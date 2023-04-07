Two killed in ‘Palestinian attack’ after Israel targets Lebanon with air strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Two killed in ‘Palestinian attack’ after Israel targets Lebanon with air strikes

By Press Association
Lebanese check a small bridge that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Maaliya village, south Lebanon, Friday, April 7, 2023. Israel launched rare strikes in southern Lebanon early Friday and pressed on with bombing targets in the Gaza Strip, marking a widening escalation in the region following violence this week at Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)
Lebanese check a small bridge that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Maaliya village, south Lebanon, Friday, April 7, 2023. Israel launched rare strikes in southern Lebanon early Friday and pressed on with bombing targets in the Gaza Strip, marking a widening escalation in the region following violence this week at Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

Israel has conducted rare air strikes in Lebanon and continued bombarding the Gaza Strip in an escalation that sparked fears of a broader conflict after violence over Jerusalem’s most sensitive site.

With tensions running high across the region, an alleged Palestinian shooting attack near an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank killed two women in their 20s and seriously wounded a 45-year-old, Israeli medics said.

The attack, coming after weeks of heightened unrest in the West Bank, suggested the recent tensions in Jerusalem could be spilling over to the occupied territory.

Even as quiet returned to Israel’s northern and southern borders, the early morning Israeli strikes on Lebanon — which analysts described as the most serious border violence since Israel’s 2006 war with Lebanon’s Hezbollah militants — threatened to push the confrontation into a new phase.

Israel Palestinians Lebanon
Smoke rises from a fire after rockets from Lebanon struck Bezet, northern Israel (Fadi Amun/AP)

Israeli strikes came in retaliation for a major barrage of rockets from Lebanon the day before, after Israeli police raids at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem spiralled into unrest and sparked outrage across the Arab world.

Although the Israeli military was quick to emphasise that its warplanes struck sites belonging to only Palestinian militant groups, the barrage risks drawing in Israel’s bitter foe Hezbollah, which holds sway over much of southern Lebanon and has in the past portrayed itself as a defender of the Palestinians and the contested city of Jerusalem.

During a lull in cross-border air strikes and rocket fire, at least one Palestinian driving in the Jordan Valley allegedly opened fire on a car of three women, killing two of them, the Israeli military said.

Medics said they dragged the unconscious women from their smashed car which appeared to have been pushed off the road.

The Israeli military said it was searching for those behind the attack, setting up roadblocks in the area. No militant group immediately claimed the attack, but Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said it came “in retaliation for the crimes committed by Israel in the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the West Bank”.

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians
Israeli police detain a Palestinian in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

Israeli missiles had earlier struck an open field in the southern Lebanese town of Qalili, near the Palestinian refugee camp of Rashidiyeh, according to an Associated Press photographer and residents, killing several sheep and inflicting minor injuries on residents, including Syrian refugees.

Other strikes hit a small bridge and power transformer in the nearby town of Maaliya and damaged an irrigation system providing water to orchards in the area.

The Israeli military said it was boosting infantry and artillery forces in a defensive move “to prepare for all possible scenarios”.

A Palestinian official said Egyptian security officials were working with Hamas and Israel to de-escalate the situation.

Later on Friday, there were signs that both sides were trying to keep the hostilities in check. Fighting on Israel’s northern and southern borders subsided after dawn, and midday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque passed peacefully after an early flashpoint.

In 2021, an escalation also triggered by clashes at the compound spilled over into an 11-day war between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers.

Turkey Israel Palestinians
A protest against an Israeli police raid on the Al-Aqsa Mosque (Khalil Hamra/AP)

Chaos erupted at one of the entrances to the esplanade before dawn prayers as Israeli police wielding batons descended on crowds of Palestinian worshippers, who chanted slogans praising Hamas as they tried to squeeze into the site.

An hour later, according to videos, people leaving the prayers staged a vast protest on the limestone courtyard, with Palestinians raising their fists and shouting in support of Hamas rocket fire, and Israeli police forced their way into the compound.

Police did not comment on the earlier beatings, but said security forces entered the compound after prayers in response to “masked suspects” who threw rocks towards officers at one of the gates.

The Israeli military said Palestinian militants in Gaza had so far fired 44 rockets from Gaza, only 23 of which crossed into Israeli territory. The others either failed to launch, fell into the Mediterranean Sea or were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome aerial defence system, the military said.

Most missiles that crossed the border struck open areas in Israel’s south, but one landed in the town of Sderot, sending shrapnel slicing into a house.

The Israeli military said it pounded Gaza with more air strikes, hitting 10 targets described as underground tunnels, along with weapons production and development sites belonging largely to the Hamas militant group.

There were no immediate reports of casualties in Gaza, but the Palestinian Health Ministry said one of the strikes caused some damage to a children’s hospital in Gaza City.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
2
James Clunes, 75, and his brutal attacker Miguel Meyler, 29. Image Clunes family/DC Thomson.
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
3
Lynne McIntyre has brought Dizzy's to Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick / Roddie Reid.
Independent retailer opens ambitious new Dizzy’s fashion shop on Union Street
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Stuart Gerrard admitted putting a video of a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Image: DC Thomson
‘I can ruin your life with one video’: Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…
6
Maid of Glencoul the smaller Corran Ferry is out of action due to technical difficulties. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Corran Ferry pulled from service AGAIN just before Easter weekend
7
To go with story by Felicity Donohoe. YL 0810 lif Picture shows; HMP Grampian learning centre. HMP Grampian . Supplied by Scottish Prison Service Fife College Date; Unknown Pictured is a locator of HMP and YOI Grampian, South Road Peterhead. Her Majesty's Prison and Young Offenders Institute Grampian. Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 24/08/2021 CR0037538
Death of female prisoner ruled ‘unavoidable’ following inquiry
8
An artist's impression of what Aberdeen's Low Emission Zone signs could look like once installed. Image: DC Thomson
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
9
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
10
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

Easter Egg Hunt at Haddo House. Pictured is Maya 1 and Becky. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: The best pictures from chocolate-y treasure hunters at Haddo House's Easter egg trail
Evie Burnett (3) on the Fyvie Castle. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families gather for Easter fun at Fyvie Castle
Tribute band II have been confirmed as the final concert headliners during the Tall Ships festivities in Lerwick. Image: Tall Ships Lerwick.
Queen tribute band announced as headline act at Tall Ships finale concert
Police seized the drugs yesterday. Image: Shutterstock.
Two charged after £15,000 drugs and cash find in Inverness
tourism richard lochhead
Highland tourism tells small business minister Richard Lochhead of A9 dualling and staffing concerns
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death
Seafield Road has been closed to eastbound traffic while work is carried out to restore power in the area. Image Google Maps.
Seafield Road in Inverness partially closed following power outage
Highland Council is investing more than £5.3 million in support services across the Highlands region. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness Women's Aid confirms it is open despite the closure of city's women's refuge…
Nursery school children thank The Costa Foundation which has been building schools in coffee-growing areas.
Costa Coffee manager's fundraising rewarded with trip to Vietnam 
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown
No time like now for Peterhead to find winning habit, says Andy McCarthy

Editor's Picks

Most Commented