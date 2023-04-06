Sarina Wiegman praises England resilience after shootout win over Brazil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sarina Wiegman praises England resilience after shootout win over Brazil

By Press Association
Sarina Wiegman (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Sarina Wiegman (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Sarina Wiegman praised England’s resilience after they recovered from conceding a late equaliser to beat Brazil on penalties in the inaugural Women’s Finalissima at Wembley.

The Lionesses led through Ella Toone’s 23rd-minute finish until the third minute of stoppage time, when Mary Earps spilled a cross and substitute Andressa Alves fired in to bring things level at 1-1 and take the contest to spot-kicks.

In the subsequent shootout Toone was the first player to fail to score, seeing her effort saved by Leticia, but Earps produced a great save to deny Tamires moments later.

And after Rafaelle then sent her kick against the bar, Chloe Kelly converted the decisive penalty to secure England a 4-2 victory and another trophy, in front of a crowd of 83,132.

Boss Wiegman said: “It was a very exciting night at the end, with of course an incredible crowd, and pitch – this environment we’ll never take for granted.

“I think the first half we played really well. We had a lot of possession, created lots of chances, we scored an incredible goal, we hoped to score a little more than one.

“The second half they went back to 4-4-2, put a very high press and then we were struggling, to get out of their press, to keep the ball in possession, so then they became dangerous, and at the end we conceded a goal, which can happen.

England v Brazil – Women’s Finalissima – Wembley Stadium
Niamh Charles, Lauren Hemp, Laura Coombs and Esme Morgan celebrate with the trophy (Adam Davy/PA)

“I think the team did really well by just showing resilience – so that was done, we were moving forward, we had to do a job and take the penalties as good as possible, or stop it as good as possible, and that’s what we did.”

It was the first time Wiegman’s European champions had been involved in a shootout during her now 30-game unbeaten tenure.

And the Dutchwoman – whose side open their campaign at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on July 22 – said: “I think that always helps, experiences – then you recognise situations, how you feel when you have that walk with 83,000 people screaming.

“After it all, I’m really happy with the penalties – in the moment, when we drew, of course I wasn’t happy, we all weren’t happy, but we switched real quickly.

Chloe Kelly
Chloe Kelly celebrates scoring the winning penalty (Adam Davy/PA)

“We have had some hard moments (before) but we didn’t have a shootout yet, in an environment like this.

“Of course you practice it and try to get as close as possible to a real game, but it can’t get more real than this, so I think that really helps. Every experience will help you to move forward.”

It was another memorable Wembley moment for Kelly, scorer of the winner in last summer’s Euros final at the stadium.

And Wiegman added: “Very good isn’t it! I said it to her too. At the end it is a team thing, but was it was really nice – now the final moments, in the Euros the final moments. That looks really good!”

England play what is set to be their last match before Wiegman names her World Cup squad when they take on Australia in Brentford on Tuesday.

Brazil boss Pia Sundhage, whose side had gone close just before the hour when Geyse’s shot hit Earps’ palm and the ball dropped on to the crossbar, said of the closing stages: “When you score a goal in front of so many people, it is a feeling that all of us will remember, everybody goes crazy, which was great.

“Then we lost on the penalty kicks. At this moment, I think it’s tough, it’s hard, but at the end of day this is not the World Cup. This is a journey to the World Cup and we are learning so many things from this game.

“The younger players experienced a great England, probably one of the favourites in the World Cup, but also in front of a big crowd. We said you have to enjoy this moment, and I think they did, especially in the second half.”

