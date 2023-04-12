Judge rules out separate defamation trials for Fox News and Fox Corp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judge rules out separate defamation trials for Fox News and Fox Corp

By Press Association
Rupert Murdoch (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Rupert Murdoch (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

The judge presiding over a voting machine company’s defamation lawsuit against Fox has denied the firm’s request to hold separate trials — one for Fox News and another for the network’s parent company.

The request by Dominion Voting Systems came a day after its lawyers told the judge that Fox lawyers had withheld critical information about the role played at Fox News by company founder Rupert Murdoch, who is chairman of Fox Corp.

Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis, who consolidated the cases against both entities in December, refused Dominion’s request to hold a separate trial during which Mr Murdoch would give evidence as a Fox News witness.

Dominion lawyers had told the judge that they had learned this week that Mr Murdoch also was an officer of Fox News, holding the title of executive chairman. That was contrary to repeated assertions by Fox lawyers.

Donald Trump
The case revolves around Donald Trump’s election defeat in 2020 (Evan Vucci/AP)

Mr Murdoch’s role and that of other top Fox executives is at the heart of Dominion’s 1.6 billion dollar (£1.3 billion) defamation case, which alleges that Fox damaged the company by repeatedly airing false allegations that its machines and the software they used rigged the 2020 presidential election against former president Donald Trump.

The company’s lawyers have sought to insulate members of the Murdoch family from the lawsuit, including trying to keep them from giving evidence live before a jury.

The lawyers have argued that executives’ roles at the parent company, Fox Corp, removed them from the day-to-day decisions that allowed the false election claims to be aired on various Fox News programmes.

Fox Corp had claimed since Colorado-based Dominion filed its lawsuit in 2021 that Mr Murdoch had no official role at Fox News.

In its filings, it had listed Fox News officers as Jay Wallace, Joe Dorrego and Suzanne Scott, who is Fox News’ chief executive, but on Sunday, Fox disclosed to Dominion’s lawyers that Mr Murdoch was also “executive chair” at Fox News.

In a statement, Fox said he has been listed as executive chairman of Fox News in Securities and Exchange Commission filings since 2019.

Voting Machines Defamation Lawsuit
Dominion Voting Systems ballot-counting machines (Andres Leighton/AP)

Fox lawyers also noted during Wednesday’s pre-trial hearing that Dominion lawyers, using a publicly available proxy statement, had asked Mr Murdoch at his deposition if he was executive chairman at Fox News.

“No. My son is the chief executive of everything at Fox,” he initially replied, referring to his son Lachlan Murdoch, who is executive chairman of Fox Corp.

He later said: “I may have had that title in the past. I may have it now. I don’t know.”

Fox lawyers have said Mr Murdoch’s title at Fox News was “honorific” and that he has had no role in day-to-day management.

Dominion lawyers contend that Fox’s late disclosure of Mr Murdoch’s dual role has deprived Dominion of the ability to produce documents from him to which it otherwise would have been entitled.

As an alternative to ordering separate trials, Dominion lawyers said the judge should give an “adverse inference” to jurors about Fox’s conduct.

Judge Davis declined to rule on that request, saying Dominion would have to offer evidence to support it and that Fox would have a chance to respond.

But he added: “What do I do with attorneys that aren’t straightforward with me?” suggesting the conduct of Fox lawyers could result in unspecified sanctions.

A trial in the case is set to start on Thursday with jury selection.

