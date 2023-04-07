Russia ‘formally charges Wall Street Journal reporter with espionage’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russia ‘formally charges Wall Street Journal reporter with espionage’

By Press Association
FILE – The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. The U.S. Senate’s top two leaders, in a rare bipartisan statement, demanded on Friday that Russia immediately release Evan Gershkovich, condemning the detention of the Wall Street Journal reporter and declaring that “journalism is not a crime.” (The Wall Street Journal via AP, File)
FILE – The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. The U.S. Senate's top two leaders, in a rare bipartisan statement, demanded on Friday that Russia immediately release Evan Gershkovich, condemning the detention of the Wall Street Journal reporter and declaring that "journalism is not a crime." (The Wall Street Journal via AP, File)

Jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been charged with espionage in Russia and has entered a formal denial, two Russian news agencies reported.

The state news agency Tass and the Interfax news agency said a law enforcement source had told them that the Federal Security Service (FSB) had officially charged the American journalist.

The news outlets did not say in what form he was formally charged or when it happened, but suspects are generally presented with a paper outlining the accusations.

In the Russian legal system, the filing of charges and a response from the accused represents the formal start of a criminal investigation, initiating what could be a long and secretive judicial process.

Russia Reporter Arrested
Journalists at an entrance to Lefortovo prison in Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Tass quoted its source as saying: “The FSB investigation charged Gershkovich with espionage in the interests of his country. He categorically denied all accusations and stated that he was engaged in journalistic activities in Russia.”

Russian authorities arrested Mr Gershkovich, 31, in Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city, on March 29. He is the first US correspondent since the Cold War to be detained for alleged spying.

The FSB specifically accused him of trying to obtain classified information about a Russian arms factory. The Wall Street Journal has denied the accusations.

The case has caused an international uproar. On Thursday, the USambassador to Russia and a top Russian diplomat met to discuss it.

In the meeting with US ambassador Lynne T Tracy, Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov stressed “the serious nature of the charges” against Mr Gershkovich, according to a Russian Foreign Ministry statement.

The statement repeated earlier Russian claims that the reporter “was caught red-handed while trying to obtain secret information, using his journalistic status as a cover for illegal actions”.

Lawyers representing Mr Gershkovich met him on Tuesday for the first time since his detention, according to Wall Street Journal editor-in-chief Emma Tucker.

She said the reporter was in good health and was “grateful for the outpouring of support from around the world. We continue to call for his immediate release”.

Mr Gershkovich was ordered held behind bars for two months in Russia pending an investigation. A Moscow court said on Monday that it had received a defence appeal against his arrest which is scheduled to be heard on April 18.

The charges emerged after the US Senate’s top two leaders demanded that Moscow immediately release Mr Gershkovich in a rare bipartisan statement that condemned his detention and declared that “journalism is not a crime”.

The statement from Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer and minority leader Mitch McConnell came as the US works to end what it calls the unlawful detention of Mr Gershkovich, the first journalist to be held on alleged espionage since the Cold War.

“We strongly condemn the wrongful detention of US citizen and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, and demand the immediate release of this internationally known and respected independent journalist,” the two men said.

They said Mr Gershkovich had been accredited by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to work as a journalist in Russia and “Russian authorities have failed to present any credible evidence to justify their fabricated charges”.

Mr Schumer and Mr McConnell wrote: “Let there be no mistake: journalism is not a crime.”

Mr Gershkovich, 31, is being held in a Moscow prison.

The son of immigrants from the Soviet Union, he grew up speaking Russian at home in Princeton, New Jersey. Russia’s top security agency said he was trying to obtain classified information about a Russian arms factory.

President Joe Biden told reporters last Friday that his message to Russia was: “Let him go.”

