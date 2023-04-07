Russia bombards illegally annexed Ukrainian areas from ground and air

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

Russia bombards illegally annexed Ukrainian areas from ground and air

By Press Association
(Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
(Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Russian forces have used ground and air-fired missiles, rocket launchers and drones to bombard the provinces of Ukraine it has illegally annexed but does not fully control, causing casualties, building damage and power outages.

The Ukrainian military said Russian forces launched 18 air strikes, five missile strikes and 53 attacks from multiple rocket launchers between Thursday and Friday mornings.

According to the General Staff statement, Russia was concentrating the bulk of its offensive operations in Ukraine’s industrial east, focusing on the cities and towns of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka in Donetsk province.

Most of Friday’s battlefield reports concerned the four Ukrainian provinces Russia annexed in September: Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

Russia Belarus
Vladimir Putin (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo/AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his military to gain complete control of the provinces, while Kyiv has indicated it will soon launch a counter-offensive to take back more territory.

Russia also annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, a move that most of the world also regarded as illegal.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to regain all Russian-occupied areas.

In the latest fighting, the Ukrainian military said it downed a Russian Su-25 ground attack jet near Marinka.

A video showed a big explosion as the plane slammed into the ground, with its pilot descending on a parachute. The Russian military did not confirm the downing.

Volodymyr Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky (Michal Dyjuk/AP)

British military officials said in their latest daily analysis that Russian forces are likely to have advanced into the centre of Bakhmut and captured the western bank of the Bakhmutka River.

Russia’s eight-month campaign to take Bakhmut and Ukraine’s determination to defend the city have produced the longest and potentially bloodiest battle of the war that Mr Putin started on February 24 last year.

The UK Ministry of Defence said Russia’s progress, which had largely stalled since the end of March, had regained momentum.

According to British intelligence, Ukraine’s key supply route to the west of Bakhmut was under threat, with Russia using artillery more effectively and benefitting from reinforcements by regular forces that are likely to include airborne troops.

British military officials also noted that regular military commanders and those from the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company, had probably improved co-operation and put on hold their “feud”.

The Wagner Group, which has appeared to take the lead in the Bakhmut fighting, has frequently complained about the regular Russian military’s strategy as well as its failure to provide sufficient ammunition and other support.

The Wagner Group’s owner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said Ukrainians continued to put up fierce resistance in Bakhmut.

“The enemy is not going anywhere,” he wrote on Thursday. “They organised defence inside the city, first by rail, then in the area of high-rise buildings in the western quarter of the city.”

Also in Donetsk province, Russia launched a missile attack on the city of Sloviansk, destroying residential buildings, while one civilian was wounded during fighting in Bakhmut.

Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Friday morning that 15 cities and villages on the front line had been shelled in the region.

The Moscow-installed mayor of Donetsk city, Aleksei Kulemzin, said Ukrainian shelling had killed one person and wounded six.

In partially occupied southern Kherson province, seven people were wounded over the previous 24 hours, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Friday.

He wrote that Russia had carried out 46 attacks on the province, including seven on the regional capital, also called Kherson, with heavy artillery and aircraft fire.

A 10-year-old girl, a three-year-old boy and 30-year-old woman were wounded in Russian shelling of the village of Stanislav in the Kherson region, said the head of Ukraine’s presidential office Andriy Yermak.

Earlier, debris from Russian ammunition killed a 36-year-old resident of the city of Beryslav in Kherson province. Residential areas of the city of Kherson were shelled seven times, damaging energy facilities and residential buildings, and a drone attack on the village of Zmiyivka wounded six people.

Shells hit Nikopol and Marhanets – across the Dnieper River from the occupied and shut-down Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant – in Ukraine’s eastern Dnipropetrovsk province, damaging power lines.

Further north, shelling in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of the Chernihiv region left four towns and villages without electricity, authorities reported.

Mortar fire damaged residential buildings in the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv province, near the border with Russia. A 39-year-old man was killed in Russian shelling in the border village of Borysivka, Kharkiv governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

