The Super Mario Bros Movie a box office hit in North America

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

The Super Mario Bros Movie a box office hit in North America

By Press Association
Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, left, and Luigi, voiced by Charlie Day, in The Super Mario Bros Movie (Nintendo and Universal Studios via AP)
Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, left, and Luigi, voiced by Charlie Day, in The Super Mario Bros Movie (Nintendo and Universal Studios via AP)

The Super Mario Bros Movie, the animated offering from Universal and Illumination, has powered up with 204.6 million US dollars (£164.7 million) in its first five days in 4,343 North American cinemas, according to studio estimates.

This includes 146.4 million dollars (£117.9 million) over the weekend.

With an estimated 173 million dollars (£139.3 million) in international earnings and a global total of 377 million dollars (£303.5 million), Mario broke records for video game adaptations, passing Warcraft’s 210 million dollars (£169 million), and animated films, exceeding Frozen 2’s 358 million dollars (£288 million).

Its global total makes it the biggest opening of 2023 and the second biggest three-day domestic animated opening, behind Finding Dory.

Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, left, and Princess Peach, voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy, in Nintendo’s The Super Mario Bros Movie
Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, left, and Princess Peach, voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy, in Nintendo’s The Super Mario Bros Movie (Nintendo and Universal Studios via AP)

It is also a record for Illumination, the animation shop behind successful franchises such as Minions, which has made more than five billion dollars (£4 billion) from its 13 films.

The PG-rated Mario is an origin story of Brooklyn plumbers Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, and Luigi (Charlie Day), who fall into a pipe and come out in another world full of Nintendo’s most famous characters, from Bowser (Jack Black) to Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy).

Reviews were largely mixed – Mario currently has a 56% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

But audiences were more favourable, giving it an A CinemaScore.

Mario was not the only film based on a brand that opened in cinemas this week.

Ben Affleck’s Air, about the origins of Nike’s Air Jordan and how the corporation signed Michael Jordan, also debuted in 3,507 cinemas on Wednesday.

The film, which marks Amazon Studios’ first global theatrical release, has grossed an estimated 20.2 million dollars (£16.2 million) since opening on Wednesday in North America, with 14.5 million dollars (£11.67 million) coming from the weekend.

With an R-rating, Air, starring Matt Damon, Viola Davis and Affleck, was a bit of adult-targeted counter-programming to the Mario juggernaut.

Matt Damon as Sonny Vaccaro in a scene from Air
Matt Damon as Sonny Vaccaro in a scene from Air (Ana Carballosa/Amazon Prime Video via AP)

Reviews were glowing (95% on Rotten Tomatoes) for the film, which debuted as a surprise screening at the South by Southwest Film Festival last month, helping to bolster buzz.

Audiences were 55% male and 39% over the age of 45.

Air is the first film from Affleck and Damon’s new company Artists Equity, which was formed last year in partnership with RedBird Capital.

Second place went to John Wick Chapter 4, which made 14.6 million dollars (£11.75 million) in its third weekend, bringing its total grosses to 147.1 million (£118.4 million).

Close behind was Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which placed third with 14.5 million dollars (£11.67 million) in its second weekend, while Scream VI rounded out the top five with 3.3 million dollars (£2.65 million).

In limited release, Kelly Reichardt’s art-centric Showing Up, with Michelle Williams and Hong Chau, also bowed on four screens, grossing 66,932 dollars (£53,895).

– Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian cinemas, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released on Monday.

1. The Super Mario Bros Movie, 146.4 million dollars.

2. John Wick: Chapter 4, 14.6 million dollars.

3. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, 14.5 million dollars.

4. Air, 14.5 million dollars.

5. Scream VI, 3.3 million dollars.

6. His Only Son, 3.3 million dollars.

7. Creed III, 2.8 million dollars.

8. Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, 1.6 million dollars.

9. Paint, 750,000 dollars.

10. A Thousand And One, 600,000 dollars.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road was closed at Lhanbryde. Image: Jasperimage.
A96 closed for seven hours due to three-vehicle crash near Lhanbryde
2
The incident happened on Elgin High Street. Image: Google Maps.
Video shows reversing car mounting another on Elgin High Street
3
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Aberdeen City Council has contacted the police due to the incidents on school buses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lochside Academy bus drivers ‘breaking down’ amidst abuse from pupils
3
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Knox admitted being concenred in the supply with coaccused Calum Findlay Picture shows; Carol Knox, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
7
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Frank’s dead’: Teen’s taunts to attack victim’s daughter
8
Retired firefighter John Anderson has been honoured for his community efforts in Fraserburgh. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
North-east Covid hero grandfather who thought honours letter was a scam ‘privileged’ to be…
9
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…
10
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death

More from Press and Journal

Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen applauds the Dons fans after the win over Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
'I've genuinely loved every minute': Leighton Clarkson wants third-place finish to repay Aberdeen and…
First Minister Humza Yousaf is being asked to create a new ministerial role.
Campaign groups call on Humza Yousaf to appoint dedicated 'Minister for Scottish Languages'
At least four police vehicles are at the scene.
Armed police officers called to incident at family home in Inverness
The Corran Ferry crosses the Narrows to Ardgour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Mortifying and embarrassing': Residents to withhold council tax and are demanding compensation due to…
Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team were called to attend three rescues in one weekend. Image: Glencoe MRT/ Facebook.
Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team 'very impressed' by child's resilience during rescue
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041979 Story by Callum Law Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh GPH Builders Merchant Highland League Cup Final Banks O' Dee v Inverurie Loco Works Pictured are Dee celebrating winning the cup Saturday 8th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Magnus Watson chuffed to play his part as Banks o' Dee make Highland League…
Mihails Hodzajevs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Hotel boss resigns after punching porter in drunken attack
Johnstons Of Elgin want a small shed.
Johnstons of Elgin shed, new life for bookies and change of use for bed…
Rory McIlroy reacts to his shot on the first hole during the second round of The Masters. Image: AP.
Danny Law: It looks increasingly likely that Rory McIlroy’s time at Augusta may never…
5 October 2022. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Nairn County FC and Inverurie Locos FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Conor Gethins celebrates
Conor Gethins gives Nairn derby win against Clach; Rothes and Deveronvale draw

Editor's Picks

Most Commented