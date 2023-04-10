Bank employee livestreamed shooting attack in Kentucky that killed four

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Bank employee livestreamed shooting attack in Kentucky that killed four

By Press Association
Police at the scene in Louisville (Timothy D Easley/AP)
Police at the scene in Louisville (Timothy D Easley/AP)

A 25-year-old bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday, killing four people, including a close friend of the state governor, while livestreaming the attack, authorities said.

“Let’s be clear about what this was,” Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg said. “This was an evil act of targeted violence.”

The shooting, the 15th mass killing in the country this year, comes just two weeks after a former student killed three children and three adults at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, about 160 miles to the south.

The governor of Tennessee and his wife also had friends killed in that shooting.

Police arrived as shots were still being fired inside Old National Bank and killed the gunman in an exchange of gunfire, Louisville metro police department chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said.

“The suspect shot at officers,” the police chief said. “We then returned fire and stopped that threat.”

She identified the gunman as Connor Sturgeon, who she said was livestreaming during the attack.

“That’s tragic to know that that incident was out there and captured,” she said.

Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, said in a statement that it had “quickly removed the livestream of this tragic incident this morning”.

Nine people, including two police officers, were treated for injuries following the shooting, University of Louisville Hospital spokeswoman Heather Fountaine said.

One of the officers, Nickolas Wilt, 26, was in a critical condition after being shot in the head.

At least three patients had been discharged.

Emotional Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said he lost friends, including one of his closest friends, Tommy Elliott, in the shooting in the building on East Main Street not far from the Louisville Slugger Field and Waterfront Park.

“This is awful,” he said. “I have a very close friend who didn’t make it today. And I have another close friend who didn’t, either. And one who’s at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through.”

Police and fire crews near the scene of the incident in Louisville
Police and fire crews near the scene of the incident in Louisville (Timothy D Easley/AP)

Also killed in the shooting were Josh Barrick, Jim Tutt and Juliana Farmer, police said.

It was the second time that Mr Beshear was personally touched by a mass tragedy since becoming governor.

In late 2021, one of the towns devastated by tornadoes that tore through Kentucky was Dawson Springs, the hometown of Mr Beshear’s father, former two-term Kentucky governor Steve Beshear.

Andy Beshear frequently visited Dawson Springs as a boy and has talked emotionally about his father’s hometown.

Mr Beshear spoke as the investigation in Louisville continued and police searched for a motive.

Crime scene investigators could be seen marking and photographing numerous bullet holes in the windows near the bank’s front door.

A man who fled the building during the shooting told WHAS-TV that the gunman opened fire with a long rifle in a conference room in the back of the building on the first floor.

A police crime scene technician takes photographs of bullet holes in the glass of the building in Louisville
A police crime scene technician takes photographs of bullet holes in the glass of the building in Louisville (Timothy D Easley/AP)

“Whoever was next to me got shot – blood is on me from it,” he told the news station, pointing to his shirt. He said he fled to a break room and shut the door.

Deputy police chief Paul  Humphrey said the actions of responding police officers in Louisville on Monday had undoubtedly saved lives.

“This is a tragic event,” he said. “But it was the heroic response of officers that made sure that no more people were more seriously injured than what happened.”

The 15 mass shootings this year are the most during the first 100 days of a calendar year since 2009, when 16 incidents had occurred by April 10, according to a mass killings database maintained by the Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.

Going back to 2006, the first year for which data has been compiled, the years with the most mass killings were 2019 and 2022, with 45 and 42 mass killings recorded during the entire calendar year.

The pace in 2009 slowed later in the year, with 32 mass killings recorded that year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jamieson and Carry bosses are unhappy about a take-away opening next door
New take-away opening next to Jamieson and Carry despite jeweller’s complaints it will ‘lower…
6
2
At least four police vehicles are at the scene.
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
3
Barbara Cormack can't believe her luck after winning big - twice - at the weekend. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
‘What are the chances of that?’: Buckie woman strikes gold three times in a…
4
Property investor Steven Clark and his new development in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
5
Deborah Lagrichi needed hospital treatment after the attack in Hilton Quarry Woods on Friday. She tried to protect puppy Rocky, but he also needed vet treatment. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Dog owner describes terrifying moment out-of-control dog pounced in Aberdeen woods
6
Nauticus Robotics is planning to transform an old ship store at Aberdeen Harbour.
Robotics firm to transform old store at Aberdeen Harbour and council slams ‘unjustified’ demolition…
7
Johnstons Of Elgin want a small shed.
Johnstons of Elgin shed, new life for bookies and change of use for bed…
8
Searches have been conducted on land and in water for Rodrigo Falcon, who has been missing for four months.
Friends of missing Aviemore man Rodrigo Falcon use private investigators and divers as they…
9
Pawel Cymbalista completed the Cape Wrath Challenge taking an incredible 11 hours and 36 minutes off the time. Image: Pawel Cymbalista.
‘Fastest known time smashed’: Mallaig endurance runner sets new record for solo run on…
10
This four-bedroom detached house at Kinloss, Forres, makes a grand impression.
Six smart family homes for sale now in the north and north-east

More from Press and Journal

The crash occurred on the A90 Peterhead to Aberdeen road.
Emergency services attend crash on A90 south of Peterhead
MV Loch Seaforth has been pulled from service on Tuesday morning due to engine problems.
Sailings cancelled after CalMac's largest ferry hit by engine problems
Emergency services are at the scene on the A99 near Forse. Image: Google Maps
Man, 18, taken to hospital following crash involving car and lorry on A99 south…
Inverness Sheriff Court
Repeat offender jailed after spree of 'chaos and violence'
Transitioning away from oil and gas should mean new jobs in new sectors (Image: James Jones Jr/Shutterstock)
Peter Faccenda: If we don't capitalise on just transition opportunities, future generations will ask…
Highland League Football. Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers (red) at Bellslea Park. Brora's Paul Brindle scores the winning goal. CR0019596 22/02/20 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
New arrival inspires Paul Brindle on his return to Brora Rangers
4 December 2021. This is from the Breedon Highland League tie between Brora Rangers and Huntly. PICTURE CONTENT - 16 Brora Mathew Wright and 5 Huntly Michael Clark
Committed Michael Clark aiming for Huntly silver lining after signing new deal
Recent planning approvals include a removation of Balmacara Village Hall and a car hire facility in Inverness
New use for former Burnett's bakery site in Inverness, glamping pods for Abriachan and…
Aberdeen directors Dick Donald and Chris Anderson in 1980 with a model of Pittodrie. Image: DC Thomson.
Neil Drysdale: Chris Anderson - the visionary behind the scenes at Pittodrie in the…
Caley Thistle forward Billy Mckay is determined to land a vital victory against Arbroath on Tuesday night. Images: SNS Group
Billy Mckay sets sights on goals as Championship's defensive aces Arbroath lie in wait…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented