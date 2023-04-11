Israeli Holocaust memorial criticises deal with Poland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Israeli Holocaust memorial criticises deal with Poland

By Press Association
Polish soldiers visit the Museum Of Cursed Soldiers And Political Prisoners Of The Polish People’s Republic in Warsaw (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)
Polish soldiers visit the Museum Of Cursed Soldiers And Political Prisoners Of The Polish People’s Republic in Warsaw (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Israel’s national Holocaust memorial has criticised a new agreement renewing Israeli school trips to Poland, saying it recommends a number of “problematic sites” that distort history.

Yad Vashem issued its statement weeks after Israel and Poland announced a breakthrough agreement meant to repair ties that had been badly damaged due to disagreements over how to remember Polish behaviour during the Holocaust.

Israeli youth trips to Poland had been one of the key points of contention.

The March 22 agreement, which still needs to be ratified by both countries’ parliaments, stresses the importance of youth education “and the need to tell the full story of the dark times of the Holocaust” and the Second World War.

The contents of the agreement were first reported by the liberal daily Haaretz.

A Polish soldier visits the Museum Of Cursed Soldiers And Political Prisoners Of The Polish People’s Republic in Warsaw
A Polish soldier visits the Museum Of Cursed Soldiers And Political Prisoners Of The Polish People’s Republic in Warsaw (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

It also calls for visits to “sites commemorating the Holocaust and other crimes” of the Second World War, including sites of special importance to each country’s history.

Student groups are required to visit at least one site on a long list of museums and memorials recommended by the other government.

In its statement, Yad Vashem said the trips must maintain “complete historical accuracy, including the role of Poles in the persecution, handing in and murder of Jews during the Holocaust, as well as in acts of rescue”.

It said the list of authorised sites in Poland had been compiled without its input and includes “problematic sites that should not be visited in an educational context”.

The list includes dozens of sites, including art galleries, royal palaces and Jewish history museums that already are popular destinations for Jewish visitors.

Poland’s Foreign Ministry said the two nations “have come to an agreement that it is good for young people to learn about all aspects of Jewish, Israeli and Polish history, not limited to the Holocaust”.

Jewish people visit the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp after the March Of The Living annual observance in Oswiecim, Poland on April 28 2022
Jewish people visit the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp after the March Of The Living annual observance in Oswiecim, Poland on April 28 2022 (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Yad Vashem did not say which sites it considers problematic but the list includes the Ulma Family Museum, a site that tells the story of a Polish family that rescued Jews during the Holocaust.

The museum has been criticised for portraying the family, which was murdered along with the Jews they sheltered, as representative of mainstream Poles at the time, instead of a small minority who risked their lives.

Another museum commemorates Poland’s so-called “cursed soldiers”, anti-communist resistance fighters, some of whom collaborated with the Nazis and killed Jews towards the end of the war and after the war as they tried to prevent the imposition of communist rule.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry played down the controversy.

It said the list had been approved by Israel’s Education Ministry and included dozens of choices, including the popular Polin museum, which presents the history of Polish Jewry.

The inclusion of more controversial sites that are unlikely to be visited might be rooted more in Polish politics than international education.

Poland’s nationalist government can point to the list as it appeals to its political base ahead of parliamentary elections this autumn.

Poland has been one of Israel’s closest allies in Europe.

Auschwitz
For years, young Israelis made pilgrimages to Auschwitz and other Holocaust and historic Jewish sites (The Church of Scotland/PA)

But in recent years, relations have deteriorated due to disagreements over how to remember Polish involvement in the killing of Jews by German forces during the Second World War.

Nazi Germany occupied Poland in 1939 and killed millions of Jews and non-Jews.

Unlike other countries occupied by Germany, there was no collaborationist government in Poland.

While some Poles risked their lives to save Jews, others helped the Germans hunt down and kill them.

Poland’s governing nationalists have sought to depict Polish crimes as a marginal phenomenon and focus almost exclusively on remembering the Polish heroes who helped Jews.

