Pope Francis to miss Good Friday procession because of cold weather in Rome

By Press Association
Pope Francis arrives to celebrate the Passion Mass on Good Friday, inside St Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican (AP)
Pope Francis arrives to celebrate the Passion Mass on Good Friday, inside St Peter’s Basilica, at the Vatican (AP)

Pope Francis will not go to the Colosseum for the traditional Good Friday Way of the Cross procession, and will watch it from his home at the Vatican due to unseasonably cold night-time temperatures in Rome, the Holy See has said.

Francis, who was recently treated in hospital for bronchitis, went ahead with an early evening prayer service at St Peter’s Basilica to mark Good Friday, which recalls the death of Jesus by crucifixion.

Wearing crimson-coloured vestments, Francis, who has a chronic knee problem, used a wheelchair to reach the central area of the basilica, where he presided over the service.

Vatican Pope
Pope Francis leaves St Peter's Basilica on Thursday (Andrew Medichini/AP)

The 86-year-old was discharged from a Rome hospital on April 1 after spending three days receiving antibiotic treatment for bronchitis.

The Vatican said at the time that he would carry out the complete Holy Week schedule, including the Way of the Cross procession and Mass in St Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday.

On Holy Thursday, he presided over a nearly two-hour Mass at St Peter’s Basilica and later went to a Rome juvenile prison where he washed and dried the feet of a dozen residents in a ritual symbolising humility and recalling Jesus performing the same gesture for his 12 apostles.

While Rome has recently experienced spring-like weather during the day in Rome, temperatures have dipped to about 4C after dark.

Italy Pope Holy Thursday
Pope Francis washes the feet of the inmates of Rome's penitentiary of Casal del Marmo (Vatican Media handout/AP)

“Due to the intense cold of these days, Pope Francis will follow the Way of the Cross this evening from (the) Santa Marta hotel, uniting in prayer with those who will gather with the Diocese of Rome at the Colosseum,” the Vatican said in a brief statement.

The procession usually draws tens of thousands of pilgrims, tourists and Rome residents. Faithful take turns carrying a lightweight cross as meditations and prayers are recited.

The pontiff usually watches the procession from a rise overlooking the Colosseum, and ends the event with remarks and a blessing.

Francis is also scheduled to preside at an Easter Vigil Mass on Saturday night in the basilica.

On Sunday, he is due to be in St Peter’s Square for a mid-morning Mass. He is expected to deliver a long speech that reviews wars and other conflicts in the world, known by its Latin name, Urbi et Orbi.

