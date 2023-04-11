Another record for Erling Haaland as Manchester City hammer Bayern Munich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Another record for Erling Haaland as Manchester City hammer Bayern Munich

By Press Association
Erling Haaland, left, celebrates his goal with fellow scorer Bernardo Silva (Tim Goode/PA)
Erling Haaland, left, celebrates his goal with fellow scorer Bernardo Silva (Tim Goode/PA)

Erling Haaland scored his 45th goal of the season as Manchester City claimed an emphatic 3-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The prolific Norwegian added to a stunning first-half strike from Rodri and a Bernardo Silva header as City took firm command of their last-eight tie in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Haaland’s 76th-minute goal, six minutes after Silva’s, set a new record for the most scored in a single season by a Premier League player in all competitions.

City’s victory over the six-time European champions – and manager Pep Guardiola’s former club – sent out a strong statement as they look to win the coveted continental prize for the first time.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel, who plotted Chelsea’s 2021 final win over City, this time had no answer as City gradually ground out control and then finished with a flourish.

The sides were well matched in a first half played in swirling rain.

City looked to get straight on the front foot and, with Silva lively, they caused some early moments of alarm in the Bayern box but the visitors soon settled.

Taking the sting out City’s play by retaining possession, Bayern patiently tried to work openings and they had the first serious chance when Alphonso Davies dragged a shot well wide.

City’s first opportunity came when goalkeeper Yann Sommer dwelt too long and almost allowed the dangerous Haaland to nip in but the ball deflected wide.

City created a more conventional opening when Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish combined to tee up Haaland but the striker’s effort was tame.

City’s 27th-minute opener came in spectacular fashion moments after Ruben Dias produced a fine block to deny Jamal Musiala at the other end.

The ball was efficiently worked forward and Rodri curled in a beauty with his left foot from outside the area.

Rodri, second right, celebrates his opening goal with team-mates
Rodri, second right, celebrates his opening goal with team-mates (Tim Goode/PA)

City almost grabbed a second when the ball fell to Gundogan after Grealish and Sommer collided but, remarkably from his position on the ground, the keeper denied the City captain with his boot.

For all City’s strength in attack, they needed to defend well to repel Bayern.

Nathan Ake was particularly impressive on the left of the back four but former City man Leroy Sane did manage to get in a shot from distance in first-half injury time.

That curled wide but he went closer after the restart when Ederson needed to save low to his left.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer removes a blue flare from the field
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer removes a blue flare from the field (Nick Potts/PA)

City stepped up the pressure and a series of errors by the Bayern back line presented Haaland with a clear sight of goal but Joshua Kimmich blocked.

Sommer was then called upon to save from Ake and Dias.

City had a scare when Kevin De Bruyne went down and required lengthy treatment after slipping. He tried to continue and looked frustrated when he was substituted soon after but Guardiola clearly decided it was not worth risking one of his key performers any longer.

That choice was soon vindicated as City doubled their lead through Silva after Grealish released Haaland with a clever backheel. The striker burst forward and crossed for Silva to power home a header at the far post.

Haaland then did what he does best to put City in complete control of the tie.

Once again, he was in the right place at the right time to slide in from close range after John Stones headed across goal.

City pushed for a fourth but, although it did not come, they will head to Germany next week confident of securing their place in the semi-finals.