Historians, Israeli authorities and Jewish survivors who suffered persecution at Polish hands before, during and after the war have condemned the nationalist position and accuse the government of seeking to whitewash history.

For years, young Israelis made pilgrimages to Auschwitz and other Holocaust and historic Jewish sites.

But Israel cancelled the trips last year, claiming the Polish government was trying to control the Holocaust-studies curriculum taught to Israeli children.

In its lead editorial on Tuesday, Haaretz said the agreement “comes at a heavy cost to Israel” and accused the government of cheapening the memory of the Holocaust in the name of diplomatic expediency.

Noting that Israel marks its annual Holocaust memorial day next week, it said: “We must also not forget who the people are who agreed to sell out Holocaust remembrance.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Property investor Steven Clark and his new development in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
2
2
MV Loch Seaforth has been pulled from service on Tuesday morning due to engine problems.
Sailings cancelled after CalMac’s largest ferry hit by engine problems
3
Jamieson and Carry bosses are unhappy about a take-away opening next door
New takeaway opening next to Jamieson and Carry despite jeweller’s complaints it will ‘lower…
7
4
Barbara Cormack can't believe her luck after winning big - twice - at the weekend. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
‘What are the chances of that?’: Buckie woman strikes gold three times in a…
5
At least four police vehicles are at the scene.
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
6
Creative businessman and marketing expert Scott Hunter of Aberdeen.
Family’s tribute to popular Aberdeen marketing mogul Scott Hunter, 51
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Ruaridh Mackenzie appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Ruaridh Mackenzie. Elgin Court. Supplied by DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving dad crashed car with children in the back
8
Dylan Tas was left shocked by the messages. Image: Dylan Tas.
Taco Bell regular shocked after burrito order arrives – with a rude message on…
3
9
Inverness Sheriff Court
Man had ‘most obscene’ images of children and sick picture of woman and dog
10
Corran Ferry services were pulled ahead of the Easter weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
CalMac lends a hand to help get Corran Ferry moving again

More from Press and Journal

Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0041285, Callum Law, Inverness. Picture shows stock still images of Strathspey Thistle Robert MacCormack from the HLW feature fiming earlier today. February 25th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Strathspey Thistle and Keith upbeat ahead of Highland League clash
Orkney council cost of living
Orkney council 'delighted' with uptake of £200 cost-of-living payment despite it only being around…
Wick Academy photos ahead of their Scottish Cup third round tie against Falkirk Wick Academy player/manager - Gary Manson
Gary Manson trying to make the best of Wick's midweek trip to Inverurie
David Stewart leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Morrisons worker who embezzled cigarettes and cash ordered repay store
Brechin City FC Goalkeeper Lenny Wilson on the ball
Brechin City's Lenny Wilson looks for more shut-outs as Breedon Highland League title race…
Ross County's Dylan Smith and Oh Hyeon-gyu of Celtic in action. Image: SNS
'He's the youngest player in the Premiership this year' - Malky Mackay praises 16-year-old…
Scottish Sea Farms MD Jim Gallagher
Scottish Sea Farms appeals for better regulation to boost salmon industry
Officers from Police Scotland leave the headquarters of the SNP in Edinburgh with boxes following the arrest of former chief executive Peter Murrell (Image: Lesley Martin/PA)
Derek Tucker: Events not party members will dictate how the SNP's future unfolds
Peterhead were beaten 2-0 by Dunfermline Athletic at Balmoor. Image: SNS.
Peterhead caretaker co-boss Jordon Brown finds positives in 2-0 defeat to Dunfermline
Parklands Care Homes have lodged plans with Highland Council for temporary staff accommodation on the grounds of Lynmore Care Home in Grantown-On-Spey. Image: Google Street View.
Care home operator reveals plans for temporary accommodation to attract agency staff to Grantown-on-Spey

Editor's Picks

Most Commented