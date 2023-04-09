Crystal Palace stage stunning recovery to thrash relegation rivals Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Crystal Palace stage stunning recovery to thrash relegation rivals Leeds

By Press Association
Crystal Palace thrashed Leeds 5-1 at Elland Road (Nigel French/PA)
Crystal Palace thrashed Leeds 5-1 at Elland Road (Nigel French/PA)

Crystal Palace produced a stunning fightback to sink relegation rivals Leeds 5-1 at Elland Road to climb six points clear of the Premier League’s bottom three.

Palace were outplayed in the first half but went in level at the break after Marc Guehi cancelled out Patrick Bamford’s opener for Leeds against the run of play.

Palace struck twice in three minutes early in the second period through Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze and Leeds capitulated, with Odsonne Edouard and Ayew’s second completing a remarkable turnaround.

The Londoners, in veteran boss Roy Hodgson’s second game in charge since his return to the club, struck five league goals on the road for the first time since December 2020.

It was an afternoon to forget for Leeds, who remain 16th, two points above the drop zone, and few saw a heavy defeat coming after they had made their habitual barnstorming start.

Luis Sinisterra flashed a low angled shot inches wide and Sam Johnstone was forced into early action in his first league start for the visitors.

The Palace goalkeeper made a brilliant save to keep out Brenden Aaronson’s flicked effort and fisted away another shot from Sinisterra.

Leeds United v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Elland Road
Leeds had taken a first-half lead through Patrick Bamford (Nigel French/PA)

Leeds took a deserved 21st-minute lead when Bamford deftly headed home his 50th goal for the club in all competitions from Aaronson’s corner.

The home side were given a let-off soon after when the unmarked Jeffrey Schlupp headed Eze’s corner against a post and Ayew’s follow-up effort was blocked.

Johnstone denied Leeds a second with a flying save to keep out Jack Harrison’s free-kick before Palace threatened again when Ayew headed another corner narrowly wide.

But Johnstone was by far the busier goalkeeper. The free summer signing from West Brom next kept out Pascal Struijk’s goalbound header before Palace struck an unlikely equaliser.

Leeds United v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Elland Road
Jordan Ayew struck twice in the second half for rampant Palace (Nigel French/PA)

Eze’s free-kick deflected off Schlupp and Guehi reacted quickest, with his close-range finish ruled onside after a VAR check.

A three-goal first-half lead would not have flattered Leeds, but Palace then turned the game on its head, stunning the home crowd with two goals in three minutes early in the second period.

Ayew outjumped Ayling to head home Michael Olise’s right-wing cross to make it 2-1 in the 53rd minute.

That became 3-1 in the 55th after poor Leeds defending as Olise slipped in Eze, whose run into the box went unopposed, and he toe-poked the ball home.

Leeds United v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Elland Road
Odsonne Edouard (right) netted Palace’s fourth goal (Nigel French/PA)

Leeds poured forward in a bid to salvage the game, but were caught out again on the counter-attack in the 69th minute as Edouard raced on to Olise’s pass and rifled a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

Ayew made it 5-1 to Palace with his second goal in the 77th minute, ramming home from eight yards, after Will Hughes’ blocked effort fell into his path, to make it back-to-back wins in Hodgson’s second spell in charge.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road was closed at Lhanbryde. Image: Jasperimage.
A96 closed for seven hours due to three-vehicle crash near Lhanbryde
2
The incident happened on Elgin High Street. Image: Google Maps.
Video shows reversing car mounting another on Elgin High Street
3
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Aberdeen City Council has contacted the police due to the incidents on school buses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lochside Academy bus drivers ‘breaking down’ amidst abuse from pupils
3
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Knox admitted being concenred in the supply with coaccused Calum Findlay Picture shows; Carol Knox, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
7
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Frank’s dead’: Teen’s taunts to attack victim’s daughter
8
Retired firefighter John Anderson has been honoured for his community efforts in Fraserburgh. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
North-east Covid hero grandfather who thought honours letter was a scam ‘privileged’ to be…
9
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…
10
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death

More from Press and Journal

Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen applauds the Dons fans after the win over Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
'I've genuinely loved every minute': Leighton Clarkson wants third-place finish to repay Aberdeen and…
First Minister Humza Yousaf is being asked to create a new ministerial role.
Campaign groups call on Humza Yousaf to appoint dedicated 'Minister for Scottish Languages'
At least four police vehicles are at the scene.
Armed police officers called to incident at family home in Inverness
The Corran Ferry crosses the Narrows to Ardgour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Mortifying and embarrassing': Residents to withhold council tax and are demanding compensation due to…
Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team were called to attend three rescues in one weekend. Image: Glencoe MRT/ Facebook.
Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team 'very impressed' by child's resilience during rescue
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041979 Story by Callum Law Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh GPH Builders Merchant Highland League Cup Final Banks O' Dee v Inverurie Loco Works Pictured are Dee celebrating winning the cup Saturday 8th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Magnus Watson chuffed to play his part as Banks o' Dee make Highland League…
Mihails Hodzajevs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Hotel boss resigns after punching porter in drunken attack
Johnstons Of Elgin want a small shed.
Johnstons of Elgin shed, new life for bookies and change of use for bed…
Rory McIlroy reacts to his shot on the first hole during the second round of The Masters. Image: AP.
Danny Law: It looks increasingly likely that Rory McIlroy’s time at Augusta may never…
5 October 2022. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Nairn County FC and Inverurie Locos FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Conor Gethins celebrates
Conor Gethins gives Nairn derby win against Clach; Rothes and Deveronvale draw

Editor's Picks

Most Commented