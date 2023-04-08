Manchester United maintain top-four push with win over Everton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manchester United maintain top-four push with win over Everton

By Press Association
Manchester United’s Anthony Martial and Tyrell Malacia at full time after the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday April 8, 2023.
Manchester United's Anthony Martial and Tyrell Malacia at full time after the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday April 8, 2023.

Anthony Martial’s first Premier League goal of 2023 wrapped up a comfortable Manchester United victory against Everton but Marcus Rashford’s injury threatens to take the sheen off this win.

A mixture of poor finishing, questionable decision-making and string of Jordan Pickford saves prevented Sean Dyche’s visitors from being on the end of a first-half hiding at Old Trafford.

United had an eye-watering 21 shots in a one-sided opening period but Scott McTominay was the only player to find the net, and that was after Everton’s Ellis Simms wasted a glorious chance at the other end.

The Toffees improved after the break but Erik ten Hag’s men remained in control, with substitute Martial completing a 2-0 win as Rashford capitalised on a Seamus Coleman error.

Scott McTominay celebrates his opening goal
Scott McTominay celebrates his opening goal (Mike Egerton/PA)

The France international’s first Premier League goal since December came on his third substitute appearance after spending two months of this injury-hit campaign out with a hip complaint.

Martial’s return may have come at just the right time given the concerning sight of Rashford pulling up holding his groin late on, before limping heavily around the pitch and down the tunnel.

Everton were a pale imitation of the side that fought for a 1-1 draw against Tottenham on Monday and were on the backfoot from the outset on Saturday lunchtime.

Marcel Sabitzer saw an early shot deflected wide before Rashford was put through on goal, only to shoot straight at Pickford under pressure from James Tarkowski.

Rashford was then frustrated by an excellent recovery tackle by Alex Iwobi, with the resulting corner so nearly bringing about a 12th-minute opener.

Antony sent a curling, bobbling effort off the post and Aaron Wan-Bissaka snatched at the rebound, inexplicably dragging across the face of the empty goal.

That was a glorious chance, so too was Everton’s in the 19th minute.

Simms collected a return ball from Coleman, dropped a shoulder and then mishit a shot that trundled wide from close range.

That was as good as it got for the Toffees as United continued to unleash a barrage of attacks.

Sabitzer stung the palms of Pickford after great skill by the lively Jadon Sancho, while Antony was failing to make the most of United’s threat from balls over the top.

First Bruno Fernandes put him behind only to see a shot saved when Rashford was looking for a pass, then David De Gea put him behind only for shaky Ben Godfrey to get back to deny him.

The theme of open spaces and United missed chances continued as Everton threw bodies in front of a couple of Rashford shots before Fernandes struck over.

Marcus Rashford is substituted after picking up an injury
Marcus Rashford is substituted after picking up an injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

But the 36th minute finally brought a breakthrough.

Rashford’s repeated attempts to find a gap were stopped so he laid off to Sancho, who smartly found McTominay’s run and the midfielder lashed past Pickford at his near post.

Pickford palmed away Antony’s latest effort in stoppage time after again getting behind Godfrey – a player withdrawn for Vitaliy Mykolenko at the break.

United’s intensity dipped after the opening period’s one-way traffic and Ten Hag turned to Martial off the bench in place of Antony in the 60th minute to kickstart their attack.

Everton made a pair of midfield changes at the same point and were beginning to ask more questions of the hosts, with Simms, Iwobi and James Garner seeing attempts blocked in quick succession.

That mini-period woke the hosts up, with Fernandes seeing a header saved from Sabitzer’s superb clipped cross before Wan-Bissaka was denied from the resulting corner.

Rashford fizzed over from 25 yards before Coleman’s inability to deal with a raking Lisandro Martinez ball out from the back ended the contest. Rashford lapped up the loose ball and squared for Martial to beat Pickford.

There was a huge roar then, so too when Christian Eriksen came on for his first appearance since sustaining a nasty ankle injury in January.

But as two United players return, another picked up an injury.

Rashford pulled up and held his groin, immediately indicating to the bench he was hurt. He limped off round the pitch and was consoled by Ten Hag.

United had further chances to add more, mainly through man of the match Fernandes, but settled for a simple win and clean sheet.

