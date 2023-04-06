Frank Lampard ready to play a part in Chelsea owners’ ‘collaborative’ vision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Frank Lampard ready to play a part in Chelsea owners’ ‘collaborative’ vision

By Press Association
Frank Lampard is back at Chelsea (Justin Setterfield/NMC Pool W/PA)
Frank Lampard is back at Chelsea (Justin Setterfield/NMC Pool W/PA)

Frank Lampard is ready to play a part in the “collaborative” vision for Chelsea’s future held by the club’s owners as he prepares to lead the team through the final weeks of the season.

The 44-year-old was appointed as interim boss in place of Graham Potter who was sacked on Sunday just 31 games into a five-year contract.

Chelsea are 11th in the Premier League and, despite spending more than £500million since Todd Boehly’s Clearlake Capital consortium took control in May, have scored fewer goals than any side in the division’s top half.

This week the club opened talks with ex-Spain boss Luis Enrique, who arrived in London on Wednesday, about becoming Potter’s permanent replacement, with Julian Nagelsmann, who left Bayern Munich in March, also under consideration.

Chelsea have made it clear that they intend to conduct a thorough search for their next manager after hurriedly appointing the former Brighton boss in September just 24 hours after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

Lampard is the club’s all-time top scorer, netting 211 times across a 13-year spell at Stamford Bridge, but was dismissed after only 18 months when he returned as manager under former owner Roman Abramovich.

Despite the turmoil that has rocked the club during a disappointing season, he said that he has observed plenty within the owners’ plans for the club to convince him they are suitable custodians.

“From conversations I’ve had with the people running the club now, they’ve all been very positive,” said Lampard. “I’m very experienced now in working at different clubs. You get an understanding of what you feel like is a club that has a vision and wants to move forward.

“Of course, it’s about people at that point. Good people working in the right direction, collaborating and talking, trying to find the right way. That’s the sense I’ve had in coming here. I’m ready to play my part in that process.”

It is Lampard’s first job since being sacked by Everton in January with the club’s top-flight status under threat.

Frank Lampard managed Everton until January
Frank Lampard managed Everton until January (Zac Goodwin/PA)

He enjoyed success last season in rescuing the team in their fight against the drop, coming from 2-0 down to win a dramatic match against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park to secure survival with a game to spare, but was unable to build on it this campaign.

He echoed Chelsea’s position that his appointment at Stamford Bridge is temporary, allowing co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart breathing room to conduct the club’s latest managerial search.

However, he hinted he would not be averse to a longer stay if the final matches of the season – which include both legs of the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid – go well.

“It’s clear what the role is in terms of the title of the role,” said Lampard. “I absolutely understand that. I want to do as well as I can in this period to show that I’m capable of coaching and managing really well, then we’ll see what happens. I don’t need answers to that point.

“The feeling I have from the club is that they want to do a process to find the right person to take it forward, whoever that may be. That’s absolutely their prerogative. Maybe that’s why I’m here in this period. It’s not for me to decide what the club’s process and how they go about it is.

“This is a club that I’m connected to. I just want to do well in this moment. Then after that, it may mean that I say ‘thank you very much’ and look at the future.

“At that point I’ll be very happy and say ‘thanks, I think I’ve given everything there’. I can’t get ahead of my station at all. I’m just here to try and affect this period.”

