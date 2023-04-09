Ukraine attacks continue amid Easter pleas for peace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ukraine attacks continue amid Easter pleas for peace

By Press Association
Local residents stand near a crater left by a Russian missile in Zaporizhzhia , Ukraine (Kateryna Klochko/AP)
Local residents stand near a crater left by a Russian missile in Zaporizhzhia , Ukraine (Kateryna Klochko/AP)

Weekend shelling by Russian forces killed at least seven civilians, Ukrainian officials reported on Sunday as Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby used their traditional Easter messages to highlight the war in Ukraine and other conflicts around the world.

While Russia continued to concentrate on seizing all of Ukraine’s industrial east, two other provinces – Kharkiv in the north east and Zaporizhzhia in the south east – came under missile, rocket and artillery fire, the Ukrainian military reported.

The governor of the Kherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, said two communities there were hit by bombs from warplanes late on Sunday, but he did not immediately report any casualties.

Kharkiv governor Oleh Syniehubov said two men died on Sunday in shelling in Kupiansk, a city that Russia held before Ukrainian forces regained control of almost all of the province.

The city remained under attack later on Sunday as Russian forces targeted residential areas with multiple rocket launchers, Mr Syniehubov said.

A Ukrainian MSLR BM-21 'Grad' fires towards Russian positions, at the front line in the Donetsk region, Ukraine
A Ukrainian MSLR BM-21 ‘Grad’ fires towards Russian positions, at the front line in the Donetsk region, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Elsewhere in the province, a 30-year-old man was admitted to hospital in a serious condition after Russian shelling of the city of Chuhuiv, he said on Telegram.

Shelling also killed two people overnight, one of them a child born in 2012, in the city of Zaporizhzhia, the capital of that province, according to city council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev.

The Zaporizhzhia region’s governor, Yurii Malashko, said 18 communities in all were shelled.

Three people were killed and five were wounded on Saturday, Mr Malashko said.

Zaporizhzhia is home to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and one of four Ukrainian provinces that Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed in September.

Since then, Russia’s military has sought to oust Ukraine’s troops from those areas, especially Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, which make up the industrial region known as the Donbas.

Bakhmut, a city in Donetsk, has seen the 13-month war’s longest battle.

Western analysts have said Russian forces recently made it into the centre of the city.

Ukrainian servicemen sit on their vehicle, on the front line in the Donetsk region, Ukraine
Ukrainian servicemen sit on their vehicle, on the front line in the Donetsk region, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Seizing Bakhmut after more than eight months would give the Kremlin a badly wanted victory and a path to push on towards bigger Ukrainian-held cities.

The Russian army is moving elite units to Bakhmut, Colonel Serhiy Cherevaty, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Eastern Group of Forces, said on Sunday.

Col Cherevaty said the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company whose fighters have spearheaded the offensive on Bakhmut, was incurring heavy losses, making it necessary to move in regular army units from the regular army, including paratroopers and motorised riflemen.

The vast majority of Ukrainians with a religious affiliation identify as Orthodox Christian, a faith that observes Easter on April 16 this year.

Some Catholics celebrated Easter on Sunday, while Orthodox churches marked Palm Sunday this weekend.

While delivering his Easter address from the central balcony of the Vatican’s St Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis implored God to “help the beloved Ukrainian people on their journey towards peace, and shed the light of Easter upon the people of Russia”.

Pope Francis waves from the central lodge of St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican at the end of the Easter Sunday Mass
Pope Francis waves from the central lodge of St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican at the end of the Easter Sunday Mass (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

“Comfort the wounded and all those who have lost loved ones because of the war, and grant that prisoners may return safe and sound to their families,” Francis said.

Easter affirms the Christian belief that Jesus rose from the dead days after his crucifixion.

Mr Welby, who as Archbishop of Canterbury is the ceremonial head of the worldwide Anglican Communion, said the occasion provided hope that “true peace is no aimless daydream, but a reality offered because Christ was raised from the dead”.

“Injustice and brutality may seem to triumph in our short lives on earth, cruel and oppressive rulers might look as though they only get stronger,” he said during a sermon delivered in Canterbury, England.

“Yet they will vanish. The power of the resurrection is infinitely greater than they are.”

Between Saturday and Sunday mornings, Russian forces launched 40 air strikes, four missile strikes and 58 attacks from multiple-rocket launchers on various parts of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces reported.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby delivers his sermon as he leads the Easter Sung Eucharist at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby delivers his sermon at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

According to the General Staff, Russia focused attacks on the Donetsk province communities of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka.

Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Sunday morning that two civilians were wounded on Saturday.

Officials in Kherson province, where Ukrainian forces forced a partial Russian retreat in November, said the southern region also received numerous attacks.

They did not report any casualties.

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said late on Saturday that it thinks Russia’s overall offensive “is approaching culmination”.

The institute cited Ivan Tymochko, the head of the Ukrainian Council of Reservists for the country’s ground forces, as reporting that recent Russian attacks appeared designed to distract and disperse Ukrainian troops preparing for a potential counter-offensive.

“Tymochko stated that Russian forces are not making serious advances anywhere on the front line,” the think tank said.

Noting that Russia has made heavy use of artillery to “offset key shortcomings in combat capability”, the institute said reported ammunition shortages would “undermine the Russian military’s ability to continue offsetting its other weaknesses and limitations”.

