Abdoulaye Doucoure clash strange

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cristian Stellini: Harry Kane criticism after Abdoulaye Doucoure clash strange

By Press Association
Harry Kane lays on the floor after a clash with Abdoulaye Doucoure (Nigel French/PA)
Harry Kane lays on the floor after a clash with Abdoulaye Doucoure (Nigel French/PA)

Cristian Stellini has hit back at critics of Harry Kane and insisted they lack respect for Tottenham.

Kane faced a backlash for his part in Abdoulaye Doucoure’s sending off in Monday’s 1-1 draw at Everton.

Doucoure pushed his hand into the face of England captain Kane, whose exaggerated reaction saw him ridiculed on social media and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher stated he would be “embarrassed” if he acted like the forward.

Ex-Tottenham midfielder Danny Murphy echoed Carragher’s sentiments on talkSPORT.

But ahead of Saturday’s visit of sixth-placed Brighton, Stellini said: “I think it’s strange that some ex-players said some things I think are wrong about Harry.

“They’re ex-players and they understand the difference between seeing a situation like this in slow motion and living this experience in real time. It’s completely different.

“Everton’s manager (Sean Dyche) said it’s a clear red card, so there’s no discussion about this. I don’t understand why some player spoke about this.

“I think they don’t agree with Tottenham, instead of not agreeing with Harry. I think they respect Harry but probably they don’t respect Tottenham enough.”

Kane scored his 24th goal of the season at Goodison Park whilst being booed and called a cheat.

“I have never seen him exaggerate something,” Stellini insisted.

“I have seen him stand up after a strong tackle and we have a lot of examples. Also we spoke with the board of referees (earlier this season) about some of the tackles Harry received are really bad.

Harry Kane scores
Harry Kane scored a penalty at Goodison Park (Nigel French/PA)

“Also in the first half last match there was a strong tackle from a central defender but we don’t discuss this and Harry doesn’t discuss this.

“He’s an amazing player in every aspect, also in the behaviour he has and the respect he has. He respects the game a lot. It’s important to say this and everyone has to understand that they cannot challenge Harry on this aspect.”

The onus will remain on Kane to score the goals for fifth-placed Tottenham this weekend against Brighton with Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski both out of form while Richarlison remains sidelined with a muscle issue.

He has returned to training individually and could be back for the clash with Bournemouth on April 15 but for now Stellini will be reliant on Arnaut Danjuma and some academy graduates.

The Italian namechecked young attackers Alfie Devine and Romaine Mundle with Brazilian forward Lucas Moura set to start a three-match suspension for his red card in the 1-1 draw at Everton.

Stellini added: “We are getting closer with Richarlison. He trained on the pitch but he trained alone. For the next game he could be available.

“Yeah if we need (young players) them, we will use them. We have some good players that are ready to play, also in the Premier League.

“We have Alfie Devine, Romaine Mundle, we have players that we trust in them to play a part of the match or a match in the Premier League.”

