Mikel Arteta preparing Arsenal for ‘jungle’ of Anfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Mikel Arteta preparing Arsenal for ‘jungle’ of Anfield

By Press Association
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, right, at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, right, at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mikel Arteta is preparing his Arsenal title hunters for the “jungle” of Anfield as they look to end an 11-year wait for a Premier League win at Liverpool on Sunday.

The Gunners head into the weekend eight points clear at the top, having played a game more than second-placed Manchester City, but have a woeful recent history on the red half of Merseyside.

Arteta attempted to prepare his players for the atmosphere at Liverpool last season by putting a sound system around the training pitch to pump out ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

It was made famous in the ‘All or Nothing’ documentary as one of several unique ways the Spaniard approached team-talks, some of which saw him ridiculed.

Liverpool v Arsenal – Premier League – Anfield
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, centre, exchanges words with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Peter Byrne/PA)

The quirky preparation for the trip to Anfield backfired as he saw his side thrashed 4-0 but he continues to defend his out-of-the-box thinking.

Asked if he was concerned he was intensifying the task at hand, Arteta replied: “It depends.

“If you want to isolate only a context that is about an atmosphere you’re going to live in, then they should not shoot on goal. Because if they have to shoot on goal on Sunday, don’t shoot on goal on Thursday just in case you miss.

“You have to prepare the players, you have to tell them what they’re going to be facing and you have to recognise that. And an error and a mistake comes after an opportunity to do that and develop yourself.

“You have to expose yourself, you cannot train the players in the zoo and then go to the jungle on Sunday. It’s impossible.

“The team is full of enthusiasm and positivity. We know that we have a big challenge but it is a big opportunity to go to Anfield and do something we haven’t done in many years and that is what is driving the team the last few days.”

Arteta was in the team the last time Arsenal won a Premier League game at Anfield back in 2012 and, in seven away games since Jurgen Klopp became Reds boss, Arsenal have lost by an aggregate of 25-7.

The Anfield crowd was actually whipped into a frenzy when Arteta squared up to Klopp on the touchline with the game goalless last season, while Granit Xhaka was sent off later in the season in a 0-0 Carabao Cup draw.

Asked if it is important for everyone to keep their cool on Sunday, Arteta replied: “Yes. They know that. They experience that.

“We know what we have to do. We’ve played in the toughest places. We went to White Hart Lane and did what the team did, the atmosphere doesn’t get much tougher than that.”

Pushed on his spat with Klopp, he admitted he did not like how he came across in the heat of the moment.

“I would have to be in the situation again. I reacted to defend our players the best possible way but I don’t like seeing myself like this so hopefully not,” he said.

“It happens in football and after that we hugged each other and moved on. The last time we were together nothing happened.

“I have full respect and admiration for what they’ve done. We’ve moved on.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, left, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shake hands
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, left, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shake hands (Peter Byrne/PA)

“After that we had the best chance in the game and could have gone 1-0 up. One minute later they have a wide free-kick and score. Who knows? I don’t know.

“They are a great team managed by a top manager and they create an incredible atmosphere that makes it very difficult for any opponent.

“It is the same to come to the Emirates. It’s very, very difficult so we know that and the opportunity is there ahead of us on Sunday.

“Something we have done in the last two or three years is to win in places that the team didn’t do for many years.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road remains closed at Lhanbryde. Image: Jasperimage.
A96 closed due to three-vehicle crash near Lhanbryde
2
The incident happened on Elgin High Street. Image: Google Maps.
Video shows reversing car mounting another on Elgin High Street
3
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Aberdeen City Council has contacted the police due to the incidents on school buses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lochside Academy bus drivers ‘breaking down’ amidst abuse from pupils
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Knox admitted being concenred in the supply with coaccused Calum Findlay Picture shows; Carol Knox, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
7
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Frank’s dead’: Teen’s taunts to attack victim’s daughter
8
Retired firefighter John Anderson has been honoured for his community efforts in Fraserburgh. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
North-east Covid hero grandfather who thought honours letter was a scam ‘privileged’ to be…
9
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…
10
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death

More from Press and Journal

Jack Dow in his army cadet uniform and in a hospital gown while undergoing tests on his brain. Image: Willie Dow.
Aberdeen teenage 'action man' requires brain surgery to save his vision and dream of…
Road Policing Unit in the Highlands. Image: Police Scotland.
Driver clocked doing 115mph down the A9 in week where 65 offences were recorded…
Chick out this beautiful Easter day at Drumoak. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families celebrate Easter weekend with chocolate trail at Drum Castle
Teresa Bremner and Emma Panton from Clan Cancer Support. Image: Clan.
Clan calls on keen knitters to craft rabbits ahead of Big Hop Trail return
Fox's Tales has been running for Highland children for almost a year. Image: Lisa Davidson / Fox & Friends.
Fox & Friends: Highland charity tackling social isolation and helping communities build resilience
aberdeenshire band The Broken Creels.
Aberdeenshire alt-rock group The Broken Creels take top spot with their debut single
Pat Machray of the Middlemuir flock near Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire Suffolk breeder to judge Scottish National
Children learning about the arable enterprise of the estate.
Banffshire estate welcomes school children
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. ANM Group post trading profit of ?649,000 and returns ?590,000 to members Picture shows; Thainstone Centre. Thainstone. Supplied by ANM Group Date; 06/04/2023
ANM Group shares trading profit of £649,000
CR0042030 Iain Macdonald, a feed sales rep covering the Highlands for Norvite who is retiring from the business next month. (May) 6th April '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
End of an era for Mr Norvite as food adviser calls it a day

Editor's Picks

Most Commented